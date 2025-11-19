This is the latest installment of guest contributor Payload’s ongoing “Homo Economicus” series. Payload’s series has highlighted underrated or forgotten American films which expose the flaws of Enlightenment worldviews.

“Look, I have run out of time. I have lost it all.

And so I can’t work fast enough to catch up, and I can’t run fast enough to catch up, and the only thing that catches me up is doin’ my magic act.”

Nominalism: the doctrine that universals or general ideas are mere names without any corresponding reality, and that only particular objects exist; properties, numbers, and sets are thought of as merely features of the way of considering the things that exist. Important in medieval scholastic thought, nominalism is associated particularly with William of Occam.

In a retrospective on Thief (1981), director Michael Mann states that he pictured the protagonist Frank (James Caan) as a rat trapped in a three-dimensional maze. The first two dimensions being the streets and alleys of Chicago. The third dimension, or the roof, is night, since Frank is a high-line thief, so by necessity that’s when he needs to operate. Mann goes on to state in the interview that he used light and reflection to make the audience feel as if they were in a tunnel with Frank, as seen below:

Frank is very much in a trap, and there are a host of reasons for this, as can no doubt be said of anyone who finds himself in such circumstances. Frank is an ex-con; throughout the film we get a picture gradually of what his childhood and early life was like, but none of it is presented visually. We have to imagine or construct it ourselves, but we are given enough to paint a picture. Frank was “state-raised,” very much an orphan; we aren’t explicitly told anything about his parents, but it obviously wasn’t a good situation, whatever it was. Frank “comes of age” in prison. While incarcerated, he is guided by a father figure and mentor “Okla,” played by Willie Nelson. This is how and why Frank becomes a thief. We are shown no flashbacks; this is all revealed in dialogue.

You could argue that Frank is a “blank slate,” or clay ripe for molding, when he enters prison at age 20. In a superficial and material sense, this is correct; in an ultimate and metaphysical sense, it’s not. I’m not sure whether Michael Mann realizes it, but many of his films are damning critiques of Enlightenment worldviews. Heat (1995), The Insider (1999), Public Enemies (2009), Blackhat (2015), and explicitly Collateral (2004), which I covered previously: all of these movies showcase a defiant man at war with everyone around him to protect, most centrally, his deracinated and atomized individualism — also known as “the ego” in a Hegelian and Traditional Christian sense — and the goal that this ego has. This ego then comes into conflict with factors he cannot control, usually a woman he invites in or people hunting him down, mostly cops. Dr. Matthew Raphael Johnson details this when discussing Hegel’s Phenomenology:

What are the grounds by which one can rationally choose one view over another? Just as human beings come to realize that they are dependent on each other for all the goods of life, the abstract individual turns out to be a myth, just another abstraction that corresponds to no reality. No human being can live in total isolation from society, language, or the skills social life makes possible. No infant would survive birth if the family did not exist to care for it. None of the gods of ideology such as equality, individualism, or classlessness are real. They exist only as an ideal on paper, but when these fantasies are physically imposed on society, they fail. They require violence to impose on a social world, and that requires endless compromises with the ideology’s opposite.

Mann’s protagonists are plagued by constant struggle because their worldviews taken to their conclusion are incoherent and not possible. Why? Because they and the people around them are human beings, not machines, and people are incredibly unpredictable and complicated. The protagonists in a Mann film will literally design their end goals; their designs work in their minds and on paper, but in reality, they do not make sense. Below is a collage of what Frank wants his life to be. Notice how unfocused and scattershot it is. Any other person looking at this would not understand it; Frank is the only one who can.

Because of how terrible Frank’s past was and the lack of any real love or connection to anyone, he has to design the life he believes he wants because he has no frame of reference as to what that should be, or so he thinks. But if Frank is in fact “Joe Boss” of his own body, why does he want these things? A wife, children, a home, and getting his stand-in father Okla out of prison — all of these elements directly conflict with Frank’s worldview because they are commitments, attachments, and responsibilities outside of his own ego.

Frank can take care of himself in a material sense and has done so very well, but nothing else outside of himself can get in the way. There is not enough room. This is the same dilemma Neil McCauley (Robert DeNiro) has in Heat. Mann clearly understands this aspect of his characters; he’s produced decades’ worth of content from this very dilemma. Mann states in an interview regarding Frank that “the way to not jeopardize the things he cares about is to not have things he cares about.” This is the cognitive dissonance at the core of Frank. In the below scene, Frank gets tied in with another figure, Leo, a crime boss who has sinister motives behind a facade of paternalism, while Frank expresses his defiant individual nature.

