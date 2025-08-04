“I’m living in America, and in America, you’re on your own…”

By guest contributor Payload.

Andrew Dominik’s Killing Them Softly (2012) might have been a smash hit, if only it had been released a decade or so later than it was. Brad Pitt’s character, mob fixer Jackie Cogan, could have joined the likes of Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) from American Psycho or The Kid (Ryan Gosling) from Drive in the meme pantheon. While Pitt’s character doesn’t represent the sigma male persona (more alpha, in my opinion) that every right-wing anon has come to know and love, the message and tone of the film fit like a glove: discontent with total corruption, the nihilism of sensate material culture, and the total degeneracy that it causes. Jackie Cogan is the archetype of the antihero: in control, above it all, and taking advantage of, or possibly revenge on, the powers that be who have formed the environment he’s living in.

Killing Them Softly supposedly turned a profit, although you can never really know, given Hollywood’s book-cooking. It made $38 million worldwide — by no means a hit, and probably only making that amount thanks to the star power of Pitt. The movie did not connect with any audiences at the time, but I would argue that the “Right” has gone through a complete overhaul in the past decade and has since found itself, so to speak. The corruption and decay have reached such obvious proportions in 2025 that a harsh reaction to the surroundings and leadership of America is boiling. Killing Them Softly might have truly resonated with the silent majority looking for a hero. This film might have found that hero in Jackie Cogan.

The movie oozes a dark, foreboding dread and desperation. Nearly everything appears to have collapsed structurally and morally. Post-Katrina New Orleans is an ideal backdrop for this environment: vacant, decayed, and deadly. The people who populate this world are either vipers or mice: some of the mice try to act like vipers and quickly get put back in their place, and some who appear to be vipers get taken out by the real ones. There is no empathy and no hope: Social Darwinism is on full display. Those who are willing to be the most brutal are going to “win” or “succeed.” There is no truth; there is only power. This is the result of the false presuppositions and worldviews of those who formed post-Enlightenment Western culture which created the world of Killing Them Softly and America in reality. What are the consequences of the “atomic individual” derived from “Nature”? Jay Dyer explains below:

Man, as a resource of Nature, becomes a commodity of other forces of Nature (other men) to be produced, exchanged, and consumed as “natural” market desires dictate. In the market, humans are also transmutable units of exchange and consumption. Collapsing the transcendent into the particular and the physical necessitates the dominance of the market for all of life, as the securing of resources and security is the highest drive of existence. Indeed, the market itself, formerly described as directed by Divine Providence by the Puritans and Franklin, now becomes itself Divine Providence, purportedly under the guise of “free trade” and “free association.” The state also must only exist to protect the market, as Von Hayek argues, and because the market is inherently global, a global police force and international government is necessary.

Jackie Cogan realizes that he’s a commodity for other men; he’s used by his bosses as a gun for hire. These bosses, of course, have an intermediary (Richard Jenkins) who is never named — referred to as “Driver” in the script and elsewhere — and appears to be a consigliere for this unidentified crime syndicate. Jackie and the audience never actually meet the bosses. The audience and Jackie aren’t at the top of the Darwinian ladder, so we don’t deserve to know them. The people at the top, even crime bosses, are always insulated and unnamed in nearly any institution you observe today.

It’s interesting to note this opacity in the conversation that Jackie and Driver have about how to clean up the mess that occurred at the poker games hosted by mob underling Markie Trattman (Ray Liotta). A few years back, Markie had staged a heist of his own card game. The syndicate suspected Markie, so they roughed him up a bit, but they could not verify that he had done it. Back to present day, Johnny “Squirrel” Amato (Vincent Curatola) has deduced that a second heist of Markie’s card games would incriminate Markie further, and so he hires Frankie (Scoot McNairy) and Russell (Ben Mendelsohn) to perform the heist. This is the backdrop of the below scene:

So many times in cinema, political messaging is incredibly ham-fisted and preachy, but Killing Them Softly does it superbly. The reason why it works so well is that the macrocosms correlate with the microcosms; the general matches up with the particular. In many scenes, we overhear on radio or see on television the immediate aftermath of the 2008 Financial Crisis. We hear empty platitudes and sloganeering from mainly George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Bush and Obama represent the front men for the banking cabal that caused the crisis, just like Driver is the front man for the amorphous crime syndicate. Jackie Cogan, it may be argued, represents the audience in that he is trying to pick up the pieces not only of one particular mess of a situation, but of an entire system gone awry (as it was, in reality, designed to). John Q. Publics like Jackie are not allowed to know who’s in charge, because that would mean that those in charge could be held accountable for their actions. The mob, in many ways, is a parallel construction of the state apparatus; it just doesn’t have the same level of power as the state. The corporate and mob model provides: privatized gains, collectivized losses, and plausible deniability when shit hits the fan.

