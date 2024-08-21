Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wags Superior's avatar
Wags Superior
Aug 21Edited

Crush windmills, knock over windmills, blow up windmills, throw windmills off a cliff, bus windmill children to inner city schools, give windmills Canadian healthcare, make windmills go to Kamala rallies, treat windmills like US equipment in Afghanistan, audit windmills' taxes, force windmills to work in chinese navy, shoot windmills, force windmills to shop on Temu, make windmill walk barefoot down Indian street, light windmill on fire, deport windmills, make windmills shower with Joe Biden.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ThomasOfHookton's avatar
ThomasOfHookton
Aug 21Edited

Few seem to understand how bad the windmills are, or why.

They aren't just killing random birds that happen to fly through them. They function as baited raptor traps.

The blades pulverize tons of insects. The bug pulp attracts small birds and rodents, which in turn attracts eagles and other top level predator birds.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture