I like Sam Hyde. His unique brand of Millennial humor speaks to me. I recently met him at one of his shows and told him how refreshing it was to listen to over two hours of comedy without a single joke being made at the expense of White men. He laughed and said that he’s gonna keep doing what he’s doing — the best answer he could have given. In the wake of the pivotal discussion over “legal immigration” and the H-1B visa program taking place on Twitter over the past week, Sam Hyde decided to weigh in as well. I like how even though he’s a comedian, he is serious enough to take the time to address this extremely important issue in an insightful and entertaining way:

https://x.com/wigger/status/1873892448692486480

Over the last week, this debate has been blown wide open, and many people have gone full mask-off. Elon Musk and others have been ratioed into oblivion, with every single one of their points expertly countered. Even with the resulting backlash and censorship of certain accounts, the point has been made: the American people are done with being taken advantage of. Arguments of “competition with China,” “elite human capital,” and “GDP growth” do not hold sway over people anymore. We will stand our ground because this is our home and we have nowhere else to go.

“China is going to outcompete us.” That’s a statement I have been hearing my entire life. What does this even mean? Outcompeting us in what? GDP? A worthless number on a sheet of paper that shows us nothing about the conditions of actual Americans? On production? On production of what? Billions of cheap products that don’t function and don’t last? “They’ll win the next tech race.” Will they? What have they built? Where is this amazing technology that China has that we don’t? Do they have colonies on Mars or lightsabers? And even if they did, why do we have to import millions of allegedly “high-IQ” workers from India to beat them? Is China importing these genius-level Indians? What about Japan? Or Russia? Or Turkey? No, they aren’t. I refuse to believe that India, a country with almost 2 billion people and mountains of trash so high they need warning beacons on top of them to make sure planes don’t crash into them, has some hidden and sacred technology hiding under it that can only be found if we import millions of its people into our home.

Canada has already speedrun this. Over the last decade, Canada has imported millions of Indians. Has Canada become a new leader in tech? No. What they got was a total breakdown of social norms and infrastructure, to the point where food banks in Toronto are closed due to theft and ethnic blood feuds between Sikhs and Hindus are being carried out in the streets. We’ve seen this play out, we know it’s a lie, and we know this is just about money.

Perhaps the most mask-off reaction to this has been from former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, in which his diagnosis of the problem of America is that we need more nerds and fewer jocks:

https://x.com/vivekgramaswamy/status/1872312139945234507

Ignoring the recent findings of how Ramaswamy came into his wealth — no surprise that it was through technicality via defrauding with a fake product — this is such a fundamental disconnect as to what makes America great.

Americans do not work like slaves, which is why corporations have for generations imported people who WILL work like slaves. This is not something to aspire to, and we’ve proven that we don’t need it. America made it to the Moon without this subversive “live to work” mentality. We would surrender backyard baseball, trick-or-treating, Sunday church brunches, and high school dances for a class of mindless drones focused on nothing beyond themselves except working for a soulless multinational corporation.

Do we want to view our people as nothing more than individual and replaceable economic units? How well has that worked out for family formation? Thinking that men and women are interchangeable for the sake of the “economy” has resulted in parents forming families later than ever, working more hours than ever, and having fewer children than ever. Competing with these bug-man societies that run on slave labor is not possible, let alone even desirable. And what’s worse is that discussions like these always lead to pushback from normie and Boomer conservatives about how “you sound like a communist” and you must “pull yourself up by your bootstraps.”

There is a subversive strain in normie conservatism that sees this bug-man mentality of debasing yourself into working in a hovel for $2 a day as an equivalent of the Protestant Work Ethic. We are Faustians, and people like Ramaswamy keep outing themselves as being nothing like us, possessed of a totally foreign way of thinking. Our people have always been about quality over quantity. And while quantity helps the bottom line of a billion-dollar corporation that outsources its workforce to sweat shops in the Third World, this does not help the American people. The same person who labels you a “leftist” for talking about corporations taking advantage of Americans will in the same breath complain about how all of our products are made in China and break every five minutes. As Sam Hyde so eloquently put in his address to Elon Musk: “Apple and Google might win, but America will be worse.” It’s great that I can set up Starlink on top of the Rocky Mountains and stream Netflix, but in a country where everyone is too fat to reach the mountaintop, does it matter?

I don’t care about ideology. I don’t care about labels. I care about actual solutions to real problems that are affecting our home. I am tired of the Joel Berrys, James Lindsays, and Vivek Ramaswamys of the world who are trying to fool us, once again, with the same old regime that we have been living under since 1945, but with just a new coat of paint that says “MAGA.”

This is not what America needs. America needs just and benevolent leaders who are here to fight for us and us alone. I’m reminded of a quote from Tolkien when Gandalf is describing the fall of the once-great kingdom of Gondor:

Kings built tombs more splendid than the houses of the living and counted the names of their descent dearer than the names of their sons. Childless lords sat in aged halls musing on heraldry or in high cold towers asking questions of the stars. And so the kingdom of Gondor sank into ruin, the line of kings failed, the white tree withered and the rule of Gondor was given over to lesser men.

The last hope of America — the true America, the land our forefathers built — stands on the edge of a knife. The American people are crying out for help, for the King to return, and for this nation to be glorious once again. And THIS, above all else, is why Donald Trump won and why people love him. There is no support for the Republican Party, a group of geriatric octogenarians focused on war profiteering abroad and selling out their Heritage American base to foreign labor; there is support for only one man, who happens to use that label.

Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson. These men could be the “Kings” we need, in imitation of the great Americans of old like Morgan, Ford, and Carnegie. The men who built America. Men who are wealthy beyond measure, but understand their roles as leaders and their duty to the people they have been trusted to rule over. Nobody actually believes that Donald Trump is a working-class man; but that he showed up to work at a McDonald’s for a day, attends college football games, and stood up and shouted “FIGHT” after being shot in the head shows us that he has some understanding of the role he has been placed in for so many people.

And even with all of the problems I’ve just described, and despite all of the backstabbers, liars, and rigged games, we have everything we need to make it right. All we need are Americans, genuine Heritage Americans who put a man on the Moon and carved a nation out of the wilderness with nothing but just themselves. Nobody else could have done that. Not millions of Chinese, Mexican, or Indian workers, no matter how many certifications claim that they are “elite human capital.” All we need is for our leaders to return, to remove the parasites that have for decades weighed us down, taken advantage of our good will, and made advancements in their own interest rather than that of their countrymen. The America of old, that shining city upon a hill, can return if we want, if our leaders realize the opportunity they have been given and have the will to see this vision come to fruition. WE are the talent; we don’t need to look anywhere else. The ball is in our court.

America is not an idea. America is not an economic zone.

America is not words on a document. America is not the GDP.

America is a people. America is a home. America is a history.

America is OURS, and OURS ALONE.