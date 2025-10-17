By Vesper of The Overmountain Men of the Tennessee Valley.

On October 3rd, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti filed a brief for the Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in defense of a new Tennessee law attacked by NetChoice, LLC, a trade association of social media companies. §47-18-5703 of the Tennessee Code protects children against the various harms of social media by instituting age verification. If the user is a minor, the law requires that the social media company obtain the express consent of his or her parent or guardian before permitting the child to become an account holder.

The consent of the parent can be revoked at any time, and all material used in the verification process must be destroyed. Furthermore, the law provides that:

A social media company shall provide a minor account holder’s parent with means for the parent to the minor’s account. Such means must include for the parent to view privacy settings on the account, set daily time restrictions, and implement breaks during which the minor cannot access the account.

This law is fantastic for many reasons, the first of which is that it may protect me from having to read the opinion of a 13-year-old on any subject. Moreover, it protects children from having the obscene foisted upon them by the degenerate miasma of Internet troons. How many Zoomers are now insane leftoids, troons, or worse because they were not protected by laws like this? Who could possibly attack this law?

Alas, the answer is “libertarians.” Libertarians seem to think that this somehow violates their right to free speech. NetChoice even seems to present itself as a libertarian organization. They state that their purpose is to promote freedom of choice, limited government, and free-market competition. However, if one looks into their funding, the mists of libertarianism fade from our eyes. The fountain of truth titters beyond the forest veil; we push the leaves of the jungle aside, and we catch the goddess bathing in the streams…

Since when have Reddit, Discord, Meta, or Google ever promoted competition and free speech? Since when have these companies had any values except for those in direct opposition to liberty? They never have, and they don’t now. They are obviously only interested in what benefits them. And what benefits these companies? Screen-addicted children who cannot stop scrolling. The more children are abused online, the more money these companies make.

Skrmetti presents excellent arguments in this brief. He first presents the court with data that demonstrates the harm social media causes to children. This is necessary for laying the groundwork demonstrating that the State of Tennessee has a right to protect children using its police powers to promote their welfare. The brief argues that social media has displaced traditional forms of socialization entirely, and that social media companies have purposefully done this by designing these apps to be as addictive as possible. This is absolutely true, and social media companies pay lots of money in order to hire the best psychologists available in order to make these things addictive. However, the addiction is not the only result, as Skrmetti states:

This largescale brain rewiring has produced “a dramatic increase in teen mental illness.” [Kaliebe Decl., R.28] at 236. Between 2010 and 2022, the rate of major depressive disorders more than doubled among teens. Id. Around that same time, reports of anxiety, loneliness, and negative self-image spiked. Id. at 243-48, 252-54. As adolescents’ mental health has declined, “suicide incidents” have risen. Id. at 237. Between 2007 and 2021, suicide rates for children and young adults increased by 62%. Id. And since 2010, emergency-department admissions for self-harm have increased 281% among 10-to-14-year-old girls. Id. at 238. “A 2019 systematic review showed an association between heavy social-media or Internet use and suicide attempts.” Id. The Surgeon General, too, recently reported that “social media” has catalyzed youth suicides. Surgeon General Report, R.30-14, 456.

Beyond this, social media is obviously ripe with sexual predators and other sorts of groomers. Not to mention the fact that certain groups are trying to make a large enough impact on these children that they will forever follow a particular political line of thought, leaving the children like egregores of competing ideologies. Social media companies have no incentive to protect these children, since their increased time online only benefits them. The more a child is corrupted by the Internet, the more time he or she will spend online.

“But I’ve seen hours of videos of people being run over by construction equipment in China, and I’m okay!” Are you? Your brain cannot really tell the difference between seeing these things online or in real life. How much empathy have you lost from perusing 4chan and watching people die? Furthermore, even if you, dear reader, have made it out mostly unscathed, you are simply one of the lucky ones.

“I’ve seen lots of people die online, and I’m fine!”

The wave of domestic terrorism that has taken the U.S. by storm over the last year is also obviously linked to the Internet. The first Trump shooter, the two troon Christian school shooters, the Charlie Kirk assassin, and plenty of others I am forgetting seemed to have contained their social lives to Discord or Telegram. Cults like O9A focus on corrupting and sexually blackmailing children into committing violence against themselves and others. Troon groups organize similar activities on Discord servers. (The linked video is exceptionally disturbing, so viewer discretion advised — for real, guys, I mean it.)

