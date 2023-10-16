Old Glory Club

Spaceman Spiff
Oct 16, 2023

as much as we might like to think, no pen is mightier than the sword in the hand of one who refuses to read.

The world belongs ultimately to the strong, not the sophisticated. We are currently ruled by elites who have embraced extreme liberalism whose only saving grace is its guaranteed implosion. Once that happens I suspect we will see a resorting of society and perhaps the creation of new shires with common roots. That after all was the founding mechanism of the USA, with each state doing its own thing.

