Among the mostly fiercely disputed questions of the present time is “What is an American?” This article does not set out to answer this, but it does seek to illustrate some of the groundwork laid by the e-Right over the last decade.

For the last century or so, we have been given a steady diet of the notion that America is an ideal. The accompanying implication is that as a result of our supposedly less racially and culturally strict character, anyone can “become” an American, provided he or she is faithful to those ideals of the Constitution presumed to represent this country. Aside the many sleights of hand, or the historical inaccuracy of suggesting that the American Republic was not created explicitly For Our Posterity, this view has been incredibly widespread.

The Spirit of ’16, the combination of politics, culture, and technology that propelled Donald John Trump to the White House, unleashed a great deal of linguistic and ideological terms that had been hovering under the surface for some time, in addition to creating new ones. This revolution was by and for White people, specifically the White people of North America. Despite the cosmopolitan and international nature of this movement, its chief political victory remains in the United States. Neither this people nor the movement nor the technology created Donald Trump or his meteoric rise, but they were the secret sauce that propelled all of the above to greater heights than anyone thought possible, putting the left wing of not only the United States, but the Western World, on reactionary footing for a decade.

Among the descriptors to come out of the vortex that was the Spirit of ’16 was the ethnolinguistic descriptor “Heritage American.”

“Heritage American,” quite obviously, refers to those people to whom America is a heritage, to those whose ancestors built this country, and to whom this country is a default in every way. They are the people who answer “American” on the census, to whom “the homeland” does not represent something an ocean away.

Because of the electric nature of the Spirit of ’16, many hangers-on and grifters have glommed onto it, particularly on the social media platforms that brought it about like Facebook and Twitter. One such man of the algorithm is an “Indian Bronson,” a Twitter user with just under 100k followers. In February of this year, he claimed in a tweet to have coined the term “Heritage American”:

His claim is patently false.

The first time he used “Heritage American” was March 2021, in a tweet stating that the increasing college education of Whites would lead to no future for “Heritage American” politics:

Unfortunately for IB, Woke Capital, a user with just under 50k followers, used the term in May 2020, nearly a year before IB. Many smaller accounts used the phrase before that.

But even more damning for IB is that the late Z-Man used the term extensively as early as 2019. While the blogosphere was not a social media platform, it represented the beating heart of the e-Right, from Moldbug to Vox Day.

But even more damning than that is the use of “Heritage American” by the even more well-known and extremely influential blogger Heartiste. Heartiste was using the phrase in 2016, contemporary with Trump’s initial campaign. Whether Indian Bronson is willing to admit it or not, there is no chance that he coined the term “Heritage American.”

Even excepting all that, the term “Heritage American” is not itself an innovation. It echoes through our history, dormant until it became necessary to call upon it in defense of our sacred rights and history.

From a 1920 newspaper

It is not particularly remarkable that a foreign latecomer to the Spirit of ’16 is attempting to claim ownership of that to which he has no right, but the banality of this attempted theft in no way excuses its unacceptability. The unfortunate reality of the backward censorship regime enforced in the last decades is that many of the records of our great posters and writers are gone, lost like tears in rain. Many “takes” have been claimed later, with the original authors silenced or unable to counteract. But to claim to have coined the term which gave voice to the voiceless, the unprotected class who rose up to assert their own interests once more in American politics, is still infuriating. And despite all the caveats above, there is still a myriad of evidence to contradict his claim. What Indian Bronson tried to pull is the intellectual equivalent of a scam, and deserves to be treated as such.

This is not merely about language. This country’s bounty is our birthright, which is in fact exactly what the phrase “Heritage American” highlights. Never let your apathy or despair prevent you from vigorously asserting your right to rule this country.

Hold Heritage American Nationality unimpaired.