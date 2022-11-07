The 2020 election set records for the number of women in American politics. Female representatives, senators, and governors reached an all-time high, and 2022 is showing that this trend will continue. This poses an interesting question for what the future of America will look like. Let’s ignore the individual party platforms and issues for a second and look at this from a 50,000-foot view. How do women govern differently from how men govern? How do they handle foreign policy, economics, and social issues? In 2019, pundits everywhere were falling over themselves announcing that the Military Industrial Complex was now in the control of women (“How Women Took Over the Military Industrial Complex”). Congratulations, feminists! You are now equal to men in blowing up children in the Third World. Another study (“Rise of the SHEconomy”) shows us how women are increasingly gaining control over world finances. I, for one, have full confidence in Janet Yellen to protect the U.S. economy. Women are now the number-one voting demographic in the United States. This is resulting in an increased prominence of women-specific issues in the Culture War: everything from men entering women’s sports, the “wage gap,” and — most of all — abortion.

Abortion is the foremost Culture War issue in the 2022 election. From a biological perspective, abortion is the ultimate expression of hypergamy. The female power to decide who gets born and who does not is a stronger force in the world than the hydrogen bomb. By detaching sex from reproduction with this heinous procedure, feminists got everything they wanted. It’s a power that women are never going to relinquish without a fight. This poses to be the issue that gets women to the polls like never before. With several states having outright abortion bans on the ballot this year, and most others already having some kind of restriction, this issue has the potential of getting more attention than even record inflation. You may think that this statement is absurd, but when women make up the majority of your voting base, their issues are pushed to the forefront. You can look up all the individual statistics of how many women are running and in which races (“2022 Female Election Watch”), but I’m going to focus on four gubernatorial races in particular: Arizona’s Kari Lake, Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, New York’s Kathy Hochul, and South Dakota’s Kristi Noem.

Arizona is a key state to watch for the midterms. The questions surrounding the 2020 presidential election put a spotlight on Arizona. You’ll recall that Fox News was the first news organization to call the state for Biden. Also, the state was among the first in which protests broke out questioning the legitimacy of the election. The current Secretary of State, Democrat Katie Hobbs, was a very influential player in the ensuing lawsuits claiming election fraud in Maricopa County. As we know, those lawsuits went nowhere, but Hobbs herself is now the Dem nominee for governor in 2022. Hobbs had served in the Arizona House of Representatives for one term from 2011 to 2013, where her chief issue was harsher sentences for domestic violence. She then served two terms in the Arizona Senate — eventually becoming Minority Leader — before taking up her position as Secretary of State in 2019.

Fast-forward to 2022, and you have 53-year-old Kari Lake, former Fox News anchor, running for governor. Lake rose to political prominence in the aftermath of the January 6th protest. She has been an outspoken advocate on behalf of those questioned and imprisoned by the FBI. She states unreservedly that President Trump had the election stolen from him. This has resulted in Lake’s gaining national attention from the news media about rising “far-right” politicians in the country. I question how many of her “far-right” views are genuine and how many are mere pandering to a very angry Arizona base. Lake, unlike Hobbs, has been divorced, and Lake was once a registered Democrat during the Obama years — with “Buddhist” views, according to her coworkers. Despite her based rhetoric on the campaign trail, I question why a woman who made a living looking pretty on TV is in any position to dictate policy in a border state that is ground zero for demographic replacement. Does anyone really trust her to use power to tackle this issue, or is this yet another case of the “conservative” right trying to pander to the women vote? Lake is currently in the lead in the polls by three points. I’d pay very close attention to this race, particularly the voter turnout rates and possible “fortification.” Also, keep an eye on Blake Masters — who seems to be very switched-on to Dissident Right politics — who is running to unseat Mark Kelly in the U.S. Senate.

Turning our attention to Michigan, where the incumbent governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, is being challenged by the Republican nominee, Tudor Dixon. Michigan is a huge battleground state that went red in 2016 for the first time since 1988. The 2020 election led to many claims of voter fraud in major cities in Michigan, much like Arizona. If Hillary Clinton wasn’t the archetype for American female politicians, it would certainly be Whitmer. Whitmer has made a career of playing the victim. In 2013, when she was serving in the Michigan State Senate, she gave a speech in support of abortion and shared her own history of being a victim of sexual assault. In 2020, she gave the Democrat response to President Trump’s State of the Union speech. She then reached national headlines in October of 2020, when she was the “target” of a supposed kidnapping plot, which was proven to be a FBI fed op. Whitmer was also one of the most destructive governors during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Recall how I alluded to how women govern differently than men.) Michigan had some of the harshest restrictions in the country, resulting in massive numbers of business closures and fostering a culture of fear and despair. She and her family were also caught breaking her own lockdown measures when they were spotted at their summer lake house, 200 miles away from the state capitol.