Jackie thinks in purely pragmatic terms. He thinks this way out of necessity, not because he necessarily wants to. The movie does a great job presenting that no characters really have a choice in how they are acting; things have already been determined for them, like Darwinism. Jackie doesn’t see why it’s necessary to give Markie a punitive beating. The bottom line is that the card tables are going to remain shut down so long as Markie is walking around; the players are going to be afraid to sit at the tables again in the event that another robbery occurs. Jackie sees the bigger picture, and the “committee” does not. Markie needs to be eliminated in order to get the cash flowing again. It’s not personal — Jackie doesn’t want to kill Markie — but it has to be done for the sake of business, and in this case Jackie is applying a form of utilitarian ethics. Eliminating Markie will of course be unpleasant for him personally, but it will supposedly be a good outcome for all other parties involved (one of the fundamental flaws of utilitarianism is the assumption of what the “good” is).

It’s also important to note that the “guys running things” don’t like murder. So while running a criminal enterprise and being fine with seemingly any other criminality, murder is a bridge too far. So we have crime bosses who aren’t willing to be crime bosses — supposedly an allegory for American politicians’ and bankers’ incompetence and lack of leadership.

This is one area the movie gets wrong, at least in an allegorical sense. The boom/bust cycle of the American economy is not an accident; it’s intentional and by design. The suggestion that it’s mere incompetence is just a copout for not taking the time to figure out what’s actually going on. How many times can these “mistakes” occur before deeper questions are asked? The below passage from Matthew Raphael Johnson details how the American economic system is engineered to fail for the masses while benefiting a small elite class:

Capitalism and the state function together. The Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP), or the infamous bank bailout, was the height of capitalist oppression. It was Neil Barofsky, the former TARP Inspector General, and Elizabeth Warren, who chaired the committee at the time. Barofsky authored the whole bailout scheme. The average estimate of the bailout hovers between $10 trillion and 17 trillion, including all state agencies. TARP is actually an umbrella term for dozens of bailout packages few know about. While the banks claim they have repaid this money, they forget the fact that they simply used taxpayer cash to gamble on international speculative markets. That profit goes to the taxpayer, not the bank. Even after their “repayments,” the net outlay of the state to bail out the banks was over $3 trillion. The rest, increasing to almost $17 trillion, are federal guarantees of bailouts in the future (Chantrill, 2012). As far as the banks go, their arrogance and the total absence of any market incentives makes the picture worse. The taxpayers, many of whom lost jobs and homes, now were forced to bail out banks through the Fed’s purchase of bonds no one else wanted. [Paul Craig Roberts] says: “Despite having received a TARP bailout of $35 billion, JP Morgan Chase paid out $8.7 billion in bonuses, including 626 bonuses of at least $1 million. Merrill Lynch, which lost $27 billion in 2008, accepted a TARP bailout of $10 billion but still managed to pay 696 bonuses of at least $1 million, and $3.6 billion in bonuses overall. Bonuses for what? one might ask. Goldman Sachs paid out 953 bonuses of at least $1 million, and six bonuses at $10 million, while still accepting a 2009 government TARP bailout of $10 billion. The New York Times (January 18, 2011) reported that some Goldman Sachs bonuses in 2008 were as high as $150 million. This was at the same time the company was steering many of its clients into bankruptcy. And Citigroup, which lost $27 billion in 2008, nonetheless paid $5.3 billion in bonuses that year, with 738 people getting more than $1 million. Forty-four received more than $5 million, while the ‘senior leadership committee’ got $126 million. ‘And Citigroup paid these bonuses even though it accepted support of $45 billion from TARP.’”

Human frailty and vice are also key themes throughout Killing Them Softly. Russell and Frankie, the two degenerate scabs who rob the poker game, are quintessential lowlifes and addicts. Russell in particular is one of the most repulsive characters one can imagine. This is depicted for effect, I would assume to make the audience feel no sympathy for them when they get apprehended by authorities or eliminated by the antihero Jackie Cogan. We then meet Mickey (James Gandolfini), a hitman who has been brought in to take out Squirrel. Jackie quickly realizes that Mickey is totally out of control. Mickey, much like the two scabs Russell and Frankie, has zero impulse control. After a drinking binge, he immediately calls for a hooker.

Here we find the root problem not only of Killing Them Softly but of America as a whole: slavery to vice. The true masters and power players in American society are those who know how to profit off of the lower passions of other human beings: Lust, Envy, Ego, Greed, etc. Incentivizing and monetizing vice is power in its purest form. Those in power wouldn’t be able to abuse the masses if we didn’t constantly succumb to our passions. Power and authority are two different things; they are related but not the same. Authority necessitates legitimacy to possess power, not just raw power in itself. Legitimate authority causes harmony and stability; power for power’s sake causes corruption and chaos. Observe how much the concept of a “free man” has changed since the founding of the United States. Any actual authority was lost a long time ago, as Dr. Johnson details below:

Jefferson defined a free man as both rational and independent, as these are essentially the same. He was speaking of a man in community, not an isolated ego. This means that the free man cannot earn a wage or be concerned with public opinion. Such a man is not free. He must be educated in the classics and know how to draw comparisons from the classical world to his own. He must be armed and cannot be swayed by public opinion. He must keep his passions in check and be an aristocratic leader of his community regardless of personal consequences. Of course, it all requires both an economic foundation where the small- and medium-sized property holder is the dominant force in society as well as a cultural context where such virtues are admired. Media has to be local and basically free of centralization, vulgarity and pandering, with a limited market. This means that whenever writers like Jefferson speak of a “citizen,” he’s not referring to just anyone. He’s referring to the true aristocrat.

The above quote is devastating and truly puts into perspective how America has not only fallen incredibly far from its origin but has also been inverted. We most likely know of no one, including ourselves, who would qualify as a free man. What percentage of the American population would even qualify with the above? The concepts of “freedom” and “citizen” actually mean the opposite of what they did during the Founding. Freedom today consists of the freedom to be a slave to vice; when it is even suggested that this be curtailed, hysteria ensues from the masses. The term “citizen” has no criteria in 2020s America; it can apply to anybody with a pulse. Dr. Johnson quotes John Adams in regard to this:

In 1807, President John Adams wrote: “Democracy will soon degenerate into an anarchy, such an anarchy that every man will do what is right in his own eyes, and no man’s life or property or reputation or liberty will be secure and every one of these will soon mold itself into a system of subordination of all the moral virtues, and intellectual abilities, all the powers of wealth, beauty, wit, and science, to the wanton pleasures, the capricious will, and the execrable cruelty of one or a very few.” When classical writers (even up to the founding generation) spoke of “mob rule,” they were assuming that the mob was the creation of a disaffected section of the elite mobilized for their own purposes. Mobs don’t just develop out of the primordial soup — they’re created; they’re “whipped up” by elites who need them. This is also what they meant by a “faction.” These are bad things. In the colonial era, this was the definition of “democracy.”

Back to Killing Them Softly: Is Jackie Cogan a slave to his passions? Not totally. He’s one of the few characters to exhibit any self-control. But he assuredly does what is right in his own eyes. He is the anarchic individual Adams describes. He profits from a system that is designed to prey on the weakness of others, and he knowingly offers his services to an organization that profits from vice. The final scene of the movie is striking, and it lingers. What America is and has become is put into clear view. Jackie is being shafted by the mob syndicate that has employed him. They are not paying up their full end. What can Jackie do in this situation?

There could be a sequel with Jackie trying to get back his money, but maybe that’s the point: he never will, and neither will we. The American structure of power is rigid, all the while claiming that it’s based in egalitarianism and democracy. The reality is that Jackie Cogan and the American proletariat are pawns of an oligarchy, the heads of which are obfuscated and hidden by design. Playing the game the way Jackie does is a practical measure. But it is not an ultimate solution; the fundamental dilemma he runs into is inevitable as it is for anyone who lives this way. What do you do when your lower passions can no longer be satisfied? The only solution is to remove yourself from the system as much as possible. If you cannot be manipulated by your lower passions, the oligarchs are powerless against you. But this comes with a price. Struggling to live a life of Christ or Socrates risks all bodily and mental comfort for a world of pain and anguish.