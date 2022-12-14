Old Glory Club

CT
Dec 14, 2022

On the marriage and family side of this equation two things need to be taken to heart from lessons I learned as a woman just recently married myself:

Ladies need to take seriously the idea of making themselves a high value romantic target. Be well spoken and well kept. Firm and assured but not screeching and abrasive. And often above all, don't be so willing to give yourself away without investment from the man you're giving yourself to. As RedHawk says plainly "the high-octane fuel for this engine was attractive women and family formation." Men need something of value to aim at. Take the time to make yourself that high value target to aim for.

Men, be a high value choice. Bring something to the table worth choosing. Be strong and protective but not possessive and creepy. Be confident in what you have to offer and do not be afraid to invest in a woman who is worth the investment. Reflect the value of the target you've chosen to go after so that when you pick a romantic 'target' woman it is easy for her to in turn choose you.

Easier said than done and there are a lot of things that have come to pass in the last 50ish years working against these two things that I could delve into for hours, but the sentiment above is what I've basically boiled it down to.

