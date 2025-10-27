By Arthur Venamunn.

As the sun escaped behind the tree line, a cool breeze ushered in yet another Saturday evening for the town of Suttlefield. Much like the sleepy town’s inhabitants, all weekend activities operated with a fair level of familiarity and regularity. On the north side’s Main Street, the Telegraph Theater played classic Hollywood films on the old-school projectors so that old flicks felt fresh to new customers. The theater’s weekend special this time of year was Rosemary’s Baby. The lone bar in town, Roxy’s Place, lay on the southwest side past the railroad tracks and was the only joint for thirty minutes in any direction where the locals could tie one on and shoot a bit of pool. While the patrons liked to let loose after an honest week of work, Roxy’s 11:00 P.M. cutoff was strict. Traveling eastward, Suttlefield’s cozy residential neighborhoods carried with them the smell of burning logs as one could hardly turn onto a block where neighbors weren’t congregating at a backyard firepit. The adults, bundled in their sweatshirts and flannels, all congregated around the fires to trade local news stories and memories whereas the neighborhood children preoccupied themselves with Ghosts in the Graveyard, Red Rover, and — that timeless classic — Hide and Go Seek.

Where the ranch-style homes and fenced-in yards ended, the forest began with Shady Creek Road buttressing this slice of small-town America from the Haverthorn Woods. Taking Shady Creek in its northeast direction, one found fewer and fewer homes, fewer and fewer mailboxes, fewer and fewer streetlights until after a few twists, turns, and hills there lay a red brick visage on the side of the road with three headlamps illuminating to travelers one of the town’s oldest institutions: “Trinity Lutheran Church — Founded 1874.” The single-steeple structure was not the largest church in the area, but was just tall enough for the cross atop it to compete with the surrounding timber for height. Heavy wooden doors weighed upon approaching visitors, almost as if they were guarding the sanctuary inside while the church itself stood proudly in front of the county’s oldest cemetery, Everlasting Mercy. From the outside, the old stone structure seemed just as still as the cemetery attached to it, but just as everyone else in Suttlefield had their Saturday night routines, so did the church council at Trinity.

Mary Beth Heineke, the congregation’s receptionist, balanced on a step stool to add the last few digits to the hymn board in anticipation of Sunday morning’s Divine Service. The youth director, Roderick Fischer, though much taller than the middle-aged office lady, sat in a pew and treated her chore as his personal entertainment.

“Is that one there ‘Lift High the Cross,’ Mary Beth?” Roderick snickered.

“I haven’t a clue; I just read the numbers Pastor Mannheim types out,” she grudgingly replied. “Don’t you have something better to do?”

“Nope!” Roderick exclaimed with a tinge of excitement in his voice. “I knew we were gonna have a long night, so I stopped by right after work to set up the chairs and reading materials in the basement for youth group.”

Stephen Schafer, the organist and choir director, chimed in from the last pew in the back of the church. “That’s not ‘Lift High the Cross’; we’re closin’ service with ‘How Great Thou Art’ tomorrow. At least I think we are.” The portly music man readjusted his spectacles and flipped through a hymnal to double check he was right.

“Yeah, hymn 237. That’s the one,” he concluded. “Ya know, I gotta make sure every row of pews got a hymnal for each holder, but I swear two weeks ago I counted 90, and this week we’re at 86 of these things.”

“Is that going to be a problem, Stephen?” Roderick sarcastically inquired.

“You’re damn right, it’s a problem! These parents let their bratty kids get away with murder around this place! After every Sunday it feels like there’s something new to replace — a hymnal, a Bible, they even grab handfuls of those little pamphlets in the back about how to help unwed mothers! What the hell do they need ’em for? They take ’em just to take ’em!”

“I can tell you from experience, these kids aren’t stealing Bibles or any other teaching tool,” Roderick quipped back. “Sure as heck would make my job easier if they were that eager to learn. Some of the older kids and teens still need to be catechized like 11-year-olds. Besides, who would steal a hymnal? It’s not like we don’t sing the same few songs every morning.”

“You just watch!” Stephen demanded. “Pretty soon we’re gonna have no money for rec-league softball, no money for Oktoberfest, no money for Christmas trees by the altar…”

“If we’re blowing our budget on hymnals, you’d think we’d sound in tune,” snapped Mary Beth, indignant that no one had helped her.

“Real nice, Mary. I wish my job was only answering three emails a day,” Stephen mockingly replied.

“Well, if you read English like you do sheet music, that would be about all of the emails you could handle.”

Roderick stood up to stretch and throw on a jacket. “All right, back to business. Anything else needs setting up for tomorrow morning?”

“No,” answered Mary Beth confidently. “Already went through the sacristy this evening to make sure we’re good to go.” She was on top of every task, kept in her lane at all times, and never swerved away from her weekly duties no matter how many pressing issues came up.

Stephen puttered for a minute counting on his hands his usual weekly tasks and then shaking his head back and forth with a big smile, assuring Roderick that he was finally done for the evening.

“Good. It’s half past 11, that means Hoss should hopefully have everything ready to go. I’ll give Phil a few more minutes before giving him a call to see where he’s at.”

Leonard Hoss was the church’s groundskeeper, handyman, and the cemetery’s caretaker, so not officially on the church council, but he was around enough as a congregant and an employee that he might as well have been. Philip Miller, an accountant by trade, served as Trinity’s treasurer but got most of his work done from home without having to sit at a desk in the church office.

Three loud clangs hit the church’s entrance. It was Phil with his dry-cleaning bag, right on time as always.

“Sure hope I haven’t missed anything yet,” Philip let out in a joking manner, hoping the other three were as excited as him.

“No, my friend,” Roderick said while wrapping his arm around Phil’s shoulder. “We’ve only just begun.”

“Ya got the garments?” Stephen pestered.

“Of course I do!” Phil retaliated. “But there’s no place in town that can clean vestments so delicately, so I had to do it myself.”

“Goodness, Phil. You’d make a heck of a housewife.” Roderick chuckled. “All right, no use in keeping Hoss waiting. Let’s roll out.”

The four shut off the lights until the only thing visible was the crucifix back behind the altar as the moonlight poured through the front window of the old church. The heavy doors were rocked together, closed, and locked from the outside. As Suttlefield slept, it was time for Trinity’s council to begin their Saturday evening routine.

Behind Everlasting Mercy Cemetery was a beaten path that led into the Haverthorn Woods, but the edge of the tree line was as far as it went. There was no easy way to traverse the woods, but Roderick escorted the four by moonlight alone through the brush and thicket. No trail, markers, or even flashlights were necessary. They had made this nighttime passage too many times before to require such trivialities, and they didn’t need any unwanted attention on their trek, either. Through the darkness, the faintest red glimmer lay before the four as it pierced the scraggly branches. Each of them picked up their pace as excitement ran through their veins, that kind of pulsating sensation which only comes at the crescendo of lust.

Before the council members was a clearing in the middle of the woods. Leonard Hoss stood before them, smiling from ear to ear with eyes as wide a saucers. He welcomed the four to gaze upon the firepit he was tasked to construct.

“Took a bit longer than I imagined, but it was a labor of love,” quipped the handyman.

“Len, you’ve always poured your heart and soul into your work at Trinity, and tonight is no different,” applauded Roderick.

Around the flames were five tree stumps a few feet apart for the council members to present themselves around the pit. Hoss brought with him his tape measure and a sturdy branch to scratch creases into the earth to make the sigil as precise as he could. A perfect pentagram made just outside of Suttlefield and just outside of the knowledge of the town’s residents, especially Trinity’s congregants.

Phil reached into his dry-cleaning bag and passed around the accoutrements for the evening. Black robes and a hood for each member, almost purple in color as they shimmered in the pale moonlight.

“Ya can’t just drop these off anywhere to keep ’em clean, ya know,” remarked the accountant. “Had to wash ’em by hand, but that’s what they deserve for such a special occasion.”

Mary Beth revealed a gold-plated chalice, swiped from Trinity’s sacristy. She handed the vessel to Roderick, and the fire danced on every side of its reflection. “This one is Pastor Mannheim’s favorite,” she growled. “His parents gifted it to him for his ordination.”

“All the sweeter,” Roderick said with a smile. “All the sweeter…”

The five took their standing positions in the sigil. Roderick presented a hunting knife. The hour had called for it.

“Why are we here?” Roderick asked his wicked congregation.

The four devils chanted back. “To serve.”

“And whom do we serve?”

“The Master,” in unison.

“And whom do we reject?”

“The carpenter.”

“For what does the carpenter offer?”

“Suffering, ignorance, and weakness.”

“And what does the Master offer?”

“Pleasure, knowledge, and strength!”

“And how are we to obtain the Master’s gifts?”

“A new covenant.”

