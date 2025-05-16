By Vesper of the Overmountain Men.

Many blackpillers have complained about the slow pace of deportations. While others have argued that data manipulators are the culprits for lowering the deportation count, it is necessary to admit that we need more deportations, however they may be characterized. Do not be so quick to blame our President. ICE only has around 6,000 deportation agents nationwide, a measly number compared to the millions of illegals they must deport.

This means that you, dear reader, must do your part. Your measly singular vote does very little to sway the opinions of the President, your representative, or your senator. To your city council, your sheriff, or your mayor, you may be the face of their constituency. While their power may be more limited, they too can assist in the effort to take our country back.

8 U.S.C. § 1357 287(g) permits the DHS to enter into agreements with state and local law enforcement. It allows the deputization of law enforcement officers in order for them to operate as federal agents with regard to immigration. Generally, this allows officers to interview individuals to ascertain immigration status, access a DHS immigration database and enter data into said database, detain individuals until ICE can take custody, issue notices to appear, and make recommendations for bond. The Constitution does not permit the federal government to co-opt local governments or law enforcement. 287(g) is a novel workaround, as it does not co-opt any office or even confer enforcement abilities upon an entire office. “Section 287(g) explicitly delegates this prerogative only to certain qualified officers and employees.” This is absolutely necessary, as the Supreme Court has held that not just anyone can enforce immigration law.

Law enforcement agencies may send an inquiry to ICE regarding participation in the program, and then they may sign a 287(g) agreement with ICE. This means that local law enforcement agencies have a large degree of autonomy to decide whether they shall participate in this program. There are two major models that are currently in use. The Warrant Service Officer model (WSO) and the Jail Enforcement Model (JEM) have regularly been upheld as valid in courts across the U.S. and seem to be rather easy to implement. The Task Force Model (TFM) was discontinued in 2012, but has been reinstated under President Trump’s Executive Order 14159. The WSO permits ICE to train and certify law enforcement overseeing jails and correctional facilities. It does not permit interrogation and is by far the weakest model. The JEM allows deputized officers to interrogate individuals who have already been arrested in order to ascertain immigration status. They are also permitted to hold illegals for up to 48 hours in order to transfer them into ICE custody. Before Trump took office, 60 law enforcement agencies were operating under a JEM agreement and 75 were operating under a WSO agreement.

Training requirements include four weeks of instruction on immigration law, communication, avoidance of racial profiling, and the use of the ICE database. Officers are refreshed on these details every two years. The WSO, however, has a less stringent training protocol. The TFM greatly multiplies the forces of ICE by allowing law enforcement officers to enforce federal immigration law while on patrol. This is clearly the best model, as the police would no longer need to wait for an individual to be under arrest or in jail before they could address his or her immigration status.

Since Donald Trump has taken office, much progress has been made in the 287(g) program. As stated above, President Trump reintroduced the Task Force Model with Executive Order 14159 “Protecting the American People Against Invasion.” Florida is leading the charge against illegal immigration with its introduction of SB1808, which requires all law enforcement agencies that operate detention facilities to participate in the 287(g) program. An order by Governor Ron Desantis required that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Florida State Guard enter into 287(g) agreements. Even some Florida universities have agreed to cooperate with ICE under the 287(g) program. All of this has led to 1,120 arrests of illegal aliens in one weeklong operation. This should inspire the rest of the country to follow Florida’s lead.

Virginia has also required participation by the State Police and Department of Corrections. Texas is working on passing a law which would require urban law enforcement to participate in the program as well. The home of the Overmountain Men chapter of the OGC, Tennessee, only has four counties participating at this time. Between January 20th and March 11th, 141 more law enforcement agencies have joined the program.

One major loss is the ruling in Nash v. Mikesell (2024). In Colorado, state law itself prohibits local law enforcement from performing the roles of federal immigration officers under 287(g). The plaintiffs in this case were able to obtain an injunction against their sheriff, invalidating the agreement. While federal law preempts state law under the Constitution, 287(g) is not mandatory (and would likely be unconstitutional if it was), but Governor Jared Polis of Colorado signed into law a bill which prevents local law enforcement from detaining or arresting an individual on the basis of a civil immigration detainer request. Therefore, in order to take Colorado back, this law would first need to be eliminated.

Tennessee is clearly the primary concern for us at the Overmountain Men. Knox County, Tennessee, has been partnered with ICE under the 287(g) program since 2017. In January of this year, Knox was one of the two counties in Tennessee participating in the program; the other was Greene County, which is also in East Tennessee. Giles County recently joined the ranks, for which there was much weeping and gnashing of teeth as Giles County is the home of the Klan. Knox County has also signed on to a program that reimburses the county for holding ICE detainees. Knox County has made at least $85,000 from this program, demonstrating that taking our country back may be a little lucrative for a county as well. While the Knox County Sheriff did not secure the Knox County Commission’s approval for the 287(g) agreement, the court in Oviedo-Granados v. Knox County Tennessee (2023) did not grant a preliminary injunction against the sheriff. Read the case here; the court essentially calls the plaintiff stupid multiple times.

This map below shows counties participating in the 287(g) program. Compare that map with the OGC chapter map here. If you are not a member of an OGC chapter, start one or join one now, and take your country back.