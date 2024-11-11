Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Melon
Nov 11

I still remember seeing ww1 vets in church as a boy and they did have a certain aura around them that the others do not. I am not sure if it was what they did, or just the great distance of time they crossed to meet me that gave me this impression. I do miss them.

Thunderchief
Nov 11Edited

I was at lunch today with a friend who is a vet. It was a Mexican restaurant and staffed entirely Mexican/hispanic people who have the distinct sound of English as a second language. Prior to bringing the bill, the waitress asked if either of us were vets, my friend said yes, she said thank you for your service we really appreciate it. They bought his lunch. She seemed sincere and on other occasions I have been impressed by the service and attention to detail at this restaurant. I found the whole situation very interesting because I couldn't help but think to myself "No way any other restaurant in [extremely white and blue area I live] would treat us this well and do the same."

