The Centurion
Feb 21, 2024

Maybe the dissident right shows discontent because they've got reasons to be discontent. Any political movement that is content isn't a movement at all, and if lolbertarianism and the Gen X Darias have demonstrated anything, it's that people who stand for simply "anti-woke" or resigned false contentment get steamrolled by the discontented forces of degeneration.

It's not enough to be "anti-woke," you must be actively pro-regeneration. Pro-God, pro-life, pro-family, pro-nation, pro-morality, and pro-tradition.

Staff Weenie
Feb 22, 2024

The problem with the Hanadia types, (which I categorize being moderate right reformers or disaffected liberals with the best being Rufo with the worst being Lindsey)

They substitute the liberalism of whatever variety they have an affinity to for their metaphysics. Not that democracy is a good government either for a past condition of mankind or a current condition but it is good in and of itself.

Which is profoundly foolish,metaphysics are to deal with the eternal where the political is particular and conditional. one does influence the other, but that is the necessity of a fallen world that we inhabit.

The question is can democracy survive the projected conditions that are going to come around in the next 50 to 60 years I would say no. Because if a society cannot replicate itself, and must become a parasite on other societies in order for it to even continue. raiding the third world for breeding stock well at the same time in the process not making sure that the same contagion that is making your own population want to not reproduce does not infect them which it has and has accelerated.

This fact that these men either ignore or deny, I do not think they are worthy of consideration or thought. The American people deserve better, men of Kind hearts, wills of Steel, and Grim determination. Realizing the reality of the situation and laboring with all their might if not to reverse but maintain what is left of our people and maybe planning of what comes after. I'm afraid though that these men are all that we can produce.

Then it's left to us lesser men to do what we can for no one else will.

