By IceMind from the Blackland Prairie Riders.

On Friday, June 26th, President Trump made a post on Truth Social that got many on the Internet talking. He claimed that communism has been around for “over thousands of years.” This isn’t the first time Trump has said this, and frankly, the point he was making went over a lot of people’s heads. “Erm, actually, communism didn’t exist until 1848 when Marx wrote that one book” was a common reply made by midwits. The word communism was popularized by Marx, yes, but his version was a system unique to its time. Today’s communists are more obsessed with race and gender (hence, why many call them “gay race communists”). There have also been many other collectivist movements that have sprung up before the word communism was used. Without taking a holistic look at Marx and modern communists, the untrained eye may not see the connection. The truth is, communism has been around since the dawn of time.

The academic definition of communism describes the public ownership of property and resources. This is what communism has required and sought to do materially. But who tends to gravitate to these systems? What do they look like? Why are they so devoted to this ideology? If you look up the leaders and figures of any revolutionary group sympathetic to communism, one thing is common: they are all sick. Whether it be a spiritual illness due to life choices or physical illness, they all have “that look.”

It’s not an accident that they have that look. Envy, jealousy, pride, and all vices that corrupt the soul also eventually corrupt your physical being. It shows on your face what motivations drive you. They don’t have a sensible worldview. Mainstream conservatives are often perplexed by this crowd’s nonsensical, contradictory beliefs. Billions of dollars have been spent over the past decades debating these people and trying to prove to them why we are objectively correct on these issues. There’s one issue with this: they don’t care. They are not motivated by ideology or ideals of truth. In fact, they hate the truth. Their motivation is that they don’t have what you, a normal American, have. Every revolutionary movement that has ever sought to equalize things which cannot be equal has been driven by maladjusted, envious freaks. From the Bolsheviks to the Jacobins to the Anabaptist radicals, all these groups hate natural hierarchy and essentially what is normal and good.

I say that this is an eternal battle because the first communist dates to before the creation of Man. Lucifer, Satan, the Devil, the fallen angel sent to Hell for eternity, was the first being to rebel against the natural order. The Bible states that Lucifer was created as a guardian cherub, an angel of incredible beauty and standing who was one of the closest to God’s divine presence. He was one of the highest-ranking angels in Heaven. What more could he want? At that point, there is nowhere else to go but to become God. And this is exactly what Lucifer wanted. Despite his high ranking, he was still envious and wanted more. This indicates that status itself is not what causes people to become communists.

There are plenty of communists in America today who were raised in the upper middle class, who are celebrities, or who are in high positions of government. AOC and Bernie Sanders, for example, are objectively doing well for themselves. They have plenty of money and power to do as they please. However, they are not in their positions to do good, nor are they looking to do honorable things. They want power for power’s sake to destroy “the rich” and “the fascists.” This ultimately includes normal Americans, as any who get in the way of their goals of equality are simply grouped as enemy. They are not trying to build to their goal, but to destroy everything natural in order to reach utopia. The refusal to accept the natural order, often driven by envy, pride, jealousy, and wanting to tear it down, is what communism is. It is a spiritual alignment against that which is normal and natural. Whether it be hierarchy, people’s natural gifts, or other things decided at birth, these people are against it. We know that Lucifer was sent to Hell for his disobedience against the Lord, and yet he still acts to this day to corrupt what is good. Throughout history, all these political uprisings that go against not real injustice or corruption, but the very fabric of human reality, are simply manifestations of Lucifer’s original betrayal.

Where does that leave us? How do we combat this eternal threat? I already know that many mainstream conservatives and evangelicals will say something along the lines of, “Well, if God’s people win in the end, why fight? I know I’m saved and headed to Heaven.” This is the coward’s approach. Yes, we will win in the end, but that doesn’t mean that we ought to be pacifist. We know that communism hasn’t worked once and that it is doomed to fail, but that doesn’t mean that everything good (our families, our country) can’t be destroyed. Communists throughout history have repeatedly destroyed everything good around them amid their inevitable downfall. Rebuilding from that downfall is much harder than preserving what our forefathers gave to us.

There is another camp of mostly kindhearted conservatives who are determined to debate communists in the “marketplace of ideas.” Frankly, these types simply don’t know what time it is. Charlie Kirk’s murder at the hands of these freaks is concrete proof that debating and talking about “the issues” is useless. We cannot “fix” people who hate what is normal, nor is it our job to. We cannot let our Christian values be used against us by people who want us dead and erased from history. They see us as enemies to be crushed, so we ought to see them in the same light, lest America become the next Rome and see a thousand years of slow and painful erosion.

Finally, there is a smaller camp of those who believe that there is an even greater threat to America. In fact, they are so concerned about this group that they are willing to join forces with leftists despite having nothing in common with them. These types are either extremely gullible or outright traitors. Joining forces with neighbors who hate you to fight some faraway group is suicide. The real enemy is already here. They have breached the gates! Leftists, communists, and everything anti-civilization are the only forces we ought to be focused on destroying. Anything else is a distraction. We need to fight fire with fire in order to defeat communism. The time for waiting around with our principles in our pocket, hoping for a way out, is over. Passivity is no longer an option. Those of us who get it need to act. There are, of course, many issues in today’s time, but most stem from this one common enemy. Nothing we do will last if this enemy is not dealt with in time.

I’ll leave you with this: our enemies hate all that is normal and good. Be normal and good, and God will be by our side.