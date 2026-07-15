Winston Churchill is apocryphally credited with the coinage “History shall remember me fondly, since I shall write the history.” While the real Mr. Churchill did not quite say this, the quote feels appropriate to this book and its author.

Scott Greer is a first-rate political commentator, and author of the book No Campus for White Men. He has written for the Daily Caller, Radix Journal, The American Conservative, and IM—1776, and has appeared on both Tim Pool’s show and The Blaze. In a space that remains at least plurality-pseudonymous, he boasts his Christian name, IQ, and height. The bulk of his work can be found on his Substack, Highly Respected.

Whitepill: The Online Right and the Making of Trump’s America is approximately 300 pages, and it represents a narrative history of the Online Right and Trump beginning in the Obama years and ending with Trump’s restoration to the White House. Greer himself features prominently in the book, representing as he does one part gadfly to developments both in institutional conservatism and the Alt-Right.

The reason to be optimistic, according to Greer, comes from the absolutely wretched state of American conservatism during the Obama years and its comparative improvement under Trump and Biden.

The value of the word is in its narration of political developments many have forgotten or were too young to remember. I came of age politically the year Greer opens with: the 2012 Election, wherein Mitt Romney was defeated soundly, and in the wake of his defeat, the Republican Party put out official reports saying that they needed to endorse amnesty in the hope of winning over Hispanic voters, in addition to similar measures with black and gay voters.

One of the strong contributions of the book is the taxonomy of Alt-Right and Alt-Lite, familiar to those of us who were present in 2016–17, but forgotten somewhat by many. While the names themselves have faded from use, the expressions have only continued, and map onto present-day fault lines on the Online Right. Greer does an excellent job showing that much of the baggage attributed to the Alt-Right was not necessarily their fault. Prominent examples are how the perpetual dissent and beautiful loser temptations were heavily indulged in by the Paleoconservatives following Buchanan’s defeat, and how the Alt-Right largely saw projects like the Traditionalist Worker’s Party, Identity Europa, and other such groups as a liability rather than an asset.

Whitepill gives a brief account of NRx, or Neoreaction, and how that movement was in dialogue with the Alt-Right even as it tacked away and sought to influence elite opinion while specifically swearing off populism of any sort. NRx was not per se a part of the Alt-Right but existed in a symbiotic relationship. The Alt-Right existed as a sort of via media, mocking the Alt-Lite’s obsession with electoral politics in favor of what it called metapolitics, without ever reaching the disdain NRx had for populism.

Greer himself gives some insight into his journey and how he came to join the Alt-Right. He describes being “repulsed” by Neo-Nazism, but being fascinated by the high-brow wrestling with ideas that was occurring in places like Alternative Right (AlternativeRight dot com) and Radix Journal. He gives a fair account of Spencer and other figures to the degree I can tell. J’accuse has an excellent article talking about the journey people like Greer followed that should be a “white pill” to anyone wondering what the point of the scene is when electoral politics seems to be such a pointless shell game. Torbert Fahey wrote in March 2024:

The most energetic and ambitious of my generation will find ways of overcoming contemporary restraints and obstacles to secure exciting careers and positions of influence… The joys and promises of a world to come is the one front in the war for the souls of this rising generation where we can never be outcompeted by our opponents.

If I have one complaint to lodge, it is that for a book about the making of the present right wing, Whitepill spends very little time assessing the media environment that created the maelstrom it’s documenting. The social media giants and their actions are mentioned in passing, but none of them are really interrogated. Greer correctly states that much of Trump’s victory can be attributed to a superior understanding and command of media, but this point is not expounded upon and thus sits as more of conjecture than keystone. Cambridge Analytica, the juggernaut that enabled the Trump team to act with incredible precision on social media, is not mentioned once. Greer speaks of the “new media environment” five times, and gives about a paragraph to describing the decentralization of news and commentary. This is simply nowhere near enough for a serious history of the Online Right. He narrates how the Left believed that the Internet was theirs and how shocked they were when it turned against them, but why that is does not get any substantial attention. Gamergate is also given cursory treatment, referenced as an example of an anti-woke flashpoint. So while the book is undoubtedly the best available on the Online Right as a phenomenon, there remains ample room to explore why the Online Right was able to have the influence that Whitepill describes.

The revolt of the public via the emancipation of authorship is a subject of some excellent literature that is not particularly obscure. This tiny cadre of the Alt-Right, and before them the Paleoconservatives, existed previously with some significant names, and yet it never broke into either the mainstream or even into a muscular position in the GOP. Greer incisively points out that Pat Buchanan is the “Trumpism without Trump” everyone claimed to want, despite Buchanan being blackballed and never making significant progress within the GOP. Why was 1992 a rout and 2016 total victory? Greer does not really seek to answer this beyond a contrast of Buchanan and Trump.

In the final analysis, Whitepill is one part narrative history of the Alt-Right, one part narrative history of the rise and fall and rise of Donald J. Trump. In this, it provides an insightful look at the last decade of political development in keeping with Greer’s other output on his Substack.