They each took their seat on the points of the pentagram, staring into the flames. In his right hand, Roderick held the blade and opened the palm of his left. “For all covenants must be made in blood,” as he dragged a gash on the palm. He clenched his fist until the blood began to pool in the chalice at his feet.

He passed the knife and chalice to Philip. “For all covenants must be made in blood.”

Next came Mary Beth. “For all covenants must be made in blood.”

Then to Stephen. “For all covenants must be made in blood.”

Rounding out to Leonard. “For all covenants must be made in blood.”

The sanguineus concoction made its way back to Roderick. “This is our blood, which has been given up for you.” The four worshippers fixated their gaze upon Roderick as he toasted the evil one. In one fell gulp, he consumed their horrid sacrifice. Roderick exhaled in orgasmic delight, blood dripping from his lips and staining his wretched smile.

“Hail Satan,” Roderick began.

“Hail Satan!” the damned called back.

“Hail Satan!”

“Hail Satan!!”

“HAIL SA—”

A single clap reverberated from the shadows.

“Bravo! Bra-VO, my darlings!”

Slowly a figure strutted out from the darkness, gliding across the dirt, rocks, and branches of the clearing yet not making a sound except for the slow applause he was giving these congregants. Past his knees went a long dark coat, and on his head sat a black wide-brimmed hat. He would be undetectable in the dark of night save for the paleness that seemed to leak from his face and hands.

“I have to say, I’m glad some of you decided to bring back a little pizzazz. So where did you grab the robes? The community theater?”

“You need to LEAVE!” Roderick tried to intimidate him.

“Why? And miss out on your little production here?” the stranger drenched in black asked, casting a Jack-o’-Lantern smile.

“What did you see?!” shrieked Mary Beth.

“Trust me, piggy. I’ve seen a lot more than you’d care to know,” the stranger cackled, circling the five.

“You’re not gonna tell anyone about this, will ya?” Stephen pleaded.

“But I thought you all would be so proud of what you’ve done here tonight?”

Phil remained speechless, his eyes cast down like a little boy that had tinkled his pants, his mind running through ludicrous explanations of how he could explain himself.

“Okay, fuck it, what do you want?” Roderick pressed upon the intruder.

“Nothing you haven’t already offered,” said the man in black. “And while the offer tonight was appreciated — and, believe me, was quite entertaining,” he giggled, “we’ve already accepted your previous offers.”

“Wha—” Roderick gulped, his throat suddenly dry. “What ‘previous offers’?”

“Why don’t we take a seat?” the stranger proposed, still gliding around the sigil.

Mary Beth tried to reason with him. “Listen, sir, we didn’t mean anything by…”

“Shut your CUNTING MOUTH and sit your ASS DOWN!” cracked the visitor in black.

The five didn’t so much take their seats as much as they were pulled toward the earth, as if gravity became heavier, unable even to lift their limbs.

“Well, looks like we have a regular game of Duck, Duck, Goose,” mocked the stranger. He continued to trail around the pentagram until he abruptly stopped.

“You. You’ve been awfully quiet, my friend.”

He fixed himself behind Philip, almost towering over the mild-mannered bean-counter.

“Well, Mr. Miller, as you would understand, it wasn’t a one-time offer but rather one that accrued, wasn’t it?”

Phil could not bring himself to speak. He could only try to shrink and hope this was all a bad dream, but the stranger persisted.

“C’mon, little buddy, they either hear it from me or you. What’s it gonna be?”

Phil knew what the man in black was angling at. He let out a sigh, and attempted to confess his sins.

“I… I may have skimmed a bit from the church…”

“Ahahahahahaha!!” the stranger erupted. “I’m not talking about dipping our hand into the collection basket, Philly. Go on, tell them. Tell the council about poor Mrs. Schmidt.”

Phil’s eyes grew wide, incapable of even crying. He had never been in such a state of shock. He never thought anyone could know.

“What’s she got to do with this? She passed three years ago,” Stephen contended.

“Hold on now, Stephen. I’ll get to you. I’m sure you all remember dear Mrs. Schmidt?” the stranger pressed to the five. “Elderly widow, no kids, no one to keep her company. But she had Trinity. She had the congregation, she had her beautiful church, and she figured if she couldn’t take her money with her to Paradise, well, then the church should have it instead! That’s how it worked, right, Phil?”

Phil could barely acknowledge what he had done. All he could do was sulk.