And yet, these social media companies, Discord in particular, actively promote these behaviors. As anyone on our side of things knows, Discord will very quickly ban a server for being too far-right. Naughty racial slurs are bad, guys! And yet, these actual criminals somehow manage to avoid being banned. Meta does not block hashtags relating to child abuse. Instagram Reels are extremely likely to show children pornographic material. Some have even noticed that children are likely to be shown pornographic material by the algorithm even when they have expressed no interest in it. The New Mexico AG’s office even ran its own experiment, creating decoy accounts 14 years old and younger, and found that the algorithm feeds the account “a stream of egregious, sexually explicit images — even when the child has expressed no interest in this content.” And no doubt! Children (like most people) are not really capable of self-control, and social media companies take advantage of this. As the Tennessee brief states:

This shift to virtual socialization is no accident. Social media is “addictive” by design. Kaliebe Decl., R.28, 235. The platforms “use every trick in the psychologists’ tool kit to hook users.” Haidt Excerpt, R.30-15, 487.

And how does NetChoice respond to these arguments? “Muh Freeze Peach!”

Tennessee’s HB 1891 is a serious overstep that goes against First Amendment rights by forcing private businesses to restrict its citizens’ access to protected speech unless they hand over documentation. Its vague, unclear provisions lack the clear compliance standards required for government restrictions on speech. Free expression and access to information are core, constitutional guarantees in America, and Tennessee’s government may not infringe on those rights.

Recall the list of businesses involved here. For about a decade, the people on our side of the fence have suffered the brunt of the banhammer, often for merely stating inconvenient facts (albeit rudely at times). Now, when states are trying to wiggle their way around the broad protections of the First Amendment justly and rightfully in order to protect children, these companies invoke freedom of speech. Stop giving these companies your eyes. They hate you. Never support groups like NetChoice or the Free Speech Coalition. Libertarianism is only ever used as a weapon against the family. Are we expected to believe that the same companies who have targeted right-wingers for over a decade, banning even the smallest accounts, are incapable of hunting down child predators? That it will be difficult for them to figure out which accounts belong to children? These companies are scum.

It is unlikely that the broad protections of the First Amendment will destroy the Tennessee bill. The bill is strictly construed to be content-neutral and targets the abuse and sexual exploitation of children. The law does not prohibit any form of speech. The law does not violate the right of the individual to speak online, but it does give parents another route whereby they can exercise their rights. Minors do not have a right to contract with social media companies, and therefore their rights are not violated. Another Tennessee law which forces adult websites to require proper age verification has not been struck down, and we can therefore be hopeful that this bill will remain in effect as well. The only shame here is that we are required to walk deftly on eggshells while trying to save our countrymen. We should be throwing pornographers in prison.

Many other states have enacted age verification laws for pornographic websites and for the use of social media:

States that have enacted age verification laws for pornographic websites (probably out of date)

Social media age verification by state

Some of you will be worried about this. That is understandable; it is very uncomfortable to show your identification to Meta or whomever. Take this as an opportunity. You should not be using social media anyway. Start or join a chapter of the Old Glory Club instead, and leave the digital realm. There is no replacement for face-to-face conversation. Stop consuming slop, and these laws will cease to bother you.

In Plato’s Republic, Socrates makes it clear that the “music” the people consume informs their soul. (“Music,” for Plato, includes drama and poetry). Those who consume simple music will become more temperate, more virtuous. What can be more intemperate than varied and schizophrenic short-form content? “When modes of music change, the fundamental laws of the State always change with them.” The foundations of the fortress of our civilization are founded on our “music.” Is it any wonder that our country is full of tranissaries, degenerates, and consoomers when our use of the schizophrenic Internet is so widespread? When the masses leave the socialization of their children up to the goblins that inhabit the Internet? If we are to make our country great again, we must make our people virtuous. Before Lycurgus made the Lacedaemonians into a virtuous people, Solon created a home for the law in the heart of every Lacedaemonian with his music. If we cannot allow parents to restrict their children from accessing a portal into Hell, we will never win. Let us hope that laws like this will act as Solon, who sang of the law before Lycurgus implemented it.