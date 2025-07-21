Old Glory Club

> "While the foreign policy establishment offered some resistance to the surge of Zionist migration and influence over the actions of the British"

"Some resistance" is a rather tepid way of saying that the White Paper of 1939 restricted jewish migration to Palestine to 75K over the next five years, which along with restrictions on refugee movements to both the UK and Americas made it virtually impossible for most jews to escape Germany and may have indirectly triggered the holocaust. Obviously the NSDAP takes primary responsibility for those atrocities, but this is hardly sound evidence for a Zionist cabal having an ironclad grip on the British political establishment.

> "Unlike old colonialism, the empire drains outwards in benefits. Britain saw its industries hollowed out, its treasuries bankrupted, and its colonies lost. America stands to suffer the same"

The "bankrupting of the treasuries" is mostly a function of tax cuts, welfare expansion and demographic ageing, none of which has much directly to do with the empire (even if the most welfare-dependant groups used to live in the colonies.) The global north is actually still a net extractor of wealth from the global south when you total up debt repayments and capital flight and subtract remittances and aid payments.

