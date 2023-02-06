Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gregory's avatar
Gregory
Feb 7, 2023

I love reading and thinking of ideas like this. I was quite the amateur astronomer as a young adult and teen because of my fascination of this subject.

I started attending churches a couple months ago and the idea of god or a god is something I can’t wrap my head around. I enjoy thinking of ideas like we’re some kind of computer simulation, or that we have been visited before and maybe have had knowledge passed on to us from other beings (imagine all we’ve lost in the library of Alexandria, technology and building methods we couldn’t even replicate with modern tech).

It’s really crazy. We’re not here for even a blink of an eye - let a group alone humans who can pass along accrued knowledge long enough to come to an understanding of all that exists.

Loads of interesting things to think and contemplate on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ælþemplær's avatar
Ælþemplær
Feb 7, 2023

This was a great overview of the matter and there's nestled in there the embryo of a neupolitik: The Spaceman's Burden

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture