By guest author Witticism TV.

During TPUSA’s All-American Halftime Show, country music singer/songwriter Lee Brice debuted a new song titled “Country Nowadays.” The song quickly became a meme online, unintentionally showcasing the slop that modern country music has become:

I just want to catch my fish, drive my truck, drink my beer

And not wake up to all this stuff I don’t want to hear

Like the same kind of gun I hunt with just killed another man

Only thing mine ever shot was deer from my deer stand I just wanna cut my grass, watch my game, say my prayers

Not get a picture of a flag up in flames while people cheer

Oh, the same one my grandaddy fought for, stomped on like it’s trash

I’m a downright hateful monster, if I back the blue and badge I just want to cut my grass, feed my dogs, wear my boots

Not turn the TV on, sit and watch the evening news

Be told if I tell my own daughter that little boys ain’t little girls

I’d be up the creek in hot water in this cancel-your-ass world

Bo Burnham’s “Country Song” comes to mind:

A dirt road, a cold beer

A blue jeans, a red pickup

A rural noun, simple adjective

Regardless of how poorly written it is, what’s more interesting is the message of the song itself. The song was performed during TPUSA’s alternative halftime show, an event designed to be an escape from reality, which was the actual halftime show performed by Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl. It’s fitting that this would be the song Brice chose to sing. For decades conservatives have avoided looking directly at the problem, satisfied with their role as the pawl to the leftward ratchet, and leaving a substantial trail of cultural and institutional losses in their wake.

After roughly a half-century of this cowardice, conservatives now find themselves in a similar position to Bing from Black Mirror, season 1, episode 2, where he is bombarded with unavoidable ads in his bedroom. Even if he closes his eyes, the screens will pause the ad until he reopens them.

What should be a neutral place, his bedroom, has now become an unbearable zone of oppression, a tool of propaganda and mental control. Even as conservatives have no control over something like sports, they would still categorize them as a neutral place; however, as modernity and progressivism reach their symbiotic apotheosis, there ceases to be a neutral place. Every moment of silence or blank space now has the opportunity to become a medium for the gospels of liberalism and democracy. This goes far beyond sports and into every formally neutral aspect of our society.

In other words, the Total State.

“In a total state, everyone and everything is infused with power. Everyone matters. Everything is important. Everyone has to care. Everyone wants to change the world. Everyone must be engaged.”

– Curtis Yarvin

A seemingly obvious solution thus presents itself: “Why not just check out? Why not take the grill pill? After all, nothing ever happens anyways, and this whole fighting back thing is kind of a lot of work.”

Perhaps if one rugged individual were to check out, this might be a valid tactic. But what if 30% of right-leaning rugged individuals were to check out? How about 40%, 50%, or 70% of them? This is not a valid strategy for a coalition committed to fighting the Left.

What Brice is confessing in this song is that he yearns to be a child again; that he resents his maturity and ability to comprehend the nature of life. Even in the aftermath of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, he’s expressing a childish and frankly feminine fantasy — an unrealistic desire to have the problems fixed without doing any of the necessary work to fix them. He frets over the implications of denying the consensus reached amongst intolerable white liberal women, worrying that he could be canceled as a result.

Yes, it would be nice to turn a blind eye to the Total State and ignore the collapse happening around us. It’s uncomfortable. It’s more uncomfortable than turning on the game and zoning out for a few hours. If society were working properly, we most likely wouldn’t even be aware of the failures in the inner workings of power. But yet this reality exists, and we are aware of it. This song represents the lamentations of the weak men who brought about hard times. In fact, this is the siren song of the weak man.

“When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me.”

– 1 Corinthians 13:11

What this nation needs is a coalition of strong men willing to confront the ugly realities of our time. The bread is moldy, and the circus is full of freaks, and only a child desires to cling to the remaining nostalgia of what they used to be. “Watching the game” is every bit as destructive as playing video games or smoking weed. It’s a form of anesthesia and escapism; it’s designed to numb you from the daily grind of modernity, hijacking your masculine and nationalistic urges to dominate and win, instead funneling them into meaningless games and creating in you weaker drives that don’t threaten those in power.

While we all have some riding of the tiger to do to keep our sanity, taking the grill pill as glorified by this song is willfully choosing to ignore the decline of society in favor of childish mentalities that we can no longer afford to indulge in.

As Heritage Americans, we are the continuation of a great tradition, and we owe it to our ancestors, our offspring, and our country to be honorable men in hard times such as these. The Left can have their over-socialized soy-boys, those overjoyed with the prospect of hooking up to the seemingly infinite varieties of the soma drip to avoid having to deal with the insanity of the world. The future will be for those men of action who buckled down, looked hard times in the eye, and came up with a plan to deal with them.

Remember, no one but God is coming to save you. Catching your fish, watching football, driving your truck, or cutting your grass is more than useless. Reject the grill pill.