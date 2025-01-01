Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kale Pang's avatar
Kale Pang
Jan 4

Goosebumps with that ending... Wow!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
K R Harris's avatar
K R Harris
Jan 4

Amen! Well said sir.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture