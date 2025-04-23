Old Glory Club

Thomas Wayne Riley
9h

I read this article while waiting at the ultrasound place with my wife. BEFORE I even opened the article though, I had to use the restroom. In the men’s restroom of this new and small building there was a ladder that led to the roof. It said stay off or some such nonsense. Obviously I had to climb it. I did but I could not get to the roof. Still it was a fun side quest. My wife asked if I was okay (I took a while in the restroom) and I told her about the ladder. She guessed correctly that obviously I had to climb it. I then opened this article and read it and was quite thrilled when the example of what I JUST did at the ultrasound lab was suggested as someone with medium to high agency. Obviously I showed my wife that part of the article.

We’re still waiting as I type this. It’s been over an hour. I may go climb it again.

Write and Might
5h

What an excellently written article. It reminded me of some of Christopher Lasch's writings. If his astute observations inspired the composition of this piece, please let me/us know!

