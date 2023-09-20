Old Glory Club

I do agree with the sentiment here.

But, while we're on the topic, I think it's worth pointing out the serious problems with Greek Life. Just because the Left hates frats and sororities doesn't mean we have to support them unconditionally. The anti-scholastic culture of perpetual adolescence exhibited in American higher education is propped up in no small part by fraternities and sororities. Hedonism and irresponsibility are their hallmarks. They might be overwhelmingly populated by white, middle-and-upper class heritage Americans (and for that reason targeted by Leftists) but the culture that they prop up is a direct consequence of modernity and liberality. Rabbit Twitter activists might hate on frat boys, but in reality, Greek Life supports the Left culturally.

I don't think lumping in Nick Sandmann-types (who was himself attending a pro-life rally as a part of his Catholic school) with your average frat boy is wise. If we want to be training future leaders and young aristocrats, we need to actually train them, not send them off to university to be raised by other children a few years their senior, so they can learn how to binge drink and participate in sexual hedonism. Young men and women need older men and women to guide them. They need discipline, responsibility, hardship, and sound leadership to develop them. What they don't need is to be sent off to college to be raised by their generational peers.

People who say stuff like that make me sick. No one should ever threaten violence against kids for wearing polo shirts and frat cleats. True fashion never goes out of fashion.

If you just look at the physiognomy of some of those individuals making the tweets that hyperbolically call for violence, it tells you everything you need to know.

I wouldn't say its hate or fear -its just plain jealousy. Fratstars and Sorostitutes have changed little -if at all, over the years (it's like a time warp to the good ol' days of 2008-2012). But when you look at the freaks -they have. I live in a town that features a predominant art school, and it's night and day compared to the way the 'scene kids' dressed when I was in college. And that's what these people were when they were in college -the freaks.

Fratstars had their "slampieces," they got plastered on Friday Nights (or every night), staggered to the stadium on Saturday, and slept till 4 pm on Sunday. What did the freaks do, they listened to indie-music, watched slam poetry about trans-liberation, and generally huffed their own self-entitlement, while the Fratstars had the time of their lives...bothering no one, mind you.

These freaks -as we like to say, are 'spiteful mutants'. They're mad at the natural socio-economic hierarchy. How these "Chads and Stacys' drank and fucked their way through college -and still landed a job at Daddy's dealership -or their uncle's law firm. While they are pushing 40 as baristas, while still chasing the dream of a career in journalism.

The fact that these guys are "MAGA" and vote Republican is window-dressing to seething loathsome malice that these creatures have for their betters.