On the surface, there is nothing natural or organic about Frank; that was removed from him while in prison. His tough, uber-masculine persona is a shield to guard the inner pain and anguish he deals with. In an eloquent scene with love interest Jess (Tuesday Weld), Frank describes that he had to adopt a nihilistic worldview in order to survive: “You gotta not care whether you live or die.” Mann refers to this as Darwinian adaptation. Frank forces the relationship with Jess to accelerate at warp speed; there is no courtship process. He puts everything out there, what he needs to happen, and lays his best sales pitch on her. Frank doesn’t love Jess, because of his past; he isn’t capable of bonding with women in that way. I would argue that he loves Okla, but that is in a father–son dynamic. Okla filled a void; he wasn’t part of Franks design, so it was more organic. Jess is there and convenient; it works until it doesn’t, and it’s all on Frank’s terms.

Mann’s films have a larger scope than he comprehends. This isn’t just a problem with his protagonists; it’s the core problem for “Western Man” post-Enlightenment, after the fraud of Nominalism and all if its philosophical children took hold in the mind and soul of the Anglo-American world. Mann takes the contradictions and bankruptcy of Nominalist worldviews to the extreme or logical conclusions in many of his films — think of Vincent (Tom Cruise) in Collateral. In the case of Thief, when Frank has attempted to construct his life as one would a model car and realizes that it cannot function the way he wants, the only answer then is to destroy it, literally. Jess says as much to him when Frank is abruptly throwing her and their new baby out of his life: “You just disassemble it and put it back in a box and send it back to the store.” The impetus Frank has to disconnect from everyone and everything, to become an individual again, is described by Vladimir Lossky:

The man who is governed by his nature and acts in the strength of his natural qualities, of his “character,” is the least personal. He sets himself up as an individual, proprietor of his own nature, which he pits against the natures of others and regards as his “me,” thereby confusing person and nature. This confusion, proper to fallen humanity, has a special name in the ascetic writings of the Eastern Church, which can perhaps be best translated by the word egoism, or rather, if we may create a Latin barbarism, “ipseity.”

Frank cannot handle that he was formed by the environment he came from. The people, the places, the ideas he was exposed to: all this is a part of him. He has a past; just because it was terrible doesn’t mean that he didn’t have one, and just because he wants to forget it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t affect him. He wants and desires things in his life but does not know why; it doesn’t compute with how he’s attempted to program his life. Due to this, when his ego comes into conflict with anyone or anything else, his ego has to eliminate it. Frank thinks that he can design his life to be a science experiment that doesn’t fail, but this isn’t possible, and Frank can’t comprehend it. Life isn’t a lab experiment. Dr. Johnson details this mindset below:

Social life is the rejection of individuation. Individuals only exist because they are bound together in the community. The binding, as well as the purpose, is Logos, and law is the opposite of chaos. One cannot create the other. Your will must be harmonized with Christ’s as He is the bearer of all truth and [reason] plays the dominant part in the struggle, but passions remain potent. By themselves, isolated from Logos, they are enslaved to what are often confused with “natural” demands. Sin brought death not just to the soul, but to the world. It brought all earthly things to death and decay. Death is the same as the Nominalist view of the world — a collection of objects without internal purpose; an almost random set of Newtonian interactions without meaning. Our names are as arbitrary as the “order” to which they are attached. This is sin; it is the ontology of Hell in that it torments the passions, forcing them one way, then another, never satisfying any of them.

The ending of Thief is fitting because it’s brutal and vacant. Mann states that the original ending was Frank getting back together with Jess, but he scrapped this. He also shot an ending that hints Frank and Jess might get back together, but scrapped that as well. Mann’s instincts were correct, and as he states, either of those endings “would have been a copout.” Either is a copout because Frank is still stuck in his torments; he hasn’t reckoned with them and may not be able to. In his humanity, Frank wants natural and organic things, but he cannot let go of his own individualized and deracinated ego. Since he cannot get over this, he will remain in a world of objects that have no connection or meaning to one another. He will remain alone as in the final shot, walking in darkness.

You can watch Thief for free on YouTube.

Also by Payload: