Old Glory Club

Andrew Flattery
Mar 22, 2023Edited

I also stumbled upon the Battle of St. Louis recently while at a wedding at the St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines, IA. I happened to notice a stained glass window of a Jean Marie Cardinal, that proclaimed him "the only native Iowan killed in the Revolutionary War." Turns out Cardinal was working in Dubuque-area mines and was part of the group that rushed down the river to warn of the attack on St. Louis. He was killed in the battle. There is a wonderful book called "Chez Les Canses: Three Centuries at Kawsmouth," authored by a Kansas City attorney who traveled to France to read source material on the French in the New World. His view is that the French history in our region is very downplayed, largely because our historians do not read the language!

Nomad
Mar 22, 2023

An excellent article, thoroughly enjoyable and l learnt a lot. Hope to read more about both the Revolutionary War and Civil War on Old Glory Club.