“Where most would have been awestruck by such a display of Christian charity, Philip here knew how to shave down Mrs. Schmidt’s gift. Not enough to get caught, but enough to have some spending cash and enough for the rest of you to feel it. Hopefully the softball team doesn’t suffer, Stephen.”

No one was looking up at this point. Roderick, sitting next to Philip, began to break into a cold sweat. Please not me, God, he begged under his breath. Please, please, oh God, not me. The stranger made his next selection.

“Hello, Ms. Mary.”

Whatever color was left in Mary Beth’s face instantly left as the cold hands of the stranger ever so lightly took off her hood and gently massaged her neck.

“Do you remember your offer, Mary Beth?”

“Mister, I got no idea what the fuck you’re talking about!” she began to blubber and cry.

“Oh, c’mon, Mary, you’re not that old.” She put down her head and tried not to sob. “Maybe I could jog your memory a bit. December 24th…”

“Please, no…” Mary Beth quietly begged.

“…2012. What a merry evening it was. Pastor Mannheim, the kindly shepherd he is, knew there were some in Suttlefield who didn’t have a Christmas party to attend, and you were one of them. Weren’t you, Mary Beth?”

The receptionist knew what was coming next but couldn’t bring herself to admit it.

“No bother. While others were so thankful for the pastor’s generosity, you seethed. You thought you had done so much for the congregation, yet no one invited you to their parties so you had to slum it with the castoffs! And that’s when you drank. And drank. And drank some more. Nearly drained the right Reverend out of his own liquor cabinet! And before anyone could notice how much was gone, you just had to slip away. You just had to act like you were in control of everything. So what happened next?”

“I wanted…”

“You wanted what, Mary Beth?”

“More…”

“YES! MORE! It’s always more! But you’re not much of a drinker yourself with nothing at home, so Roxy’s would have to do. But you could figure it out, you’re always up to the task! You wouldn’t swerve or…”

“DAMMIT, JUST GET IT OVER WITH!” Mary Beth lashed out.

“Jackie Conrad was excited to graduate in 2013, Mary Beth. He was going off to college, even saved up his own money to help pay for school. Couldn’t afford a car in that case, but Suttlefield is small enough to walk around, I suppose. He hardly dented your van, but you managed to crack his skull.” Mary Beth felt hollow, the memories rushing back instantly. “You checked for headlights, saw the coast was clear, and drove right along. But that’s not when you gave us your offer, no, not yet. It was when you finally decided not to tell anyone that we gladly accepted. You see, Jackie was dying, not dead.” Mary Beth couldn’t stop crying. “It took another 28 minutes for him to expire, all alone on the side of the road. But you let him die alone.” The stranger let out a soft chuckle, and Mary Beth sat there like a husk. “Besides, time of impact was 11:12. You wouldn’t have beat the clock at Roxy’s anyways.” By this time, Roderick was shaking as if he wanted to scream but couldn’t as the stranger made his way to the choir director.

“What’ll it be, Stephen? Where shall I begin?”

“Listen, mister, I don’t have anything like they got. I’m an honest gu—”

“Wrong answer.”

Stephen put his face into his fists, gnawing on his knuckles as the man in black stepped behind him.

“Now we know you haven’t been paying what you owe on income taxes, but to be honest, we never really cared. We are far more concerned for the things you have been paying for.” The stranger in black began tapping his fingers on Stephen’s shoulders. “Some money here for pornos, wasting grocery money on scratch-offs. That sort of thing.” Stephen began rocking back and forth, hoping not to hear what was about to be admitted. “But you have been generous, so, so very generous, with your daughter Georgina. Hell, you even gifted her $400 five years ago. Wasn’t her birthday, she didn’t graduate yet; just out of the kindness of your heart you thought your college girl should have it. Did I get that right, Stephen?”

Stephen’s eyes glazed over and the words merely fell out of his mouth. “No,” murmured the choir director. “It wasn’t a gift.”

“Well now, you can’t be seen picking up one of those pamphlets for unwed mothers. I mean, what would people think, Stephen?” All he could do was stare at the ground as the stranger made him admit his offering. “It’s one thing to offer up yourself as collateral; it’s another to offer up your own grandson.”

“A… a boy?” he began to sob.

“Don’t fret, you’ll know his name soon enough.” The stranger gave Stephen a few taps on the shoulder before making his way toward Leonard. By this point Roderick, still unable to speak, was grinding his teeth to the point of intense pain. Leonard was still next, and the handyman was on the verge of shrieking.

“I think the church council appreciates your handiwork when it comes to the plumbing for Trinity’s latrines, but that’s not your only talent, is it?” Leonard couldn’t help his sniveling by this point. “I think everyone else here would be surprised to know you’re an artist with a bit more than just a pipe wrench or a lawnmower, Len. When did you buy your first camera?” Leonard refused to open his eyes and tried to keep them closed as tightly as possible, hoping the stranger would disappear. “How about answering this: Why would a handyman need a camera when fixing a leak in the church bathroom?”

“I’m sorry,” Leonard bellowed. “I-I-I am so s-s-sorry…”

“No, you’re not,” the stranger snapped. “Now Leonard, was the camera hidden in the little girls’ room?”

The tears and the snot couldn’t prevent his confession. “No.”

“No. No, it wasn’t. You might have thought you weren’t hurting anyone, but we appreciate your offering nonetheless, Leonard.”

Roderick’s mind raced as he perspired through his shirt. There was evidence for everyone else, but that was evidence you could trace. They were sloppy. They left a paper trail. They must have told someone. He doesn’t know. How could he know? There’s no possible way he could know.

“Ohhhhh, the man of the hour,” delighted the stranger. “We’ve been waiting for you, Roderick. Your offering was…” the stranger savored every word. “…delectable, beautiful even. You thought this little play with the sippy cup of blood got our attention? No, no, no. We’ve had our eyes on you for quite some time.”

Roderick barely looked like a person anymore. He couldn’t control his shaking, the sweat puddled underneath him, his mouth hung agape and unable to form words. “I don’t want to keep your fellow devil worshippers in too much suspense, so let’s cut to the chase. You’re a handsome guy. I bet you catch the eyes of all the young maidens at Trinity.” Roderick’s eyes were bulging from his head, and his tears had left streaks running down his long face. “Did your friends here know you had a girlfriend?” Roderick thrashed in his seat, kicking up dirt and ruining his portion of the pentagram.

“What’s her name, Roderick?”

“NO,” he grunted and gurgled. “NO.”

“What’s wrong? I thought you really liked her.”

“NO!”

“Should I tell them? I’d think they’d be happy for you.”

“STOP IT! STOP IT, PLEASE!” All he could do was beg. “JUST STOP!!”

“Kayleigh would be so heartbroken.” It was as if the whole forest went silent after the stranger revealed her name. Roderick was immobile. He was comatose from shame, guilt, and self-hatred.

“Wait, Kayleigh Auerbach, Roderick?!” Even after all of these offerings had come to light, Mary Beth was still shocked.

“She’s only 14, you fucking low-life!” exclaimed Philip. Roderick felt the gaze of the other four occultists. They were all guilty, but some sins shock even the wicked.

“Hold on, Philip,” the stranger grinned. “You didn’t think this was a new fling, did you?” Roderick was completely pale. He wished he was already dead. “You’ve been instructing Kayleigh since she was a 4th-grader, that right, Roderick?” The youth director tried to lift his legs, but felt as if he was nailed to the tree stump. His muscles burned as he began to push against the earth. “What was it you said about the older kids? That they were so behind they needed to be catechized like 11-year-olds? Is part of your lesson plan for 11-year-olds to learn what cock tastes like?”

Roderick jumped off the stump so hard it looked as if he was flying. Whatever force was keeping him seated had loosened its grip for just a moment. Roderick heard the stranger laughing in the clearing behind him as he sprinted toward the woods. No matter how much ground he covered, it sounded as if the stranger was still laughing only steps behind him.

He had no idea where he was and in what part of the forest. He could not guide himself by moonlight as was routine before. He ran because he’d sooner be lost in the woods than back there with that entity. Branches struck him like the blow of fists. His trousers ripped and tore. His ankles and calves were getting cut and bloodied by the thicket whipping against his body.

“We’ve come to collect, Roderick!” The stranger delighted in the youth director’s mad dash. “A deal’s a deal!”

Roderick’s mind began to race as quickly as his feet could. I must be hitting Shady Creek soon. Where are my keys? In the church? They have to be. Was that a light? Oh, God, where am I? Just run. Flag down a car. What do you tell them? They tried to kill me. Yes, the other four tried to kill me. The stranger in black was their leader.

As Roderick continued to hustle, the stranger’s voice never seemed to be far behind. His eyes darted for any sign of civilization between the streaks of moonlight penetrating through the forest. He had to stop. He didn’t have much left to run on and had to conserve whatever energy he had left. As he exhaled profusely, he lifted his head to take in another breath and suddenly saw it: the cross. In the pale moonlight he saw the cross of Holy Trinity barely scraping above the trees. The church! It’s the church! I’m saved! I’m saved! Roderick mustered everything he could to make one last dash. He knew where the trail behind Everlasting Mercy was at this point and angled for his escape. Finally, there was the clearing. He began sprinting along the trail toward the cemetery, keeping his eyes fixed upon the cross in the sky. He hit the edge of the forest and lunged for his freedom.

“Welcome back, lover boy.” The stranger smiled above the exhausted Roderick. “After everything you’ve seen, did you really think running would help?”

Roderick lifted his head ever so slightly out of the dirt and twigs to see his four accomplices still sitting in agony around the firepit.

“Th-the church. I saw the church! I was THERE! I WAS JUST THERE!”

“You sought the cross too late, Roderick,” the stranger admonished him. He leered back at the rest. “You are all too late.”

The stranger had the youth director resume his place in the pentagram. He and his fellow sinners were chained to their stumps, yet they saw no chains. Their mouths were gagged, yet their lips were not covered. The eyes of all five were filling with tears, fixated on the open fire, yet they could not shut.

Planted in front of Roderick, the stranger stood staring at him. His grin stained his face while the dancing flame behind him shadowed his eyes, making them hollow. Inch by inch the fire grew just a bit taller, just a bit wider. As the flame began to tease the stranger’s heel, he did not flinch. The fire proceeded in all directions toward the church council members. They quaked and begged and gave muffled cries, but the stranger was indifferent to their pleas. He kept his gaze on Roderick.

While the other four began to squirm, Roderick awed with disbelief as the flames ran up the stranger’s back yet nothing on him caught flame. Each council member began to perspire through their black cloaks but could not remove them, their flesh cooking in their own ceremonial garb. Beads of sweat poured into the eyes they could not close. Hairs began to singe and the skin started to blister. It was a mere taste of Hell.

Realizing his imminent immolation, Roderick made one final gasp for salvation. He sunk into the depths of his mind and felt like he was a little boy again, sitting in Sunday school, learning to recite the Lord’s Prayer. Our Father, who art in…who art in… art in… ART IN… ART IN… IN… IN… IN…

He knew the next lines of the prayer but could not bring himself even to think them. Something would not allow the words to form.

“Your will be done, Roderick.” The stranger, engulfed in flame, stretched open his arms in an orans posture. “You gifted it to the Master, whom you have faithfully served.”

Sunday mornings in Suttlefield carried with them about as much haste as a slow-going river. Most of the storefronts, save those of the diners and coffee shops, remained closed for this day of rest while many residents took the time to indulge the morning newspaper or to take a brisk walk around the neighborhood. The congregants of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church emerged out of their homes wearing their Sunday best and made their merry way to the church for the 9 A.M. Divine Service as they had done on the Lord’s Day for generations.

The Sunday routine went without a hitch until the flock descended upon the old church building. Approaching the church, they found no young man holding open the doors as he had usually done. Inside, there was no kindly old woman to greet them as they entered. The air was still as the church organ was silent. They were small parts of the Suttlefield routine, but echoed loudly when they were missing. The congregation began taking their usual seats. Nine o’clock came, and the church bells rang.

Silence. People began to look around in puzzlement and mild annoyance. There was no music, no direction, and no Reverend Mannheim to be found. The minutes ticked by ever so slowly.

Eventually, the good Reverend made his appearance, but something was off. He entered the pulpit from a side entrance instead of processing down the aisle. He wasn’t in his vestments but rather in his cassock and white collar. What was once a reassuring face every Sunday morning seemed tired and worrisome.

“Everyone, may I please have your attention. We have some very concerning developments.” The pastor grabbed the attention of the crowd as everyone began to stare in confusion.

“Five members of our congregation and church council are not here this morning. Even more concerning is that no one has been able to find them in their homes. We are currently cooperating with police to make sure nothing bad has happened. Hopefully this is a great misunderstanding, but I ask you to remain calm. Now, if you have any information for the whereabouts or have heard recently from Mary Beth Heineke, Roderick Fischer, Leonard Hoss…”

Reverend Mannheim continued to list the names of the missing along with instructions given to him by police. As the rest of the congregation listened on to the Reverend, a faint cry broke through the silence. Marshal and Doreen Auerbach looked down to see their daughter Kayleigh sinking into their pew, asking her what was wrong as the young girl began to sob.