Incompatible Component
Jun 26, 2024

Heemeyer's enemies were of the same class as my enemies today. Screw them. If you're worried about people taking the wrong lessons from Heemeyer's story it's okay to pose these questions. Otherwise what are you accomplishing?

Jon McGee
Jun 27, 2024

The threat of retribution can temper the abuse of power and Killdozer is a particularly meme worthy example. Isn't the ever accelerating swatting and imprisoning of political or cultural opponents of the regime not harken to Solzhenitsyn's warning. The increasing talk of civil war might indicate we are at a flash point. Probably waiting on Trump is keeping the peace for now, but taking measures to guard against tyranny to ourselves and those we love is prudent.

