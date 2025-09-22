“Because of how dangerous our society is, all of Our Guys are packing, as they should be. So this doubly means: If you’re conceal-carrying, cops are your fucking enemy and you need to stay away from them… Kyle Rittenhouse, Daniel Penny, all these people were arrested, and I bet the arresting officers were White. And they don’t give a shit, because a lady in a pantsuit that’s a district attorney is going to give them a high-five and a head-pat. And that district attorney lady in a pantsuit is going to shove you into a machine that runs on automation.” – Stormy Waters

September 17, 2025

Gentlemen,

I am a sworn law enforcement officer, living and working in a populous purple metro area in a deep blue state. My identity will remain anonymous for this piece.

I was listening to the Astral Flight Simulation podcast episode “Inquisition 20,” from September 10, 2025. (Listen to the full podcast here.)

Stormy made plain his point of view concerning law enforcement (see above quote), but he also touched on something relevant to the landscape that is so little discussed, even among rabidly anti-law-enforcement libertarians, which is: the integration of local law enforcement agencies into the federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies apparatus through 80 Fusion Centers scattered throughout the U.S. Said Fusion Centers are branded as being state-owned and -operated, but they’re DHS territory. And they aren’t confined to The States — D.C. has one. The U.S. Virgin Islands have one. Puerto Rico has one. Guam has one. I would like to explain what those Fusion Centers do on a basic level from inside the machine.

But I will do that last.

First, I will give some basic how-to’s on dealing with normal everyday patrol cops.

Second, I will explain Mutual Aid from a local law enforcement perspective, which is useful as a tool for illustrating principles applicable to a hypothetical crisis that you may hypothetically have to face. In a hypothetical future. In Axis & Allies.

Third, I will explain Fusion Centers from a local law enforcement perspective.

I’m not some infinity-time-on cop veteran, nor am I some credentialed Expert; I am merely one of Our Guys navigating this landscape, and this is the gig I’m doing. I offer what I’ve seen and learned, and I hope it’s useful.

Note: Every state/county/city/town has its own unique laws and codes and bureaucratic bullshittery, so if I’m describing something that is laughable to you or would never be illegal in your spot, congratulations: you’re free-ish. Also, I’m sure many of you, particularly the ex-libertarians out there, already know everything I know, in which case please educate the younger, more naïve dudes ASAP.

1. How to Have Good (or No) Interactions with the Cops in Your Area

Vehicle Maintenance and Operation

You need to keep your vehicle properly maintained and legal, especially if it’s a nice vehicle. And drive safely.

Cops on patrol are looking for violations. Dumb, petty violations. Littering, speeding, running stoplights or stop signs, expired registrations, overly tinted windows, loud engines/mufflers that violate emissions codes, open containers and/or drinking in public, unsafe lane changes.

Some cops love being petty, giving infinity tickets, padding their “stats” for the month, maybe generating revenue for the town outside of taxes, whatever the reason. But most cops DGAF about writing tickets. Actually, writing tickets is boring and lame and a pain. They don’t want to write you a ticket. They want to legally stop you so they can legally require you to divulge your identity, figure out whether you have an active warrant, and find a legal pretense to search your person and search your vehicle, find arrestable illegal shit, and then arrest you (and probably tow your vehicle).

Cops arrest people and take them to jail. That is The Job.

So your first line of defense is: don’t give cops a legal pretense to stop your vehicle. Obey the traffic laws, fix your burned-out taillight, keep your car or truck clean and orderly, and definitely don’t keep any objects that you wouldn’t want a cop to find anywhere visible in the cab.

Obviously, do not drive while under the influence of anything. Obviously, do not buy/sell/use illegal narcotics.

If you are the kind of drunk who gets loud and belligerent and starts fights, do not get drunk anywhere open to the public. And if you are the kind of drunk who gets into loud arguments with your family or significant other, maybe do not drink anymore, and definitely fix whatever shit you have to fix so that you never have loud arguments with your family or significant other again, at least loud enough for your neighbors to hear (and call the cops about — more on Neighbors below).

If you are Carrying in a state/locale where Carrying requires certification you do not possess, you’d better wear the right clothes, carry the right size/shape piece, and confine yourself to the right specific areas to prevent law enforcement from detecting that you are Carrying.

If You Are Legally Stopped (i.e., Detained)

Be cool, be respectful, try not to lie if you can help it, and don’t say any more words than you absolutely must say to answer a question the cop has about the thing he legally stopped you for. Politely ask whether you are detained, and then ask why you are detained. If you’re detained for a bullshit ticket, immediately cooperate and do whatever you need to do to get that ticket, particularly if there is anything on your person or in your vehicle that you do not want him to find. If the only violation the cop who stopped you has is the bullshit ticket, he’s breaking the law if he detains you for longer than it would take him to write the bullshit ticket. If you’re an annoying dick and aren’t cooperating, you’re risking turning some autopilot dude near the end of his shift who gets paid by the hour into a MOTIVATED LAW ENFORCEMENT MOTHERFUCKER (who will get paid overtime if he spends the next 3–4 hours booking your ass, by the way). And if he doesn’t already have backup, you being a dick means backup is coming, possibly to hurt or kill you, but definitely to shine flashlights into the cab of your vehicle and spot any possible violations the first guy missed.

NEVER give your consent for an officer to search your person or vehicle if there is anything you are worried about the cops finding. Cops routinely ask people they stop whether they are on probation or parole (because usually people on probation or parole have to identify themselves, can be legally detained for no other reason than their probation/parole status, and they must allow cops to search them) and cops usually ask anyone they’re suspicious of for consent to search his/her person and/or vehicle. Don’t help them find shit to arrest you for.

If You Are Arrested

Be cool, be respectful, physically cooperate with everything the cops are doing, and SHUT YOUR MOUTH. Now, the cop(s) arresting you will have bureaucratic/identity questions that you need to answer, so go ahead and answer those questions (who you are, your address, phone number, emergency contact, etc.). But once it’s clear that you’re in their custody (you’re handcuffed, in the backseat of their patrol vehicle and/or in an interrogation room), they must read you a Miranda Rights advisement, and you must say “yes” that you understand your rights BEFORE they can ask you any questions about the crime for which they are arresting you. Be smart, and say NOTHING about anything, even if you think it would make you seem sympathetic; only talk to cops after that, with your lawyer present. And probably make sure your lawyer is one of Our Guys.

Neighbors

Choose the people you live with and live around carefully, if you can. Why is this important as it relates to the cops? Well… who do you think calls the cops on you? In the most diverse, deracinated areas of our diverse, deracinated society, why, your neighbors, of course! Or your family members, whether or not they live with you.

This often starts petty and can escalate to some nasty dangerous stuff, whether between neighbors, between neighbors and police, or between cohabitating family members and police. Someone used a leaf blower to blow debris into someone else’s yard. Someone built a fence or cut a tree in a disputed spot. Someone’s TV or music is too loud. Someone sounds like he’s about to murder, or is in the process of murdering, his wife or kid. The story starts petty (usually late at night with drunk characters) and ends with someone dead.

Or the cops get a call because you and your lady are screaming and throwing dishes, but they find something juicier to arrest you for during the little investigation the cops have to conduct to make sure nobody hit nobody else during a domestic dispute. (More on domestic disputes in a bit.)

I believe cops get called for so many stupid neighbor disputes because even between civilized-ish White People who live close together, there is no longer any agreement on what Being A Good Person means. Our enemies think that Being A Good Person means sterilizing your kids and worshipping criminal bioweapons and dancing on Charlie Kirk’s grave, for heaven’s sake. So feel out your neighbors, determine how you can live harmoniously together without tattling to Daddy, and begin the generations-long process of constructing a real Culture in which neighbors really do share the same values and assumptions, and who would never think to summon men with guns to investigate whose kid stepped in whose flowerbed.

Domestic Disputes

Obviously, domestic disputes are a catastrophe for reasons so many of Our Guys (particularly ones from the Red Pill space) could list all day. But I will confine our discussion of domestic disputes to how they inevitably collide with law enforcement. If you and your wife are fighting and the cops show up, even if nobody hit anyone, it is almost guaranteed that a police report will be taken. (Check your state laws on this one; I’m not sure every state requires it, but I bet they all take reports anyway.) Why report a verbal argument between romantically attached people? Well, most relevantly to cops, domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous calls for cops, because Dad hit Mom and Mom hit Dad and who hit whom first, one of them is going to jail right now, oh, shit, now the kids and the non-arrested parent are all attacking the cops at once, it’s America, so maybe there’s weapons. And it’s a whole thing.

Reports of even verbal disputes stack up, and are attached to addresses in the cops’ databases, giving cops en route to a call a little intel on what they’re walking into, if they haven’t personally been there before. Also, say the cops blow off a domestic dispute verbal argument report because they always show up, it’s always nothing, he or she is always lying and trying to get a police report, maybe someone’s about to do a divorce and wants the kids and the house and Dad in jail, fuck him, whatever the reason. So the cops blow it off. And later that same night, someone kills someone else. Who gets fired and sued and prosecuted? The cops who blew it off.

Never underestimate cops’ desire to avoid being fired and sued and prosecuted. So much of the seemingly weird bureaucratic nonsense and exhaustive questions they ask boils down to: some dope got fired and sued and prosecuted, so now we have to do [procedure].

Set your house in good order. Do not live with people you might get into a scary fight with late at night.

Oh, almost forgot — some states require the cops to seize all of your firearms if you are arrested for domestic violence. More reason not to be in that position.

Psych Holds and Mental Health

Our Guys deserve to get help if they’re hurting. You may even need to seek professional help. But do NOT tell a therapist if you’re suicidal or homicidal. Or a cop, or a teacher, or a nurse. They’re mandated reporters. And if you Have An Episode and a cop (or anyone else with the power) puts you on a mandatory psych hold, some states require the cops to seize all of your firearms. Talk to friends, talk to family, talk to your priest/pastor, get help if you’re hurting and need it. Heck, if you’re suicidal or homicidal, then have a guy you trust hold onto your stuff until you get your head on straight. But don’t help shrinks and cops take away the most fundamental right you have as an American man.

Get to know the cops in your area. In a heterosexual manner. If a cop is getting coffee, learn his name, make small talk. If you live in a small enough place where the cop’s kids know your kids, get to know him off duty, figure out how awake he is. If he’s a libtard or a commissar type or a DEI hire, be respectful, but take note of who’s who. Ask the friendly ones about the gig; they’ll probably be happy to talk about themselves (like everyone is), and they’ll also probably tell you where all their beats are, where the higher-crime areas are, what kind of people they’re always getting calls about and arresting, when their shift changes are. You know, useful info For Later. You might make a safe friend, maybe even find a rare potential Our Guy.

2. How Agencies Do Mutual Aid

This is a question best posed to your friendly neighborhood law enforcement officers, because everywhere is different. Really a series of questions.

What happens if there’s a riot?

What happens if there’s a big fire or natural disaster?

What happens if there’s a terrorist attack?

What happens if there’s a localized deadly disease outbreak?

In any of these cases, not only your local agency, but a NETWORK of all the local law enforcement agencies throughout your entire region, has a Mutual Aid plan that can be activated, usually by some radio code words, whether they’re anticipating a Big Bad Event or a Big Bad Event is already underway.

When a Big Bad Event is anticipated but has not yet happened, local cops, on and off duty, are notified of the new status, and are told to make sure their equipment (particularly riot gear) is in order and close at-hand. Maybe they are ordered to gear up and wait in a command-post-like predetermined spot. If they’re prepared in advance in this manner, then once the anticipated Big Bad Event pops off, then the geared-up/mustered cops get deployed where they’re needed. Fire, medical, city workers, even businesses and private citizens can be looped into the plan if and when they’re needed. FEMA is in the phone tree if the Big Bad Event is a disaster they could help with.

I described above how it goes when there’s some warning.

If a Big Bad Event pops off with zero warning, Mutual Aid functions like a big bad police call spinning out of control, but potentially on a grander scale:

Event pops off, and units drive to it.

