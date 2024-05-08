Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Censored Anon's avatar
Censored Anon
May 8, 2024

Long live the Florida orange!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Strathgryffe's avatar
Strathgryffe
May 11, 2024

Right now, I live in California, which has a history with oranges and other citrus fruits nearly as storied as Florida's. It's still the #2 producer, and local fruit is pretty easy to find. But they're often mixed in with cheaper fruit from other states, produced to less stringent standards...

I must ask the author - to what degree does this argument apply within the US, and between the states themselves? (This whole essay outlines an entirely reasonable principle when considering two nations, but the unique federal structure of the US provides some challenges.) There are plenty of cases where one state can undercut another, to the harm of both consumers and the victim state's economy. It's reasonable for each state to look after itself and its own residents first. But do 50 competing regulatory regimes a strong nation make? Should the federal government be fixing this mess? Etc. etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture