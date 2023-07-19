Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather Carson's avatar
Heather Carson
Jul 20, 2023Edited

The fusion of various musical styles is one of the great triumphs of America. Having grown up with Boomer music, I find this influence to be rich and interesting, especially those influences from black communities. Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles. Such great talents. In my own community, I collaborate with black Christians and have sung gospel music at black churches. I think we can appreciate our own cultural influence and heritage without disparaging others’.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Greene's avatar
Dave Greene
Jul 19, 2023

If we “de-Africanize” music we will lose most modern genres of music: rock, Jazz, blues, most folk genres not to mention all of the Latin American styles and dances. European culture has no syncopation pre African exchange. We have hymns, classical, plain chant, and proto-folk old time music. I love those genres but what you are describing is a radical impoverishment of the human musical lexicon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture