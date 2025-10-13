By guest contributor Trashcan Jack.

I’m what would probably be considered a movie junkie, and I have been since I was a kid, so I might be biased towards the idea that movies have something to tell us about life or the current spirit of the age.

I make no bones about being a fan of genre films, and I think most of the best cinema comes from genres. Being forced to work within genre parameters both focuses ideas and forces the creator and the audience to understand cinematic language. It’s my position that the two best genres for this are action and horror. Two recently released horror films have really made me ponder what is bubbling under the post-Christian society we inhabit.

While recently we’ve been hearing about people returning to churches, especially in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, we also see evidence of witchcraft and the demonic all around us, some barely hidden and some shoved right in our faces.

Two films, however, that I have found interesting in this regard are Longlegs and Weapons, both of which deal with these themes and both of which position Satanists and practitioners of witchcraft as the villains.

(Spoilers ahead.)

Longlegs follows newly minted FBI agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) as she attempts to solve a series of murders that have stretched from the ’70s until the movie’s present day of 1996. As Harker gets deeper into the investigation, she begins to have memories of a man eventually revealed to be a Satanist named Dale Ferdinand Kauble (Nicolas Cage), who works for “the man downstairs” and creates mind-controlling dolls that cause the father to murder the family. Lee eventually finds that her mother has been protecting her throughout the years by delivering these dolls to the chosen families in order to spare Lee. Kauble is not just a freakshow of a human being but a literal servant of the Devil who yells, “Hail Satan!” before gruesomely taking his own life.

Weapons, the biggest box office hit of the summer, concerns a classroom of elementary school kids who go missing one night after inexplicably being caught on camera running away from their homes. We follow the story from the perspective of the teacher (Julia Garner), now driven back to alcohol following the disappearance of the children; a cop (Alden Ehrenreich) who the teacher used to date; a junkie (Austin Abrams) trying to pull his life together; and the father (Josh Brolin) of one of the missing children.

We are ultimately shown that the disappearances are the work of Aunt Gladys (Amy Madigan), who may or may not actually be related to Alex Lily (Cary Christopher), the only student from the class who didn’t disappear. Aunt Gladys, who is possibly not human or even related to the Lily family — Dad thinks she’s related somewhere down the line on Mom’s side — practices witchcraft in order to get the things she wants and is sucking the life out of the missing children to fuel her own existence (Pizzagate, anyone?).

These are but two examples of many over the last decade that don’t jibe with our godless, materialist excess.

Consider Robert Eggers’s The VVitch, in which a Puritan family in 17th-century New England are preyed upon by evil forces eventually revealed to be Satan himself. There’s no metaphor here for religious oppression or how this is what happens when women can’t vote. Instead, evil very forcefully works to break down the family unit, focusing on bringing Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy) into its fold.

While most of the aforementioned films don’t really have a point of view on witchcraft and the Devil beyond a generic bad-guys-trying-to-hurt-the-good-guys theme, the Conjuring franchise, which saw its most recent entry released last month, has two interesting aspects: the main characters portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are White, and they are unabashedly Christian (somebody remind me who that lone bulwark against moral insanity is again). The couple investigate hauntings for the Catholic Church, and demons and the Devil are very real and are a force to be opposed, not just through vague platitudes but through prayer and the application of Scripture. The first entry in the franchise snuck in just under the barrier of woke moralizing in 2013, without which it would most likely be some kind of diversity fest. Instead, we have a perfectly normal White family with three White daughters who experience a haunting and are assisted by a team of three Whites and an Asian. It seemed so normal that I barely recognized it until my most viewing in preparation for the new film. Throughout the course of the series, Wilson and Farmiga battle a witch who sacrificed her child to the Devil and a demonic entity who poses as a nun, along with a demon-possessed Raggedy Ann doll.

Bruce Willis remarked at the end of the action classic The Last Boy Scout, “Satan Claus is out there, and he’s just getting stronger.” While I don’t share the character’s pessimism regarding the strength of the Devil (we will win, it is literally guaranteed by the Almighty), his point still stands.

The Devil is out there, and there is no point in pretending he’s not. Our enemies, or at least the people who would side with our enemies when the boogaloo happens, believe in him. They may not literally support him, but they’re happy to benefit from him. The age of New Atheism is over. As David Foster Wallace said, “Everyone worships. The only choice you get is what you worship.”

Be prepared, that’s my motto. You might not be interested in the Devil, but rest assured, he is interested in you.