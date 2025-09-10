“The result is never in question for me. Just what path do you take to get there?”

By guest contributor Payload.

The synopsis of A Most Violent Year (2014) does not immediately sound compelling. A story about a man who is trying to save his heating oil business from going under sounds like the most unimaginative plot ever conceived of. An average moviegoer could watch this and say, “Nothing really happened,” and he would not necessarily be wrong, as there are no elaborate action sequences or explosive violence. Despite the title of the movie, the violence that does occur is truncated and short. The title of the movie conveys an underlying meaning: the real and profound violence is the “American Dream” itself; the physical, mental, and spiritual violence are a manifestation of the concept. I suspect this is why the movie did not connect with audiences, only making $12 million at the box office. Picking up on subtlety and nuance is not the average American’s forte; sitting through a movie where “nothing really happens” simply is not going to be appealing. Besides, even if the point was comprehended, who wants to hear that the American Dream (i.e., one’s personal aspirations and goals) is a lie?

I do not mean to sound pretentious. I thoroughly enjoy a good action flick or popcorn spectacle. The point is that if an average American watched Eyes Wide Shut (1999), he would not recognize what was being presented to him — which should be obvious from the title of the movie, but it’s not. If you surveyed people and asked them what the movie was about, the best answers you would probably get are “envy, marital distrust, infidelity and inadequate communication between men and women, sexual repression, and frustration.” These are not incorrect answers, but this is only a superficial understanding of the movie. More deeply, Eyes Wide Shut is an exposé of how the Regime-Elite Class function and the immense power and influence they wield. Eyes Wide Shut is one of the most, if not thee most, revelatory films ever made.

I have personally recognized this same reaction in response to the HBO series True Detective. In regard to the first season, somehow people do not comprehend the conclusion. The detectives eliminate a Renfield for a large and powerful occult sex trafficking ring helmed by a megachurch pastor and his foundation, not the apex predators: politicians, law enforcement, and business executives. The investigation dies with a lower player in the organization. Intelligence agencies refer to this as a limited hangout; Jeffrey Epstein is a recent and obvious example of this. It is as though the public guard their minds from comprehending evil. Historian Michael Hoffman explains that the root of this is the masses’ constant acceptance of lies fed to them from the elite class, an induced humiliation ritual making the masses powerless and incapable of taking any meaningful action to correct the situation. (I highly recommend following Hoffman’s work.)

Back to A Most Violent Year: on many of the marquees and posters for the movie, “New York, 1981” is given third billing after the main characters, played by Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain. The year 1981 was statistically the most violent in New York’s history, and this serves as the backdrop of the story. Of all things, even heating oil has been corrupted and run by people who appear to be more like mobsters than executives. There is even a scene where the heads of the competing companies meet together, and it looks like a sit-down between the Five Families. Although the events of the movie are not based on a true story, the environment in which the story is set is. As with the previous film I dealt with in this series, Killing Them Softly, there is overarching corruption everywhere; it is seemingly impossible to get away from, and succumbing to it is inevitable. A Most Violent Year is a clear indictment of the American Dream, which is really just a subjective, arbitrary, celebratory term and an excuse for us to indulge our every fantasy and desire for the sake of stimulating our ego.

One of the promotional posters has the quote “What good is the American Dream if you can’t sleep at night because of the things you did to achieve it?” The quote is from a movie critic named James Rocchi, but the message does not really fit. The protagonist Abel Morales (Oscar Isaac) has no problem sleeping; he exudes supreme confidence, he is completely committed to his mission, and he is totally unwavering regardless of the obstacles thrown at him. Abel Morales is one of the most genuinely masculine characters presented in media in recent decades. Rocchi may be referring to the collateral damage that Abel’s mission causes, of which there is plenty, but at no point do you ever get the sense that Abel doubts his mission and achieving his goal. His name being Abel is obviously intentional. Abel is the manifestation of the apex individual Enlightenment ego, the dominant force of Social Darwinism.

What Rocchi is really referring to in regard to the American Dream is Capitalism. In our postmodern times, Capitalism has become a catchall term for progressive movie critics reviewing classic films to “set the record straight” as to how these films should properly be interpreted. These critics of course believe that they are the vanguard of who has final say over what everyone’s thoughts should be, including the writers and filmmakers themselves. Capitalism is a cover term for greed or the wrong person having a comparatively large amount of wealth who falls in the wrong demographic or political categories according to the progressive. Of course no one who led and became the elite of the Bolshevik (Khazar) Revolution and succeeding Soviet regime or Castro’s Cuba had any desire to obtain wealth and material treasures. No, these incredibly wealthy revolutionaries were just benevolent men attempting to uplift their nations, lol. Capitalism, of course, is an economic system, a concept. Capitalism cannot be put on trial or thrown in jail for crimes, but it can be used as a very effective scapegoat for Man’s failings.

To the progressive, this is ultimately what is to blame for Abel’s actions in A Most Violent Year, as with Henry Hill and the rest of his crew in Goodfellas (1990). This view is not totally incorrect; the issue is that this answer is superficial. Where did the American Dream and Capitalism come from? Why do these systems and concepts exist in the first place? What is the problem with them? What is the solution? These root questions are never asked. All we see in the modern times are band-aids put on symptoms of a disease; addressing the disease itself never occurs. Dr. Matthew Raphael Johnson details the source of the environment of A Most Violent Year, which is the same environment Modern Man is mired in:

The One is the source of our ontological categories, which is really the ego. Man finds himself in a world of external objects and the ego is shut up in its little world of fear and anxiety. The forms and essences of the external world are the creation of the ego. The ego knows only itself and its desires, and hence imposes its concept of individuality onto the external world. Now of course, this can’t be just any ego, but that of the powerful. Intersubjectivity isn’t the same as objectivity. The Aristotelian division of the external world into form and matter is the creation of the fallen ego, not a reflection of the “external” world. Not only is Aristotle’s approach false, but the very concept of an “external” world is equally so. Scientific objectivity is an illusion. There’s only the (elite) ego, which, through its incessant desire to dominate, seek to create the world in its own image — the world of “individual things.” The world is not really made up of these, but a oneness of male and female energy, linked together by dharma, or the “law” uniting all things as a single One (including our own consciousness, which is different from the ego). The problem with the Western world, that is, its modern conception stemming from the Enlightenment, is that it has created an entire global civilization based on the lie of the “individual.” This has led to nothing but struggle: struggle among classes, states, economic elites and the endless rat-race of the life created by industrialization.

Abel Morales is a clear product of this culture. He lives in a world created by his ego, although he is unable to realize that his ego is the amalgamation of disconnected fragments from other people who have had a similar mindset who came before him. He is the embodiment of the Enlightenment individual described in the quote above. You get the clear sense that he is on an island by himself of his own making; everyone around him is either looking to destroy him, or if they do support him, they are apprehensive at best and even hostile. His entire world is an incessant struggle. Observe the below dialogue between Abel and his lawyer Andrew Walsh (Albert Brooks):

ANDREW WALSH: Why do you want this so badly? ABEL MORALES: Because I’ve got my entire savings at risk on this deposit. It’s everything. ANDREW: No, no, no. I don’t mean the deposit. I mean this. Why do you want it? Have you ever thought about it? ABEL: Yes, I’ve thought about it. I’ve thought about it every day for the last five years. That place has just been sitting right across that fence mocking me… ANDREW: I’m not talking about that place. I just meant everything. Why do you want it so much? ABEL: I have no idea what you mean.

To hammer Dr. Johnson’s point, it is impossible for a person to be a blank slate. A person is formed by the community of people and experiences around him. Every person is dependent on other people, regardless of how industrious or independent he believes himself to be. The car you drive, the clothes you wear, the food you eat, the place you work, etc. None (in most cases) of these things were created by the individual using them. Even if all of these things were made by the person, he did not create the words or language he uses or the thoughts in his head, the air he breathes, and the cells within his own body. Man did not create metaphysical realities; they were revealed to him. We create out of what was preexistent which is and can only be the Uncreated Divine Mind or the Logos, the Preincarnate Christ Who formed everything via the Divine Archetypes or the Logoi (Energies). Jay Dyer details this phenomenon below:

Since Western man decided God was an impersonal Absolute and distant watchmaker, it is easy to understand why the scientific revolutionaries dispensed with the Triad on the metaphysical plane, and kept only the blueprints present on the physical plane. With the rise of Aristotelian impulses in Thomism (and yes, I realize Aquinas was also very Platonic), the transition to empiricism would triumph, as Thomist realism, with its empirical theology assumptions, eventually degenerated into rank nominalism. However, despite man’s fascination with techne and his supposed victory over superstition, numeric, philosophical one-and-many dialectics plague him more than ever. The specter of numbers themselves haunts man, as he has capitulated to the quantification of all things, as if it were rational. The dominance of quantification is the best image of this rational/irrational dialectic at work, especially evident today in computer technology or virtual finance.

Is there a solution to the vice-gripped culture of modernity or postmodernity? There is; it’s just not an answer most will accept. Postmodernity is plagued by a false assumption that the future or the new is always better and more “evolved” than the past. This is a basic fallacy, as the term “better” has no objective standard in this view; it is based on a subjective taste preference. Furthermore, truth itself could never be discerned based on this thinking: what was taken to be true yesterday could arbitrarily become false tomorrow. To find the truth, we must look back. The only concept or belief that has solved these fundamental problems that have plagued man is Christianity in its full and ancient form. Below is an excerpt from a homily by Orthodox priest Father Steven Allen that addresses this directly:

And even those who repent of the lies of modernism and insist on a radically traditional worldview can be lost through the love of money, distraction in entertainments, sexual and drug addiction, and all the other lures of the world, the flesh, and the devil. The pride engendered by being right on the issues can make one blind to being wrong about his own behavior. We must have both orthodoxy and orthopraxis. We must live in humility. There is no other way. Let us, then, carefully limit the time we spend watching and reading and thinking about what “they” are doing to us, and consistently spend a lot more time on uprooting in ourselves the worldliness that has made “their” dominion possible. Judgment will begin at the house of God.

