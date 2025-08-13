By guest author H. Martins.

I care passionately about the South. I wish to discuss, today, some of its rich literary and philosophical traditions. Many people might be familiar with certain talking points around Southern tradition, particularly if one is a holdover from old libertarian circles. For a long time, hardline libertarians, paleoconservatives, and Southern school men ran together in one blob of resistance to globalist tendencies under the shaky banner of Pat Buchanan. In other words, directly or indirectly, the current movement is in many ways an inheritor of certain ideas and traditions of the South. Indeed, though a great many people have moved to the South from California and New York, there seems to be a great deal of interest in Southern culture and history stemming from, perhaps, lessons learned. It is my aim to lay out a rough sketch of Southern literary and philosophical personalities and schools of thought in the 20th century, so that we may collectively have a better rootedness and understanding of the things we seek to recover. It should be noted that the connections here and the generational language are not all firm, and I seek simply to offer a general narrative in brief.

I’ll Take My Stand

Many people might be familiar with the classic literary group The Inklings. Men like Tolkien and Lewis gathering together in a place to discuss philosophy and literature. Well, this story begins with a similar group, except that it was called The Fugitives. From 1922 to 1925, a small group of poets ran a literary magazine called The Fugitive out of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Its principal poets included Robert Penn Warren, John Crowe Ransom, Donald Davidson, and Allen Tate. One has to look no further than Warren’s character from All the King’s Men named Jack Burden to see the lasting impact of this school presently manifest. This group of poets would give rise to two other similar and overlapping groups: the Southern Agrarians and the New Criticism school of literary criticism.

Twelve people, largely affiliated with this group, would write an essay selection in 1930 entitled I’ll Take My Stand. Along with the aforementioned poets, there were John Gould Fletcher, Henry Blue Kline, Lyle H. Lanier, Andrew Nelson Lytle, Herman Clarence Nixon, Frank Lawrence Owsley, John Donald Wade, and Stark Young. There were, however, notable adjacent figures who were not from the South who engaged with their ideas. For instance, at a certain point, it was discovered that certain Fugitive poets and T.S. Eliot independently arrived at similar poetic forms and subjects. And, furthermore, there was a Northern disciple of this movement who later became an intellectual gateway for Northern conservatives to Southern tradition named Richard Weaver, whose Southern Tradition at Bay and Ideas Have Consequences became seminal conservative texts. Men like Richard Weaver and Russell Kirk formed the intellectual foundation of what would become the Conservative Movement, which would be softened greatly by William F. Buckley, Jr. It would be men like Weaver and Eliot who would go on to influence men like Pat Buchanan.

The New Criticism movement would be greatly shaped by men like John Crowe Ransom, T.S. Eliot, Robert Penn Warren, and Cleanth Brooks. The current neoconservative magazine The New Criterion claims succession from Eliot’s literary efforts, and The Southern Review reflects Warren and Brooks’s efforts. Of course, the state of these legacy institutions cannot be positively spoken of, and that is a tragedy, but perhaps a repairable one. The literary sphere included men like Robert Penn Warren and William Faulkner, who in Brooks’s words represented something of a reactionary Southerner. Indeed, Cleanth Brooks was more than a little responsible for the republication and popularization of William Faulkner, as before he began teaching a class including Faulkner’s works, only a handful of Faulkner’s books were in print and he had largely been relegated to obscurity.

The Second Generation

The original Southern Agrarians obviously did not get their way. But they went on to disciple a second generation of Southern intellectuals. This generation included writers like Walker Percy, Flannery O’Connor, and Marion Montgomery. Many names familiar to the movement today find roots in this second generation of Southern thinkers. Industrialization and urbanization did much to change the South by the second generation. You can find the influence of localist ideas stemming from adjacent thinkers, such as from Wendell Berry or Hans Hermann-Hoppe. At this time, a variety of anti-globalist, regional thinkers were forced together by their opposition to leftism and neoconservatism, and their ideas cross-pollinated.

The most striking example of this would be the 1981 publication of a retrospective on the Southern Agrarians entitled Why the South Will Survive. Its article writers include many familiar names: Andrew Lytle, Samuel T. Francis, M.E. Bradford, Cleanth Brooks, Marion Montgomery, Clyde N. Wilson, and Thomas Fleming. These men would go on to write the 1982 New Right Papers, which again included Thomas Fleming, Clyde N. Wilson, and Samuel T. Francis. Even further collaboration between Southern traditionalists and New Right personalities who are still around today may be noted in the publication Southern Partisan. This magazine was published in the 1970s and 1980s and featured writings from many essayists and historians familiar to us today: M.E. Bradford, Eugene Genovese, Russell Kirk, Paul Gottfried, Richard Weaver, James Kibler, Mark Winchell, Ludwell Johnson, Donald Davidson, Forrest McDonald, and Andrew Lytle. You can further see some of the collaboration among the New Right between Hoppe, Fleming, and Francis at the 1995 Rothbard–Rockwell Conference (wonderfully digitized by the esteemed Mr. Pete Quiñones).

Third Generation

The influence of this tradition lives on in places like the Abbeville Institute, run by Clyde Wilson student Brion McLanahan, and which features articles from men like John Slaughter today. Or you may look to podcasts like Double Dealer’s Canon Fodder, which references an old-school Southern literary magazine that ran pieces from Faulkner, Warren, and Tate. You can see the influence of the New Right even today, with men like Samuel T. Francis and Pat Buchanan most certainly vindicated. George Bagby pulls on a variety of these sources in his readings. The Southern literary tradition has continued in men like the late Cormac McCarthy, or even in more recent independent works like Griswoldville by Jordan Poss (2018), Crimson Veil by John Slaughter (2024), or Victory Ruins by Troop Brenegar (2022).

Concluding Thoughts

It goes without saying that we may not agree with everything in this tradition, but I think it is plain to see that it has much to offer and that we stand upon a great deal that has stubbornly remained despite all attempts to wipe it out. It isn’t clear to me, at least, the extent to which a tradition like this is reasonably recoverable in full, or whether it would be wise to do so if possible. A great deal has changed since The Fugitives, though paradoxically that is only a half-truth. Nonetheless, I think it is important to engage with the ideas in this tradition. And perhaps now is the time to examine our situation and get our bearings. How does a man find his place in a rapidly changing world where property is hard to purchase and technology is rapidly displacing people? Well, in my view, in order to know where you are, you have to know how you got there, so that you can know where you are going and how you are going, and there are worse times to try to figure that out than the current reprieve, however slight, under the Trump administration.

Thumbnail: Cleanth Brooks and Robert Penn Warren, 1979