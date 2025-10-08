You know, the thing about real estate accounting is that you can, you can head down the page or across the page, and everything works out. So, every day, everything adds up. Well, the total is always the sum of its parts. It’s clean, it’s clear, neat, absolute. But my life, it… It doesn’t add up. It’s… Nothing connects to anything else. It’s… I’m not the sum of my parts. All of my parts don’t add up to one… To one me, I guess. – Andy Hanson in ‘Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead’

By guest contributor Payload.

Sidney Lumet was a prolific filmmaker in Hollywood. By my count, he directed 45 films in a career that spanned 50 years. His last, Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007), is one of his best. When not being heavy-handed with social justice politics — as in 12 Angry Men (1957), Power (1986), Daniel (1983), or Q&A (1990) — he made some great movies.

Q&A (covered in another article of mine) is, of course, a great movie, but not for the reasons Lumet intended. Now, in 2025, it’s an incredible piece of right-wing reactionary cinema. In so many of his films, Lumet is juggling so many ideas, subplots, and characters that often the final message and climax are almost pointless, Power being a great example. Before works so well because the plot is confined. Before deals strictly with a family and the relations between them, while the story unfolds in a nonlinear fashion in flashbacks (a rarity for Lumet) to great effect. The movie peels like an onion, revealing more and more layers, delivering an ending that leaves you with much to contemplate.

Sins of the father are revealed to be the momentum of the story. This doesn’t become clear until the midway point, but it’s hinted at early on, which pulls you in. Andy (Philip Seymour Hoffman), his brother Hank (Ethan Hawke), their father Charles (Albert Finney), and Andy’s trophy wife Gina (Marisa Tomei) all have strained relationships with one another. Andy appears to have excelled in real estate accounting, and he carries himself and speaks with arrogance and condescension. When we meet Andy and Gina, they are at a crossroads; their relationship doesn’t have anything substantial to it, and they are looking for superficial ways to jumpstart things, such as moving to another country. Once we meet the rest of the cast of characters, we realize that Andy has a detached and even predatory relationship with everyone around him.

His brother Hank is inept, inept because he has a kind heart but is not very bright. We all have met people, or we have friends or family, like Hank: he was coddled and enabled by everyone, most importantly his parents, due to his childlike kindness and charm, but when he grows up, he cannot become a functioning adult and has now become a burden on everyone around him. Andy resents Hank: he had to grow up with him, deal with him, and watch his parents dote over him, and now, it’s payback time. He claims that he loves him, but would you manipulate someone you actually loved like this?

We can understand the logic of Andy and why he wants to knock off this particular store; we understand that both Andy and Hank are in desperate situations. Hank because of ineptitude, and Andy pride and greed. Hank is well behind on alimony payments to his ex-wife, who despises him, to put it mildly. Hank appears to be an alcoholic, and we can assume that he owes other debts, since debt begets more debt. It’s not made clear, but could it be possible that Hank works for the same company Andy does? There are a number of scenes where both Hank and Andy appear in the same office building. It’s never revealed what Hank does for work. Could Andy have gotten Hank a job there as a handout to hold it over his head?

Andy has been skimming from the company he works for to accommodate a lifestyle he believes he’s owed. He is now being audited, and this is the best thing he can come up with to get out of Dodge for this amount of money and this quickly. A deeper question to ask is: Why is Andy coming to Hank with this? Andy knows that Hank is desperate. Andy knows that he can overpower him to do what he wants. But at the same time, he knows that Hank is a 30-something-year-old boy. Why would he trust him to do this?

Andy, as we later find out, resents his father totally, and it’s discovered why after the robbery goes horribly wrong. It can be argued that Andy believes the job should be easy to pull off due to Hank’s familiarity, but what I would contend overrides Andy’s desperate situation financially is to see his father and brother suffer at a pathological level. Andy believes that he’s owed something for his mistreatment and lack of attention by those closest to him, most importantly his father. Andy has been able to rationalize any decision he’s ever made. If you’re intelligent enough, you can do this with any action you take, but this will always lead to destruction not just of others but also of yourself. While Andy’s father admits and is apologetic about how he treated him in his younger years, it’s too late — the damage has been done. What also has to be acknowledged is that Charlie helped form the amoral monster Andy has become. We see Andy’s disdain and detachment in response to his father’s words. Words don’t cut it now. Also, the scene in the car with his wife reveals Andy’s true motivations.

Responsibility can be a devastating burden, and fatherhood in particular. We currently see the destruction of American society due to its abandonment. When trouble and strife truly arise in a household or a society, the children and the women will always look to men to stabilize things and solve the problems being faced, regardless of how hateful they are to patriarchy. If men are not there or they refuse to take on this burden, chaos ensues, which inevitably ends in blaming men for the problems, a vicious cycle that perpetuates.

Like it or not, this is the product of the gradual yet relentless implementation of the feminist project, the false belief that women are oppressed for inhabiting their natural roles given to them by God and living in cultures formed by this reality. Feminism insists that women have the ability to perform every natural or customary patriarchal function as well as, if not better than, men. This has been pushed so far that it has become palpably absurd amid the influx of transgenderism. These issues, as is often falsely claimed, are not separate; in reality, one begets the other. Why? Once the barrier of patriarchy has been undermined, everything else in the society can be undermined; once you give leeway to the root, there is no logical reason why the branches or traditional societal boundaries couldn’t or shouldn’t be undermined.

Do you think that we are that far away from bestiality or pedophilia being accepted and normalized as just another “natural” sexual proclivity? Patriarchy is the barrier to chaos: if a husband and wife are sleeping in their marital bed during the night and an intruder is heard breaking into the house, is the wife expected to jump out of bed and confront the intruder, or is she going to turn to her husband and expect him to deal with it? There are benefits to being a man as there are to being a woman, but there are also unpleasant realities each face due to Adam’s Fall. Notice how I said Adam’s Fall, not Eve’s or both of their names. It’s correctly stated as Adam’s Fall because Adam was responsible for Eve, for God gave her to Adam as a companion:

Adam is the one creature in creation made in the image of God. Man, in the divine image, stands within the garden as the king, priest, and prophet of the world. These three “roles” are not separate and distinct roles that Adam plays but are different ways of explaining Adam’s role within the created order. He is the king, as he is called to govern and steward the world. He serves as God’s representative within creation. He is — as a king — supposed to “concentrate the aims of all existing visible creatures in himself, [so that] he might through himself unite all things with God.” For man, being made of spirit and flesh. stands between the boundary between God and the world and mediates and leads all of creation to God. Because of this role, he also serves as the priest of creation, as he is the one who can “bless and praise God for the world.” As chief priest, he is called to “offer a sacrifice of praise and thanksgiving to God on behalf of all those born of earth, thus bringing down upon earth the blessings of heaven.” Fr. Alexander Schmemann describes the priestly office of mankind as the ability of man to bless God and thank Him for creation, because man, when rightly following God, is able to “see the world as God sees it and — in this act of gratitude and adoration — to know, name and possess the world.” Man is, in his very nature, a priest. Schmemann further elucidates, [Man] stands in the center of the world and unifies it in his act of blessing God, of both receiving the world from God and offering it to God — and by filling the world with this eucharist, he transforms his life, the one that he receives from the world, into life in God, into communion with Him. The world was created as the “matter,” the material of one all-embracing eucharist, and man was created as the priest of this cosmic sacrament. Adam also is created to be a prophet. He is ordained to proclaim “the will of God in the world in word and deed.” Adam sits and directs creation as king. But having truly seen creation and directed accurate praise to the Creator, he serves as priest. It is as prophet that Adam names the creatures and proclaims the true reality of creation to creatures. To accurately direct, give thanks, and to proclaim the truth of reality — that is the work of Adam. With these sketches of man’s role within creation, we can now more adequately account for what went wrong in the garden of Eden.

Catholic author Timothy Gordon states that Christianity is the basis of Patriarchy residing in God the Father. But this has even been obscured by Christian churches themselves due to the determination of feminists and those who support and finance them to destroy the foundational elements of Western society:

I will suggest that Christianity has lost its way because Christianity has lost its sense of the literality of the household patriarchy. In parish after parish around the United States, the sexual revolutionaries, for one instance, have even censored one of the most explicit scriptural marital instructions — Ephesians 5:21–24 — in the Catholic Missal! They censored the Bible, folks! That’s how monomaniacal the Marxist feminists are. While it sounds like the fatuous exaggeration of some shoddy parody, it is true: the following lines are actually bracketed in many Catholic missals: “Be subject to one another out of reverence for Christ. Wives, be subject to your husbands, as to the Lord. For the husband is the head of the wife as Christ is the head of the church, his body, and is himself its Savior. As the church is subject to Christ, so let wives also be subject in everything to their husbands.” – Timothy Gordon, A Case for Patriarchy

This toxic milieu is the environment in which the characters of Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead exist, but they do not have the tools or understanding to deal with the issues. Andy’s upbringing has formed him into a callous narcissist. Narcissism, like many words today, gets thrown around without much thought for what the term actually means. Andy isn’t a sociopath. He understands the pain he can cause, but he isn’t capable of recovering when his actions come back to haunt him; he digs a deeper and deeper hole for himself. Hank ends up surviving and escaping because of his innocence and empathy that Andy has none of. We live in a world of rampant, normalized, and championed narcissism, so commonplace that it’s almost taken for granted. Below are some hallmarks of a typical narcissist, which can be applied to Individuals and to The Regime (Political Class):

Exaggerated self-importance. Need for admiration and acceptance. Hostile or passive-aggressive when not admired or accepted. Relationships based on exploitation and how others can be used to their benefit. Will only keep people around to support their ego or power. Lack of empathy, understand the damage they cause but refuse to confront their behavior. Unstable Identity-Rigid ideological (set of ideas or beliefs) obsessions have to be impressed on everyone, based on them projecting that they are exceptional. But this is only imposed when it fits their ideology. Pathologically (compulsive, habitual) incapable of understanding contradictions. Chronic feelings of emptiness, there is no ultimate purpose to anything they do, results in destruction for destruction’s sake. Everything is based on gratification in that moment. They are content or “happy” only in the moments they are superficially satisfied. There is no past and no future. Do not have strong religious beliefs because that implies there is meaning and consequence to reality and what they do as people. They are not sociopaths (no regard for right or wrong) because they have a conscience; they are aware that they are lying, but it’s too painful to accept reality. They know they are not extraordinary, so they surround themselves with “yes men.”

The ending might be perplexing or even shocking to some, but not if we understand the critical fact of patriarchy and responsibility. In this view, the ending makes perfect sense. Charles cannot deal with the fact that he failed at raising his son and thus cannot handle that he is partially responsible for the person Andy has become and likewise the chaos he has inflicted. While Andy resents Charles, it’s clear that Charles’s resentment came first. The sins of the father have returned to their begetter. The harsh ending is: Charles never loved his own son, and in reality, this is far more common than we think.

Also by Payload: