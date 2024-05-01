Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
whiggles's avatar
whiggles
May 2, 2024

Regarding the point about Revisionism and conflict between Europeans. The postcard included includes the USA, Britain, Russia, France, Italy, Japan, one or two others, but not Spain. This often seems to be the case. In the 19thC nobody cared about Spain. I suppose they were rather diplomatically isolated (not involved in the Great War), waning in power, and beset by revolution and upheaval. The Spanish Empire was for game for European nations to pick apart. It was also populated by brown people

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture