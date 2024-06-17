Old Glory Club

Wags Superior
Jun 18, 2024

I have actually done this already on a small scale. I took 3 books and searched the local book boxes. I found some smut and LGBT crap. I replaced them with some basic Christian literature. We burned the leftoid books at my buddy's house when he had a party in the bonfire. I'll post pictures as a note for those who care to see evidence.

I think I will propose doing some more of this on a slightly larger scale with my friends. There is usually a plethora of teen fiction found in these boxes with utterly degenerate writing themes and smut. When I did these searches I literally flipped to a random page of leftist sounding titles and within a minute would find filth.

"Jesse if you knew what was in those books you would have burned them too"

Rightful Freedom
Jun 17, 2024

"Doesn’t the public library still exist?"

I think the president of the Library Association is a lesbian, self-described Communist. The primary function of the public library is now to be a stage for drag queen performances aimed at children.