First unit on scene describes what’s up over the radio. It’s really bad, and infinity backup is needed (again, the same sequence happens whether it’s a mass shooting or an out-of-control fire).

In between 0 and 10 minutes, you’ll have a handful of first responders piling on the scene. Maybe helicopter(s).

In between 10 and 60 minutes, you’ll have every cop within radio and driving distance at the scene, potentially a de facto army. If it’s a barricaded suspect or hostages thingy, SWAT and negotiators will be staged. Law enforcement will have a command post on scene, and fire/medical will have their own designated area to get their act together.

Feds will probably take longer than 60 minutes to show up to a Big Bad Event unless they have an office real close. But if it’s Big and Bad enough, they’ll show up, maybe even take command.

What I would like Our Guys to take from law enforcement Mutual Aid SOPs is:

Fast, clear [electronic] communication is essential to bringing every necessary resource to bear against the problem.

First guy on-scene is in command of the scene, UNTIL someone of higher rank arrives and tags him out, and so on.

Having boots staged in advance with some knowledge of the coming problem means that they can all get to the problem faster with less effort and with fewer chances of miscommunication.

Training/drills are conducted on at least a quarterly basis, in which a plan is activated and everyone goes where he needs to go and reports to whom he should, so when it’s game time, there is less confusion and delay (and it is more likely that everyone’s equipment is ready).

Said drills are conducted ideally not just by one agency [group] but with as many entities as possible that will be needed for game time (so we all know the same lingo, nobody’s confused about whose job is whose, etc.).

When a Big Bad Event pops off, like a riot in a town, any conflict between relevant executives will delay action and increase the risk of disaster. If the mayor doesn’t want police to intervene in a riot or is in denial that a riot is taking place, that doesn’t mean that the police will not be intervening in the riot, but it probably means that the police weren’t staging in advance, so the response will be less organized and more dangerous to everyone. If your area’s leaders are awake and agree on what their mission is and work well together, that relationship will translate positively in a crisis.

For more ideas on creative interactions with your local sheriff or police chief, I recommend reading Clay Martin’s Concrete Jungle and Prairie Fire books. It would hypothetically be really funny if Our Guys had access to armored vehicles because they played their cards right on the local level. In Axis & Allies.

3. Fusion Centers

For those of you who know anything about the Prohibition era, you know that two huge reasons alcohol prohibition failed were that:

No matter how staffed-up the feds were, the U.S. is such a huge country that they couldn’t be everywhere at once, and therefore could never hope to police federal crimes everywhere at once; and Feds and local cops didn’t appreciate getting shot to death at unprecedented levels enforcing a culturally impossible law.

For those of you who know anything about the fed/intel landscape since 9/11, you know that:

Poor communication and info sharing between agencies at every level is part of the official narrative of how 9/11 was not prevented; and Intel agencies can spy on all of us all the time, but we Americans in America have pesky 4th Amendment rights that make it much trickier to really, REALLY spy on us, particularly without probable cause.

Fusion Centers are The Regime’s best crack at solving the Prohibition problem and the Terrorism problem at the same time.

Fusion Centers turn local cops into tiny little microphones and magnifying glasses and guns in the hands of the feds. Intel goes up the chain, orders come down the chain. The Fusion Centers also have officers from multiple agencies within their area stationed at desks in their facility. I suspect that local law enforcement agencies have become as dependent on federal money as cities and towns have, and that making the DHS training mandatory was one of the strings attached to the bargain.

Local cops are now trained and directed by their leadership to communicate with the Fusion Center within their region not only if they’ve arrested someone for a federal crime, but if they observe “suspicious activity” in their area.

They (and civilians too, mind you) can submit a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) that goes straight to the desk of a cop and/or fed and/or analyst at said Fusion Center, and they can close it because it’s dumb or irrelevant… or they can keep it open and keep an eye on whomever the SAR has documented as engaging in “suspicious activity.”

What is suspicious activity? Well, that could be literally anything that falls short of a citable or arrestable offense… but that just seems fishy, in a post-PATRIOT-Act world.