Tudor Dixon, unlike Lake, does actually appear to be a genuine right-winger. Ignoring her strange hobby of starring in a number of B horror films, she’s a mother of four, a breast cancer survivor, has worked as an executive for her father’s steel foundry, and has worked on multiple different conservative streaming platforms. On those platforms, she was an open critic of Islam and Islamic immigration into America (of course, on grounds of how they treat women). She also has voiced her support for President Trump and has maintained that the 2020 election was stolen. But the issue through which she really has made a name for herself has been her opposition to abortion. Dixon has said, on multiple occasions, that she would outright ban all abortions in Michigan, zero exceptions. This has been the main attack vector the Dems have used against her, and it seems to be working in the polls. Whitmer has a five-point lead.

The main issues in Michigan for the midterms are Culture War issues, whether it is the state’s tyrannical response to Covid, the “danger” of “far-right” militias, or abortion / women’s rights. In a truly insidious move, state Prop #3 for MI has mixed in abortion rights with “gender-affirming” surgery for minors. The prop adds a constitutional right to abortion in the state but will also allow minors, without parental consent, to receive abortions and gender-affirming surgery. That prop is expected to pass, sadly. Prop #2 for the state would also allow up to nine days of early voting and allow all absentee ballets to be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. The regime seems to be set on reclaiming Michigan as a solid blue state after the 2016 upset. For this reason, it’s a state to pay close attention to.

Turning to New York’s Kathy Hochul, the regime diversity hire who replaced Andrew Cuomo. Despite Cuomo’s evil response to the Covid-19 pandemic, he remained very popular in New York. It was only after the regime decided to drop the Covid story, in favor of Ukraine, that they decided to remove Cuomo. The narrative couldn’t have been more perfect for the left: A mean, sexist misogynist was going to be replaced by the first-ever female governor of New York. Following Cuomo’s resignation due to “allegations” of sexual misconduct, Hochul took office in August of 2021. Since then, she doubled down on Covid restrictions, supporting mask and vaccine mandates until finally rolling them back in September of this year! She has also presided over the largest New York City crime spike in decades. She also reached national headlines when she took a hard stance against the Supreme Court and gun lobby after the Supreme Court declared New York’s restriction of conceal carry to be an infringement on the 2nd Amendment. All of these factors have caused her Republican challenger, Lee Zeldin, to surge in the polls so much so that he has a one-point lead. Zeldin is running on a tough-on-crime platform that seems to resonate with New York voters. His victory would make him the second Republican governor of New York since 1975. The reason to watch this race is to see whether the innate human need to support a tough man in times of struggle works better than sending in a woman to do a man’s job. Fortification aside, let’s see if the masculine spirit can be revived in New York.

Finally, we look at South Dakota’s Kristi Noem. Noem’s claim to fame is her response to the Covid-19 pandemic. South Dakota famously was the only state never to have a lockdown or mandate. And to her credit, she did not waver on this issue, despite total persecution by national media. However, she loses points for not wielding her power in the way that she should have. Some of you may recall that in August of 2021, Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire criticized Noem for being a one-trick pony and not using her power to protect women’s sports from being invaded by trans women. Walsh also stated that she got to her position because “she’s an extremely attractive woman.” Let’s ignore the milquetoast response the mainstream right has on the trans issue for a second and look at how Noem responded. She went on to call Walsh a horrible misogynist, stating, “My eyes are up here.” No matter how “right-wing” they are, they are ultimately still women and will reflexively defend the sisterhood. When I saw Noem give a speech at FreedomFest 2021 in Rapid City, she recited many of the same talking points about how women are rising in right-wing politics. I was also keen to observe her husband on the stage. He looked like a shallow husk of a hen-pecked man. She brought him into the speech a number of times only to speak for him. Not a good sign, as far as I’m concerned. Noem is in a solid red state and has a 15-point lead over her Dem challenger, so she’s getting reelected.

I bring Noem up because she demonstrates the issue of women in politics in general. Despite her great record on Covid, she will still reflexively fall into female victim-blaming. Women will not view themselves through the lens of what they do, as men do; rather, they will view themselves through the lens of what they are. Think of when a guy introduces himself to another man: He tells the other man what his job is and about his principles, views, and accomplishments. Women, however, will view themselves as what they are: mothers, grandmothers, girlfriends. This is a part of the human machine that will never change. I mentioned earlier about how women are increasingly being represented in all sectors of government and policymaking. These innate parts of human nature will never change and are going to have an effect on our society and politics. Solipsism is the female experience. They have had to be that way since long before the affluence of the western world today. How many times have you asked your woman, “Have you seen my bag?” and she responds with, “I didn’t touch it!” How will the economy, military, domestic policy, etc. change when this kind of thinking is in charge of it?

We’ll see which way the winds blow in this election very soon. I must admit I do enjoy what I’ve termed “Unapologetic Lunacy” from right-wing women like Dixon or Marjorie Taylor Greene. Don’t mistake this as an endorsement for women in politics. It’s not, for these kinds of women are very few and far between as it relates to electability. If you are going to have women in politics, this is the proper way to do it. Women are always the enforcers of man’s will and his social norms on society. Women are never the trailblazers in political discourse. These women would be of much better service to right-wing causes raising children and cultivating these ideas in their communities for the next generation. We’ll see if this trend of Republicans choosing to nominate women against Democrat women will pay off for them, but my guess is that it will not. The half-measure of sending in “right-wing” women to do a man’s job will not save the right.