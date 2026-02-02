One of the things I see most often lately on my social media feeds, as well as complaints I hear from friends and family alike, is that the “algorithm” is constantly changing on seemingly every platform, from X to TikTok, either deliberately or under the simple claim that things just “feel different.” Not a day goes by where many in various group chats are complaining about “engagement” of their content and the various workarounds people try to find to make sure that their Substack isn’t as throttled, as the default link is a surefire way to see decreased visibility when cross-posting onto Twitter.

The social ecology of political spaces online has been effectively gamified over the course of the last several years, with significant evolutionary pressures created as various voices with great degrees of effect had been banned. New terms, memes, and language had to be invented to make sure that everyone from Millennial Woes to Jared Taylor could have his talking points and ideas echoed by a group of people who had not yet been banned from said platform. I can think of countless writers, who were either in respectable mainstream circles or just individuals trying their hand at a video essay, who would be banned without cause or reason, which is still happening to this day.

Even before Elon’s monetization of Twitter, many would find themselves in a cycle of outrage or “discursive” moments in the ether that we would often call the discourse. It’s very real; how much of it is manufactured, however, is a question that deserves its own article, and one I certainly hope to follow up on one of these days. From Guy Debord to even the cringe-inducing pop psychologist Mark Manson, there is spectacle in the outrage that often distracts us or sucks the oxygen out of important topics. What becomes “Important” can lead one to fall into a parasocial and parapolitical trap of who, what, when, and how someone gets his or her information. My Canadian friend and co-host Gio has often described the phrase “light-switch brain,” wherein we filter our information based upon the point of origin of a take or point of data. There’s a very valid point to this: we can often filter out critical information or nuance to a particular position if we simply toss it out because we didn’t like the person’s takes in the past or because he is associated with individuals we (or a greater collective/faction) don’t like.

There’s truth to this, as Kate Lindsay wrote back in 2023, most of Gen Z gets their information not from any official sources, but a personality of their choice. The recent fandomification of the news cycle and its reintroduction of intermediaries have led to information/reach capture of various narratives both regime-aligned and allegedly “dissident.” Writing about influencer-based news reporting, Lindsay reports the following:

V Spehar, the TikToker behind Under The Desk News, didn’t have a journalism background when they first joined TikTok and planned to use it as a place to post culinary videos. But their quick takes on day-to-day news items ended up winning them an audience, and they now have 3 million followers tuning in for their daily political updates filmed, as the name suggests, under a desk. The Los Angeles Times took note of V’s success and tapped them to help launch its own personality-based TikTok account. They’re one of many publications attempting to recreate the success of individual creators on TikTok within their newsroom. The Washington Post’s account shot to fame in 2019 thanks to host Dave Jorgenson’s irreverent reimaginations of the news and has since earned over 1.6 million followers and added a handful of additional hosts, including Carmella Boykin and, most recently, Chris Chang.

Compare this to Nick Land’s essay “Cathedral Decay,” from Xenosystems:

Every critical component of the Cathedral — media, academic, and bureaucratic — is exceptionally vulnerable to Internet-driven disintermediation. The current phase of capital reconstruction is distinctively — and automatically — Cathedral-hostile, when evaluated at the level of technonomic process (which we do not do enough), rather than at the level of surface public pronouncement (which we concern ourselves with far too much with). Dying things can be very dangerous, and even more frenzied. It would be a mistake to confuse such characteristics with fundamental strength.

While true citizen journalism does still come from truly disruptive sources, most large accounts and media platforms who throw their hat in the partisan politics game, all the way to Speedrunner YouTube accounts, are associated with talent agencies or media companies. Lest we forget, Asmongold and Hasan Piker have the same talent agency. Authenticity, or even taking a stance, is nowadays usually met with an appropriate degree of skepticism. This can lead to a great degree of defeatism, or concerns about being “co-opted” — and not without reason! Sure, we’re being heard, but now what? So it got bought out? Someone got a check?

It’s a large media ecosystem. There are plenty of organic takes, analyses, and nuances that come from intelligent men breaking down complex topics from their own subject matter expertise. Eugyppius would not be a well-known name if not for his own research background giving him the edge covering the madness that was the Covid response that came from the U.S. and other Western nations. The outrage that can come from “manufactured” events can also come from organic sources (even if they collaborate in a group chat). Lest we forget, it was the media responding to Twitter posters like Bizlet and Billy Pratt who decided to garner millions of views in bait-posting by simply calling Margot Robbie “mid” right before the premiere of the Barbie movie. Did that drive up ticket sales? Maybe, but they sure did occupy the spot of “main character” in a discursive flashpoint on Twitter Dot Com.

In a hyper-gamified system where quote tweets and reactions garner multimillion-view engagement that says nothing more than a Boomer yelling at his television, imagine what is deliberately missed out on? What on-the-ground reporting is being missed as people argue and joke about incredibly serious events? So often do the issues of Epstein and Pizzagate get missed for shitty memes, partisan politics, or deliberate “bait” (bordering on rehabilitation of an evil man), that rather important connections and accurately documented facts, in this case the facts that such depraved and evil things exist within our so-called elite circles, are missed for the white noise of accounts.

As a friend of mine has bluntly stated, “Your timeline is your ethno-state,” meaning that you determine what you allow into your psychic borders and information-processing schemas. Outrage will continuously happen more as we live and die by a news cycle that spins faster than David Sarnoff rolls in his grave, but basic psycho-security about who you listen to and where the reporting actually comes from becomes paramount in understanding how we address and approach the information ecosystem and media market. Discernment above all matters. Individuals who once had some brain matter between their ears used to operate on a three-day rule before commenting on a current event in order to research and discern whether it would actually be a story worth talking about. Our social media ecosystem deliberately wants such discernment to disappear. So go ahead, take a spot at the trough of outrage slop, and engage in the thousands of decibels of the same take over and over again in the hopes that somehow your payout might be bigger than the last one.