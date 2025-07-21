By guest contributor Ignatius of Florida.

Throughout the last century, America has seen itself pass from a small Anglo-American nation into an expansive empire stretching across the globe. With military bases worldwide, these great states have taken up the reins from Once-Great Britain as the supreme global power. Much of this has been coated in the language of “maintaining a liberal world order” — an order that hardly stretches the world and is hardly liberal. The United States was once a nation dedicated to the tradition of its own righteous cause: one of self-determination and strict federalism. While the United States has surpassed Britain, it has become conquered by Britain’s curses.

The British followed a consistent pattern in their foreign policy: a strategy of divide and conquer, an entrenched bureaucracy at conflict with the political class, the adoption of a philia for the cause of an ethnic other, and a long entrenchment abroad. The results were terrorism, the death of British boys abroad, and the slow bankruptcy of Britain. The United States has likewise become hated by all, alienated from friends, bankrupt, corrupt, and decadent. The country formed in opposition to the errors of the British has precisely become the British.

The staple example of British imperial policy is that of British Mandatory Palestine in the wake of World War I, when the Sykes–Picot Agreement allotted the Ottoman Empire’s outer stretches between Britain and France. While France fought Arab Independence in Jordan, the British established their control over the region which we now call Israel–Palestine.

The British employed divide-and-conquer tactics in their governance — of setting lesser families against one another in their territories. Those close to them were despised as puppets of the colonial power, forcing them further into the arms of the British. The British sought to sow conflict so that no unity could form, but the opposite occurred. The Arabs, torn between two Arab families in Jerusalem, a growing Zionist movement in Mandatory Palestine, and the British, ultimately united behind the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem in the Arab riots of Amin al-Husseini.

The British administrators, like Herbert Samuel, even sought to constrain moderately any Jewish immigration to the territory so as to constrain Zionist influence in the country, but they failed to stop the rising of Labor and Revisionist Zionist militias that attacked British soldiers for their desire to keep a power balance within the country.

The slow trickle of Zionist and Arab attacks whittled down the British, especially in the year following World War II, when the future Israelis began to agitate for independence. Young British men were beaten, maimed, and killed for occupying a country they had given to these Zionist militias. They were murdered for dispensing justice against Zionists who had resorted to terror.

An all-too-familiar tale echoes in U.S. servicemen falling victim to the outcomes of scheming administrators. U.S. policymakers have long made lofty plans to displace one regime for another, to empower this militia or that, to support a coup d’etat or a quiet political revolution. The calculus is almost always incorrect, the calculations always coming up in red. When the brave militia of yesteryear becomes the rogue regime of today, the American people are expected to ignore the sins of the policymakers who brought it about — and American soldiers who have been treated like chess pawns must pay the ultimate price.

In Britain, the lawmakers developed an affinity for the Zionists that came to influence their judgment. While the foreign policy establishment offered some resistance to the surge of Zionist migration and influence over the actions of the British — commissions warning about the dangers of establishing a Jewish state — the politicians in London harbored a Judeophilia. Some did so for religious reasons, being the earliest Christian Zionists who saw their religious duty as helping Zionist settlers move from Europe into Mandatory Palestine. Others did so out of greed and indebtedness. Churchill saw much of his debt removed by prominent Zionist businessmen; Chaim Weizmann himself had won much political support through his synthesis of important chemicals for the war effort.

The fanatical religious dedication has crossed the Atlantic and into our capital. Christian Zionists like Ted Cruz, Pete Hegseth, or Mike Huckabee nurse either feelings of obligation or apocalyptic visions associated with the modern State of Israel — feelings that certainly influence action in the Middle East. More, perhaps, are paid for by AIPAC and Israeli-aligned interests. One way or another, it is clear that ethnic interests abroad — not even just those involved in Israel–Palestine — have carved out vast support in political halls, halls which were intended to service the American people.

Resources are spent in ever-increasing quantities on failed ventures abroad. Inflation rages at home to fuel the empire, often to the benefit of the outer vestiges of the empire rather than the true constituents. Unlike old colonialism, the empire drains outwards in benefits. Britain saw its industries hollowed out, its treasuries bankrupted, and its colonies lost. America stands to suffer the same.

The world has grown to despise America, whether it is acting in accordance with the principles of the supposedly-liberal world order or pushing back on it. When it acts with impunity abroad and plays God, it creates terrorists who resent ordinary Americans. When our leaders withdraw our unconditional support from the rest of the world, the leeches in governments abroad begin to grow hostile to us. “Heads I Win, Tails You Lose.”

What does America stand to gain from becoming the British Empire, becoming the very thing it sought to leave? Nothing, it appears. Maintaining the British system of governance is far too costly for any people seeking a stable governance. America seems poised to slip into the decline of the British Empire, complete with a supposed strongman who is unable or unwilling to abandon that which doomed his country.

Must we accept decline? Must we accept our country becoming that which we left behind? Britain may have faded into the dust, but it has conquered us in practice and principles. The United States stands at the crossroads between its own identity and that of the British. The troops can be brought home, the bureaucracy can be removed from their parasitic positions, the military–industrial complex that smothers the real economy can be lifted, and the progressive attempt at control over the whole world can be ended.

We are Americans, we care for our own. Let us care for our own and put America, not the outstretches of the Empire, First.