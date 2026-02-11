By guest contributor Jed Eckert.

Recently, former judge and libertarian commentator Andrew Napolitano penned an essay titled “American Gestapo, American Psycho.” As some of you who have followed Napolitano and read his works can probably guess, that title is not referring to the highly organized network of rabid communist agitators collaborating with public officials, often through violence, to resist the removal of foreign invaders, child rapists, and other types of illegal elements in our country.

No, it’s referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the very people seeking to remove those foreign invaders.

Were Napolitano some progressive nutjob, his essay wouldn’t be worth a glance or even a reaction other than “Well, duh, that’s what they think.”

But it’s from someone who has long been active in certain sections of the political sphere concerning the kind of liberty and freedom only found in America, and thus it warrants a response.

I’ve been around the block long enough to know when someone is intentionally avoiding the elephant in the room in his writing, and Napolitano’s essay is a particularly egregious example of this. Aside from heavily implying that these protesters were just minding their own business or protesting in a completely peaceful and legitimate manner, he also completely evades the context in which ICE is operating.

I’ll start off by throwing Napolitano a bone. Power attracts people with libido dominandi, and I’m sure there are bad apples who work for ICE who derive sadistic pleasure from the power they wield over others while carrying out their duties. I’m not going to pretend that the agency, or any federal agency for that matter, is full of wholesome Boy Scouts acting on purely patriotic motivations.

Having said that, ICE is responding to what must be the largest invasion in human history, much of it funded by our tax dollars. It doesn’t matter whether the invaders came wearing official military uniforms, carrying guns, or whether they just “want a better life” that somehow involves getting money from myself and other taxpayers. European settlers entered Indian territory looking for a better life, but they too were invaders (as were the Indians there who had invaded the lands of their rival tribes immemorial).

Nowhere in his essay does Napolitano acknowledge this legitimate crisis or how to address it.

Additionally, Napolitano’s talk about constitutional fidelity rings hollow when you consider the countless examples of how our constitutional rights as native-born Americans are trampled on by both our governments and the foreigners who plunder and loot us, with no legal means of recourse on our part. We are being actively and systematically replaced demographically by the same state governments that he thinks should decide who is and isn’t allowed into the country.

One notable remark he makes is when he says that the “shameless lying” by federal officials regarding the recent deaths of ICE-protesters “is contradicted by what we all can see.”

What Heritage Americans see are coordinated networks of communist scum confronting ICE agents as they attempt to remove foreign invaders, to the point where deadly force occurs. They’re willing to kill or die to protect foreign invaders; how is this not treason by any definition?

As an aside, keep in mind that Napolitano is a former judge making public statements to the effect that certain individuals are one hundred percent guilty of a crime for which they have not even been fully investigated, indicted, and charged, let alone prosecuted, tried, and convicted. Perhaps he shares the same sentiment as Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, who said about the death of the 37-year-old ICE protester that “even if there is an investigation that ultimately proves at the time of the shooting it was legally justified, I don’t think it even matters at this point.”

Another remark made by Napolitano in his essay signifies to me his apparent lack of awareness regarding the hour in which we find ourselves:

The same psychotic mentality that argued last year it can execute people on the high seas without trial has brought that might-makes-right nihilism into our streets. If Congress doesn’t stop this sickness in the executive branch by defunding it before it is too late, the voters will deem Congress complicit.

Napolitano wants to defund the only federal agency, barring the Insurrection Act, that can remove foreign invaders from our country, all because a couple people with malicious intent toward our nation died during completely avoidable encounters with ICE agents. His stance is directly aligned with hostile foreigners who have managed to obtain political power in the country and aim to destroy our nation by flooding it with even more invaders.

I feel I speak on behalf of the American people when I say that mass deportations via ICE is the moderate solution to existential crisis we face, and the necessary solutions are only going to become more radical as the situation itself becomes more dire. If anyone is complicit in anything, those who do not favor mass deportations through what right now could be relatively peaceful means are complicit in a crime against the American people that is far worse than anything Loyalists did during the American War of Independence that resulted in their expulsion to Canada afterwards.

It’s impossible to know what lurks in the hearts of men (except if you’re The Shadow), but the recent ICE incidents have acted as a Rorschach Test to determine where people’s sympathies truly lie. We’re witnessing the same phenomenon that occurred during the Spanish Civil War, where many people decried the Nationalists’ ruthlessness, while playing dumb to the horrors and atrocities committed by the demonic communist Republicans that made such ruthlessness necessary. J.R.R. Tolkien privately sympathized with the Nationalists and criticized C.S. Lewis for believing all the communist propaganda he read about Franco.

What makes Napolitano’s essay supremely ironic is that he is a Distinguished Scholar in Law and Jurisprudence at the Mises Institute, named after the Austrian economist Ludwig von Mises.

Mises wrote in his book Liberalism: In the Classical Tradition (1927) that Italian fascism and other similar movements suppressing communism in the 1920s were “full of the best intentions and that their intervention has, for the moment, saved European civilization.”

Was Mises a “psycho” for praising literal fascists who at the time of the book’s publication had done far worse things than ICE, or did he appreciate the obvious fact that communist revolutions are not a gentlemanly game of cricket?

For those who oppose the enforcement of federal immigration laws or dismiss their necessity based purely through the myopic lens of constitutional fidelity, my qualm is not so much with the Constitution as it is with those who think that a document meant to secure our rights instead damns us to annihilation, and that we’re bound to comply.

It is no longer the survival of the Constitution that is at issue. It is now the survival of the American nation itself. Contrary to the delusions of Ellis Islanders, the nation preceded the Constitution, and we do not need it to remain what we are. Our identity is not rooted in the form of government that rules us.

If someone believes that we should adhere to a document that our enemies do not with no consequences or ramifications, to where our nation perishes from the face of the Earth and is replaced by those who would burn that same Constitution to keep themselves warm, then have the moral courage to state such sentiments openly and honestly.

I would turn to the Declaration of Independence itself, seeing as we’re approaching the 250th anniversary of its signing:

Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security. [emphasis added]

Napolitano has it completely backwards. We do not have a duty to let ourselves be destroyed because we must adhere to the Constitution. If — if — the Constitution stands in the way of our survival, we not only have the right to abolish it and replace it with a government that will; we have the duty to do so.

Frankly, one could argue that the Constitution has already been abolished and is now simply used as a weapon against efforts by Heritage America to protect itself.

Regardless, the words of Napoleon still ring true: He who saves his country violates no law.