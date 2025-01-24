Old Glory Club

Jan 25

Making American cities beautiful again means making American cities human again. Great piece.

Jan 24

.

Love this, need more of it. You leave out two other points that should resonate more with conservatives:

1 - Financial sustainability: Every agency that maintains roadways is going broke. Partly because we built so much new infrastrucure and care so little about our future maintenance obligations, but also because municipal accounting considers all transportation facilities to be asset with depreciating value. In reality they are liabilities that must be paid in the form of future maintenance obligations (the revenues to offset need to be created by either the adjacent economic activity that the road provides access to or collectes from users via a toll or similar).

2 - Federal Government Intervention: The land use pattern that we are saddled with is a product of the 1926 Supreme Court case Euclid v Ambler which established that municipal zoning was a valid use of the police power (to protect public health, safety, and welfare) and subsequently resulted in the profileration of zoning ordinances that restrict what type of use can go where within a municipal boundary. If you wanted to construct a live/work situation with a ground floor business, you could only do so in the designated zoning district, which to my knowledge were extremely limited in area at the time. Follow this up with the federal governments role in the housing marking with Fannie Mae/Freddy Mac only insuring the home loans for single family houses, it became even more challenging to secure financing for what was previously the dominant, traditional development pattern. The interstate system and the federal government funding of highway projects after WWII was just the final nail in the coffin.

I can only assume you've heard of Strong Towns and Chuck Mahron, but I'd you haven't look them up.

42 more comments...

