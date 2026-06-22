Recently, I had the good fortune of attending a huge OGC event. Over 20 hours’ commute getting there and back, all while witnessing the glorious terrain of this majestic nation. Settling into a tranquil locale and mingling with brothers hailing from all over the country. Men of great renown, from impressive deeds to accomplished leads, were in abundance during the yearly assemblage. Gentlemen both young and old, offering a diversity of experience and expertise, were united in a common goal: fraternity.

Considering that it’s been almost a year since I submitted a piece for the OGC Substack, I felt overdue to crack open the text editor. Given that this year was my first appearance at the National Conference, I considered it a prime moment to let loose my thoughts and to sluice some of the knowledge I had absorbed. If you were on the fence about partaking, I can attest to the event being exemplary. In the interest of discretion, I can only share a little. I won’t name any speakers or attendees, or many specific topics. Apologies for the lack of candor; there will always be future events to attend. On this weekend, a motif was present in all of the speeches and group talks in which I participated: our guys want to win, and the route to victory is in real life.

There’s an old trick in public speaking where, when applause dies down, you can insult the audience and tell them to do a better job. It usually works, and it’s an easy way to play to the crowd. Thankfully, I don’t remember that happening once this weekend, in contrast to any such business or hobby conference I’ve attended in the past. I believe that this is because egos were checked at the door. No one wanted to be fawned like a celebrity or given star treatment. I admit that it’s cool to see your favorite political pundits live and in person. But this was a time for serious men and serious ideas. And maybe a little comedy from a resident jester or two.

The overall fettle of the weekend was chipper and focused. It’s rewarding to meet your favorite Internet mutuals. This was the first year of exclusivity, so we were all brothers (mostly). The best speeches each day inspired spirited discussions amongst groups in different areas of the venue. Some speeches were strictly historical, with valuable information gleaned from tomes of the past to empower our collective understanding of the current state of affairs. And one profound happenstance was simply related to speaking arrangements. There was an unusual stroke of luck. Two presenters were reordered last-minute to accommodate travel, and by fluke those presentations featured complementary subject elements. If that isn’t a positive sign, I don’t know what is. Legend says that there are even friends of the OGC exploring opportunities in politics. I can’t share my favorite anecdote from the weekend, but the origin story behind a particularly impactful organization in contemporary politics was quite revealing. It was not very surprising in the least, either. And there were even a few forecasts for what the future may hold.

Well, if by this point you’re tired of my hinting at things and passing rumor and innuendo, I will share one unobscured fact: cell phones were banned. There’s an old joke about what having a television in your home is allegorical to, and a cell phone is probably exponentially worse. It was such a breath of fresh air to have almost 72 hours disconnected from the “seeing stone.” Talking with brothers from across the nation and learning about their operations is a crucial exchange of knowledge. Temptation to log on to social media or check up on news is a momentum-killer. Multiple times did I come across a fellow brother and shake hands before sharing kind words; but any of these exchanges in other circumstances might have been terminated by digital fear of missing out. Not to disparage the Internet too much, naturally — the men of this organization couldn’t achieve breadth of dispersal without it — but it seems like the era for offline is here. I’m sure that everyone is aware of the meme “touching grass,” which is such an overused cliché I hate to mention it, however true it rings. The glory days of the Internet feel like they’re in the rearview mirror, and now it’s time to rebuild our public interfaces. I’m sure that most brothers are already meeting semiregularly, but indeed, I think that the time for growth is now. You can sense it in the rising volume of regional events. Attending a regional event will be an invaluable tool to build local bonds.

Local elections are less scrutinized than national ones. They receive lower turnout and less media attention, but they’re more directly impactful on day-to-day life. During the weekend, I heard whispers about brothers throwing their hat in the ring of local politics. My cadre was impressed with that information. I know that this organization is apolitical.

Beyond any involvement with the club itself, to learn that someone just like me is involved in the process of government is motivating. Finding time to retain fraternal memberships while juggling political responsibility is a skill I want to learn. At the end of the weekend festivities, I took it upon myself to dig into my home political environment. Thanks to training from our public education system, I know how to research. Yes, I simply googled local political organizations. Incredibly, I discovered that the official website’s last update was in 2014. Not 2024. 2014! Obama was president. Before Donald Trump went down the escalator. Even before Gamergate. Given the seclusion of my region, I can partially understand the disregard, but the Tom Bombadil-ish apathy is inexcusable. America is in peril. Then I check on Facebook, and I see that the Boomers are in fact alive and thriving in the land of Meta. So at some point in the upcoming months, I’m going to clear time to make civic engagement a part of my life (completely separated from any activities I do with this fraternal org or any others). Without the inspiration, intelligence, and encouragement of this real-life weekend, I don’t know how long it might have taken me to take this new step on my own.

So what can I ultimately relay to you who were not in attendance? Well, first, you can reach out to join this awesome organization. The OGC is a high-class operation, and if you ever doubted before, I have first-hand experience to attest to its exceptionalism. Every month, there are gentlemen forming new chapters across our great nation, so there may be one near you. Second, there’s no reason you can’t get organized. As wonderful as technology is, there are serious downsides to getting stuck in the doomscroll. And there are only so many openings in the world of “professional podcasting.” If you’re like me, you probably don’t have enough time to keep up with all of the content out there right now. Importantly, don’t overestimate results. I’m not proposing that we’re all going to become governors or senators tomorrow. There’s a lot of talent, but only one person gets to drive at a time. Always be aware of your own limitations. Keep a solid cap on expectations. It’s always a good reminder that America wasn’t built in one generation, nor did our enemies deconstruct it in one. This is a long process whose rewards, if we’re lucky, our grandchildren will reap.

I appreciate the time you’ve donated to read this article. Now it’s time for me to take the next step. For some of you reading, maybe joining a local OGC chapter is your next step. If you’re already a member, consider googling other local clubs. We all want a prosperous future. I’ve heard it said in the past that organization means oligarchy. The enemies of America are well organized. They’ve been well organized for many years. And they don’t need the Internet to get involved; it’s taken for granted that young people default to their side. It’s likely that many of our brothers would still be trapped in that paradigm without learning forbidden lore online. I’ll never take for granted how we arrived at this point. But as enjoyable as time on the Internet is, it’s time to find my local Boomer and give him a firm handshake. The new recruits are waiting, and we’re in this to win.