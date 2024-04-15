Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

GarfellowFellasFunk
Apr 15, 2024

“Now another century nearly gone (no, no)

What are we gonna leave for the young?

What we couldn't do, what we wouldn't do

It's a crime, but does it matter?

Does it matter much? does it matter much to you?

Does it ever really matter? yes, it really, really matters!” -The Kinks

Eric Brown
Apr 16, 2024

It's like nobody even heard of the arguments back in the 1920s. I believe that it's *possible* to teach the tenets of Western Civilization; after all, they did it back in the 1920s; Jane Addams did it with Hull House, and probably 80% of what counted for elementary school was explicitly about "How to be an American".

But these days, *trying* to teach "how to be an American" will get you fired.

So yeah, close the borders, start mass deportations, and while we're at it, deport the whiners as well.