Do you say or poast RADICAL things? Do you wear radical clothing? Are you part of a group that might seek the downfall of the U.S. government? Are you a religious extremist? Are you a White Supremacist?

The feds who conduct the counterterrorism training are all libtards or libtard-adjacent, by the way. Your rights are irritating to them. And because of who’s been in charge of DHS and the intel agencies in general for more than a generation, they feed local cops the same bullshit that the Ancien Régime press feeds whoever is watching: right-wing extremists in the U.S. are the primary threat; oopsie, Antifa isn’t an official organization so whatever shall we do, never mind; and back to worrying about incels radicalizing and mobilizing. Almost certainly the trannissary rampage we’re in the middle of has not made the PowerPoint deck yet. Most cops scoff at how skewed and biased the trainers’ threat assessments are, but other first responder types can attend the counterterrorism trainings, too. Some fat hag from a local fire department tried to struggle session me for saying, “Che Guevara was not a big fan of The Gays.” Wonder who she would be submitting SARs about?

The Trump admin might be changing the training, but unless they swap out the people conducting it, I don’t foresee a significant change in what kinds of extremism the feds are concerned and not concerned about.

Now, DHS (and particularly ICE) staffing up to the Moon and stalking blue cities like avenging spirits is entertaining and has its upsides — all ICE needs to arrest and deport an illegal is to confirm his identity. If you’ve noticed a pack of goddamn gypsies moving into your area to do theft and fraud and you’d like them flown back to Romania? Good to go. Chechen gun runners poking around your city? They’ll be sorry they did. Juan from Colombia is driving around without a license, working without a permit, using his friend Carlos’s whatever app? Bye forever, Juan.

But DHS/ICE doesn’t have to do what your local executives say, nor do they even have to tell your local executives THAT THEY ARE THERE. At least once in my area, the gang team followed some suspicious-looking dudes in tinted-window cars back to a hotel room, expecting to find some gang to-do. Instead they found an ICE safehouse.

Even if your immediate area is as safe as it could be for you and yours, you must know that DHS can send their people in there to poke around, and that some officers at your local agency are feeding them intel. If your town has even one annoying libtard in it, that annoying libtard could send your area’s Fusion Center a SAR about you, and maybe the guy at the desk blows it off, or maybe the guy at the desk decides to make a career out of subverting your thing, our thing.

List of Fusion Center Locations by State/Territory: https://www.dhs.gov/fusion-center-locations-and-contact-information

Coda

Most cops aren’t disposed to be our enemies, but neither are most cops Our Guys… so get some of Our Guys as cops in your area, if you can.

I’m not shy about who I am or what I believe. Yeah, it’s worth asking some probing questions and testing the waters, but I’m happy to attempt to radicalize a friendly audience. And while I have found that who I am and what I believe is far safer in law enforcement company than in many MANY professional settings, almost every time I do my spiel and try to wake up my partners, it goes like The Painter trying to radicalize most of the proletarians to whom he was preaching in the 1920s — the next day, it’s as though the radical conversation never happened. “Wait, Jewish Power is real and they did 9/11? Wow, dude, that’s crazy, did you see the game last night? Check out this sweet smoker I just bought. Where are you going on vacation this summer?”

They’re CONSERVATIVE. Not only do they follow the rules; they enforce them. Professionally. It’s The Job.

As long as The Regime is hostile to Our People, most cops will use force (i.e., violence) against Our People when the machine they serve tells them that it’s necessary.

Stormy is mostly right about cops.

Stormy is mostly wrong about cops when said cops are Our Guys.

If in your area, Our Guys are in the Mayor’s Office,

Our Guys are on Town/City Council,

Our Guys are active in the Chamber of Commerce,

Our Guys are the Police Chief and/or Sheriff,

Our Guys are the Fire Chief,

Our Guys are inside the Fusion Center deciding what to tell and not to tell DHS,

…well, then the cops are not your enemy. The cops can let you Handle Problems. The cops can Handle Problems on your behalf. The cops can make some investigations bigger, and other investigations smaller, or even go away. That stuff still happens in enormous agencies serving enormous jurisdictions, and you only hear about it when the people doing it are sloppy.

Be safe out there.