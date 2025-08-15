This week, it appears that the political sands have shifted once more. A Twitter spat between BAP and Auron MacIntyre occurred. These two figures have been in opposition on the Empyrean app for at least several weeks. Tweet, retweet, so on and so forth. But in reality, this represents a broader movement in the political scene that is the e-Right. BAP, in all honesty, made a major misstep and is now in damage control mode, retweeting his anti-H-1B posts from several years ago. As everyone on Twitter (I refuse to call it “X”) knows, BAP has many rivals on the e-Right.