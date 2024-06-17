There’s been some posting on social media going around about the publishing scene. It is reassuring for me to note that this discourse showcases similar thoughts that I’ve had previously. The fact is, it seems that few of the public actually read anymore, as Boomers notice to their chagrin. However, specific sections of the public do still read. Understanding how to reach this subset of the public with the purpose of pre-presenting our messages is absolutely crucial for our success.

I’ve heard interesting ideas from people such as Dave Martel of Bizarchives fame regarding the storming of certain genres that are near and dear to us. Specifically, sensitive young white men are drawn particularly to high fantasy and science fiction. But how can we find ways to reach other segments of the population? “Young adult” as a genre seems very similar to the aforementioned genres because it is largely formative in shaping generations at a critical time of identity formation. There’s also overlap, too. Is Harry Potter considered fantasy or young adult? Is there a functional difference for the most popular of series? Twilight was all the rage in roughly the same period.

Women are seemingly the Achilles Heel of RW Internet anons. We need less confrontationally direct ways of speaking to women. In fact, it has been said that in order to speak to women, you must tell them a story. What do women read? What stories do women like to be told? Women read trashy romance novels. They watch Netflix and shitty Hallmark movies. It makes me wonder what the exact purpose is of those book boxes that one sees in suburban neighborhoods. Who sets them up anyway? One always sees someone’s used James Patterson novels hanging out in them. It does seem that book exchanges are a refuge of high-trust social behavior. A rather unique cultural marker of majority-white suburbia. As a cultural phenomenon, it is interesting to observe that such things even exist. I mean, what’s the purpose of these book boxes, anyway? Doesn’t the public library still exist? One wonders whether a reason for such boxes is the diversification of public spaces. White suburbia still needs the illusion of high-trust society. Furthermore, the “take a book, leave a book” approach is so high-trust that it can only be done among naturally high-social-trust, literate population groups.

Thus, it seems that book boxes serve a dual purpose. They provide the comforting illusion of suburbia in refuge. Furthermore, we must remember the “cutting off the exits” strategy of our opponents. Back to my point about the cui bono in regard to who sets these boxes up: it would be all too easy for our enemies to provide messaging at the local level. Time-consuming slop for the normies, as it were. But slop that might always have the possibility of progressive propaganda. Plus, we should never forget that if the product is free, the consumer is actually the product. Our enemies love to provide the solutions to problems which they create, don’t they?

To me, this seems a possible opportunity for entryism. Or, at least, something which should not be overlooked. We always talk about what we could practically do if we had several million dollars to use. Other than paying our friends full-time salaries, we could use the money to buy books en masse from friendly publishers (using a discount, of course). Think in terms of propaganda resources: if literary saturation is achieved, in the worst case, we have denied our foes a low-brow, low-impact propaganda source. Which is a small step in our direction. At best, you are inadvertently red-pilling some normies.

In either case, it would also be useful to have something to talk about as an accomplishment for donors, as well as a mechanism for promoting the most competent and enthusiastic among us. I am kind of spit-balling with this article, but the principle can be applied to other possible spheres of influence. But small things lead to greater things over time, and we have to start somewhere. We in “this thing of ours” have a lot of intellectual talent and genuinely high-quality people who are energized and ready to do something. There are people out there who consume our content who would love to get in the fight but, due to lack of organization, are not yet involved. The Trucks are legion. They need and want to be shunted. Small things allow us to get further organized and to build trust. They allow us to build, as well as identify, the qualities of the personnel whom we have at our disposal. We have all heard Moldbug’s talking point about how doing literally anything is dumb, but fundamentally that take must be rejected. Whilst politics is closed to us for the moment, meta-politics is not. That is what we must capitalize on. As content creators, we must build a body of work which can be accessed by people who are ready to listen. Until every movie ever made has a “based RW movie review” and every public or school library has books by /ourguys/ in them, we will not have won. Indeed, having our stuff penetrate everywhere in the culture is what winning looks like.

We now know how long it takes for “RW conspiracies” to enter into the popular consciousness, and we therefore can plan accordingly. First, the ability to speed up that process of information dissemination will be invaluable. Second, this tactic taps into pre-existing RW memes and history. It can be used to gain more social media clout and followers, which inevitably draw money from donorship. It would give us valuable information on the size, interest level, and leadership effectiveness of local organizing. It would allow us to create energy. Are we ready for such action yet? Is the OGC the proper organization to do this? No, of course not. But someday, the opportunity just might present itself. Don’t let your memes be dreams, and don’t let your dreams be placed on a bonfire.