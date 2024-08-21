By guest contributor Yeehaw Yinzer.

One presidential candidate, President Donald Trump, has voiced concern for American industry’s effect on bird populations.

Another has made a joke of this concern, seemingly endorsing the mass slaughter of birds:

Even PETA, one of the foremost “animal-rights organizations,” is not concerned with the killing of birds by windmills, mentioning it in passing only briefly in only one article on their website and nowhere on their Twitter.

This horrific video captures what the left endorses in their support of the Green New Deal.

Additionally, the technocratic left has been warning of the looming threat of the Bird Flu. Dr. Robert Malone has a nice write-up on “H5N1 (Avian Influenza) Risk Assessment.” It spreads greatly among birds, but is slower to spread in mammals. In measured confirmed cases in humans, there is a “25% death rate” worldwide; however, in my own personal estimation, this would likely be much lower if asymptomatic people were tested and if we were to account for a greater standard of care and inborn health within the U.S. population relative to other populations suffering from the disease.

In 2023, there were reports of lab accidents involving gain-of-function research on H5N1. It is unclear whether the current outbreak is directly related, but it is certainly worth considering.

In May, the Council on Foreign Relations and related organizations were warning of the dangers of Avian Flu outbreak in the U.S. As it is most notably a threat to the milk and poultry industries, health authorities were warning of the need for greater safety measures especially for milk and poultry industry employees, as well as strongly discouraging the consumption of raw milk.

The CDC’s current method of dealing with Bird Flu outbreaks is to cull millions of birds in a futile attempt to stop the spread. The obvious question to an economist is what would happen otherwise were a different strategy attempted. Rather than the mass-killing of poultry, are there changes that could be made to what they are fed or how they are raised that might make them less vulnerable to H5N1 disease and thus enhance American’s food security? Are there safe protective nutrients or even drugs that can be used that have a lower opportunity cost for the industry and American’s food safety, which also protect industrial poultry against the Bird Flu?

Some in the regenerative agriculture space such as the Strong Sistas have fed their chickens a diet low in corn, soybean, and flaxseed, thus resulting in eggs with measurably lower polyunsaturated fat content. Some believe that this difference in adipose tissue in the chicken itself would result in less of an inflammatory cascade from disease, both for the chickens themselves and those consuming the poultry products.

Once again, it is clear that only the right can carry the mantle to steward God’s Creation well.

20 And God said, “Let the waters swarm with swarms of living creatures, and let birds fly above the earth across the expanse of the heavens.” 21 So God created the great sea creatures and every living creature that moves, with which the waters swarm, according to their kinds, and every winged bird according to its kind. And God saw that it was good. 22 And God blessed them, saying, “Be fruitful and multiply and fill the waters in the seas, and let birds multiply on the earth.” 23 And there was evening and there was morning, the fifth day. 24 And God said, “Let the earth bring forth living creatures according to their kinds—livestock and creeping things and beasts of the earth according to their kinds.” And it was so. 25 And God made the beasts of the earth according to their kinds and the livestock according to their kinds, and everything that creeps on the ground according to its kind. And God saw that it was good. 26 Then God said, “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness. And let them have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over the livestock and over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.” 27 So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them. 28 And God blessed them. And God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it, and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over every living thing that moves on the earth.” 29 And God said, “Behold, I have given you every plant yielding seed that is on the face of all the earth, and every tree with seed in its fruit. You shall have them for food. 30 And to every beast of the earth and to every bird of the heavens and to everything that creeps on the earth, everything that has the breath of life, I have given every green plant for food.” And it was so. 31 And God saw everything that he had made, and behold, it was very good. And there was evening and there was morning, the sixth day. Genesis 1:20–31, ESV

Thumbnail image is from Windmills Kill.