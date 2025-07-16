We’ll just get right to the point on this one. There’s a major bifurcation between two major Trump camps, which are the Truth Social crowd and the Plan-Truster crowd. The dividing line was caused by the Trump Administration’s sudden and unexpected declaration that the so-called “Epstein files” do not exist. The “Epstein files” colloquially refers to a list of Epstein’s clientele who were involved in illicit activities on his island, which allegedly included a remarkable number of wealthy and powerful people.

On Truth Social, Trump posted one of his rants to his loyalists, but the post was not well received, with the Truth Social crowd notably at some point “ratioing” the President on his own platform — a first, to be sure.

Trump wants to dismiss the Epstein story completely.

If the story is somehow debilitating the Administration like the Russiagate Hoax did, it’s entirely understandable why Trump would want to get rid of it.

On Twitter, contrary to the backlash from the Truth Social crowd, there’s another group who propose that Americans “Trust the Plan,” banking on recent “Trust the Plan” predictions that the conflict between the U.S. and Iran would amount to nothing, which it apparently didn’t.

During that conflict cycle, however, there was significant backlash toward the President that certainly was received by the Administration. We know this for a fact, and therefore one cannot simply “Trust the Plan” and do nothing else, because that experiment was not conducted (in regard to Iran). Instead, as Auron MacIntyre advises, during a major crisis, “Always chimp.”

The advice from the man who certainly knows how to handle these matters could not be clearer. Gentlemen, we therefore say to you, when the government contemplates betrayal, let them know of your displeasure! We are rightly displeased with the handling of the Epstein files.

The crux of the matter is this: we’ve never expected that the Epstein files would ever be released, nor are we naïve enough to believe that there is some giant list of bad guys wrapped in a neat little bow; but Trump himself and his Administration hyped up the Epstein files for no apparent reason. They held a massive publicity stunt unlike anything seen in modern times, where a handful of notable MAGA Twitter personalities were invited into the White House itself to be physically handed binders full of what appeared to be some sort of Epstein files. Trump claimed that the Clintons and Prince Andrew were on “the list.” He said that he didn’t want to release the list because it would “destroy people.” Pam Bondi claimed to have seen the videos of people involved in illicit activities on Epstein Island and that the list would be on her desk soon.

Now, we are being told that the list never even existed! Or, is it that it does exist, but it was made up by the Democrats, as was the Russiagate Hoax? Trump himself has said this. So which is it? Does it not exist? Or does it exist, but it’s a phony? Obviously, both of these stories are ridiculous. And the point is that it is entirely undignified to participate willingly in this gaslighting. No dignified person should involve himself in allowing the Trump Administration to write this off in this way. Whatever the Epstein files actually are, we all know that we’re never going to see them. That’s not the point. The point is that we are not going to cheerlead our own gaslighting, and the Administration owes us an explanation for this.

Were you lying now, and/or were you lying before, and who is going to be punished for this? That is the question we are asking. We won’t obstruct the Administration on its primary goal (and promise) of the largest mass deportation operation in history (still waiting on that btw). But we also won’t pretend, in indignity, that Trump is some sort of infallible figure (Trust the Plan). Mistakes will be made, but an explanation is required for such blatantly contradictory lies being uttered within such a short time span.

On that immigration issue, this would all be a lot more tolerable, perhaps entirely tolerable, if we weren’t also having to fight over what the above posts from Auron demonstrate, providing the necessary backlash against the Agriculture and “Hospitality” (Patel) lobbies. The immigration issue is so, so much larger than passing the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which moves the ball about one yard. We are happy with that one yard, and it’s more than a lot of people expected, but make no mistake: to protect Heritage America, not only must all illegal immigrants be deported posthaste, but those who have been given amnesty must also have that revoked and be deported. Foreign worker programs such as the infamous H-1B Visa system must be terminated, along with many other programs that are not so well-known. That is just one of the Visa programs.

The citizenship of many first-generation immigrants must be revoked, and the citizenship of their second-generation children (or “anchor babies,” as they are sometimes called) must also be revoked, and they must return to their ancestral homeland, even though they may never have known it, or go anywhere else but here. The immigration crisis is so terminal that even third-generation immigrants must be considered for some sort of remigration program. The political capital to do that is phantasmal; it doesn’t exist, and to manifest it into existence will take decades of labor. And if you’re serious about doing that, well…

Yeah, a lot of people are mad about this, and Darryl Cooper has an extraordinary ability (probably intentionally cultivated) to say things that are not wrong but still really piss everyone off. I’ve noticed that basically everyone on the Internet has his own way of doing this as an audience-filtering mechanism, so anyone getting triggered over these kinds of posts from MartyrMade from time to time should know better. Let’s just dive in a little more…

This is who he is talking about there:

MartyrMade is performing a useful function here as a friend who is mirroring how normies react to your worst rhetoric. And yeah, you actually don’t want to lose Joe Rogan. Do you know why? Because Trump won’t last forever, and it would be nice to have some sort of functional coalition when that time comes, instead of just sitting here “Trusting the Plan” rather than being the plan.

The people MartyrMade is talking about are probably a lot nicer in person. People need a place to vent, and Twitter is a place where that happens. But, as mentioned in relation to Auron’s tweets, Twitter isn’t just a black hole anymore. Elites and normies see what is posted on Twitter. If you need to vent, rather than inscribing it into the eternal ASCII record, try doing it in voice calls or in person. The OGC can help with that.