Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
the long warred's avatar
the long warred
Nov 17, 2022

Men who agree to live like this deserve to suffer, and will.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
Nov 7, 2022

Hey Redhawk, I found your article well written and easy to read. Great job!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture