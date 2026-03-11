Few men have so profoundly influenced foreign policy in the United States as Theodore Roosevelt. Roosevelt is what Thomas Carlyle would have called a Great Man of History, and surveying his body of work, it’s easy to see why. Carlyle’s theory of great men may be vulgarly described thus: Great Men are the engines of progress who drive history forward. “Universal History is at bottom the History of the Great Men who have worked here,” he tells us. Roosevelt quoted Carlyle’s writing extensively and saw himself as an embodiment of what Carlyle had described. He is remembered as the man who “spoke softly and carried a big stick.”

Roosevelt was intensely ideological, and like many of his contemporaries a committed Anglo-Saxonist. This is distinguished to a lesser degree by the Teutophobia he and his cousin Franklin shared, and to a greater degree by what we might term “civilization as ideology.” Sounding like Robert E. Howard, he is quoted as saying, “Unless we keep the barbarian virtues, gaining the civilized ones will be of little avail.” He was a great believer in the White Man’s burden, the notion that it was the White Man’s duty to shoulder the entire colored world and bring it up to par with itself. At bottom this is not realism; this is an intensely ideological understanding bracketed into the poles of civilization and barbarism. This also serves to explain why he viewed all foreign policy questions as fundamentally moral in nature.

Roosevelt saw himself (and America) as the bully to history’s other bullies, dragging them toward an enlightened liberal nationalism. The Roosevelt Corollary was not an amendment to the Monroe Doctrine; rather, it was its wholesale consumption in favor of a world-spanning ideology of right and wrong, with America in the judgment seat. It is not that America was not previously an Empire, still less that she had never intervened in other nations. But the justification for such had always been concrete and specific points of contention. In the words of historian Frank Ninkovich, “Roosevelt made his assertion of an ‘international police power’ in the Caribbean in the lingua franca of civilization, not in the tongue of Monrovian particularism.” The traditional line between Old Europe and the Americas was torn asunder, as “barbarism” reared its head in the “Kaiser’s war” as much as in Spanish attempts to hang on to her colonies. Roosevelt, no longer President, would howl for war from 1914 onward, accusing then-President Wilson of “supine inaction.” He fumed that “Germany has reduced savagery to a science, and this great war for the victorious peace of justice must go on until the German cancer is cut clean out of the world body.” Because in the final account civilization as ideology could never be confined by “zones of influence,” it was always going to cause America’s perceived foreign policy responsibilities to multiply.

While Roosevelt’s Corollary is articulated in 1905, it was effected in the Spanish–American war of a decade before. Even before the sinking of the U.S.S. Maine, strong undercurrents of hostility dating back to the days of the early Republic existed between Spain and the United States. Whether about the west bank of the Mississippi, Florida, or Spain’s attempt to foment revolution in the figure of James Wilkinson, conflict never seemed far off while Spain resided in the New World. To some Americans, Spain represented everything they detested in Old Europe, the throne and altar a specter which made them weary. Spain had no less cause for mistrust, having lost chunks of her territory repeatedly to the young republic. But at the tail end of the 19th century, tensions were particularly high.

Spain understood her position to be desperate. Less than a year previously, the government had been seriously destabilized by stalwart Prime Minister Antonio Cánovas del Castillo’s assassination at the hands of an Italian anarchist. Though the Spanish people clamored for war, her ministers knew that a prolonged conflict would topple the monarchy and the state, and therefore sought a swift defeat whereby Spanish honor could be salvaged. Germany attempted to cobble together a united Continental alliance to be led by the Pope against the United States, but nothing came of it. The American people were no less hungry for war, seeing in the Cuban rebels ideological kin of their own revolution.

President McKinley, who would later be assassinated by an anarchist himself, did not want war. But with the Maine sunk and American newspapers clamoring for blood, he felt that he had no choice. Theodore Roosevelt, however, was ecstatic. Upon the commencement of hostilities, he resigned from his role as Assistant Secretary of the Navy to lead volunteers to Cuba. He would go on to glory, and his star would rise significantly. Whatever faults we find with Roosevelt, a lack of physical courage cannot be one of them.

Special attention must be paid to how this war was authorized. Unlike in our modern day, McKinley asked Congress for an authorization of use of force, which the Congress happily obliged, but with a caveat. The Teller Amendment was added, which ensured that the U.S. would not establish permanent control over Cuba after the war. While war was favored, America at this time was home to organizations like the Anti-Imperialist League, with members like David Starr Jordan who understood the granting of American citizenship to Cubans to be a complete disaster that must be avoided. As in the Mexican–American War previously, Americans understood themselves as a distinct people who would not gel with the populations within Cuba or Mexico, and who therefore sought to keep their gates guarded.

War with Spain went about as expected. America gained a stunning, overwhelming victory, and Spain was quickly forced to sue for peace. But as the American soldiers surveyed the situation on the ground, no longer protected from reality by the journalistic half-truths, they quickly began to wonder who was really their enemy and their friend. The guerillas were at best a footnote in the American victory at San Juan Hill, not even a dozen of them falling. Whereas the American forces were almost exclusively White, the Cubans were overwhelmingly negroes. General William “Pecos Bill” Shafter suggested that they should be used as laborers instead of soldiers. General Samuel Young described Calixto Garcia’s army as “a lot of degenerates, absolutely devoid of honor or gratitude. They are no more capable of self-government than the savages.” The American civilians in Cuba did not have any higher opinion of them, as men like Edward Atkins (a planter and personal friend of Secretary of State Richard Olney) argued against the granting of belligerency rights and accused the Cuban leadership of arson in their destruction of personal property, a charge Secretary Olney bluntly told them he agreed with. The Junta provisionally in charge of the country offered Atkins a bribe of $100,000 and the promise that his personal property would not be molested, but he refused. By contrast, the relationships with the Spaniards were excellent, with Admiral Cervera’s trip to visit Spanish prisoners in New Hampshire having been very warmly received.

Despite its brevity and one-sided nature, the war fundamentally altered the American political order. Since breaking the siege of Reconstruction, Congress served as a consistent roadblock both to colonial expansion and to any racial egalitarianism. It is darkly comical that Roosevelt, who himself thought hereditarian racialism to be “hardly worth serious consideration,” testified to this. A year prior to the war, he explained, “Nineteenth-century democracy needs no more complete vindication for its existence than the fact that it has kept for the White race the best portion of the New World’s surface.” But the war had altered this equilibrium, and America’s foremost political economists remarked upon this almost immediately. Woodrow Wilson, then the Chair of Jurisprudence and Political Economy at the College of New Jersey (now Princeton), remarked in 1901:

The most important change to be noticed is the result of the war with Spain upon the lodgment and exercise of power within our federal system: the greatly increased power and opportunity for constructive statesmanship given the President, by the plunge into international politics and into the administration of distant dependencies, which has been that war’s most striking and momentous consequence. When foreign affairs play a prominent part in the politics and policy of a nation, its Executive must of necessity be its guide: must utter every initial judgment, take every first step of action, supply the information upon which it is to act, suggest and in large measure control its conduct… The government of dependencies must be largely in his hands. Interesting things may come out of the singular change.

Wilson was a Johns Hopkins-educated reformer who took inspiration both from Alexander Hamilton and from British Imperial politics, particularly in the figure of Edmund Burke. He was a Progressive, long before having understood that the close of the Frontier would put governmental pressures upon the Congress it could not or would not bear. Wilson by instinct favored a strong parliamentary body but was bound by a practicality born of his upbringing. The most striking feature of this is that Wilson, as was typical of the Progressives, did not believe in the expansion of democracy for its own sake. Both the franchise and Congressional oversight could be curtailed, if in service to the improvement of the body politic by sober and intelligent statesmen.

Oversight of the newly minted colonies was not given to Congress, but to the Department of War through an organization known as the Bureau of Insular Affairs (BIA). The structure of American colonial administration was nothing like a labyrinthine bureaucracy, instead bearing a much stronger resemblance to a corporate trust. The ambiguous structure almost entirely excluded the State Department, defied the traditional hierarchy of the War Department, and had comparatively little Congressional oversight. The result was a playground where American Progressives could test the social policies they had in mind without anyone getting in their way. The administrative state Progressives were working tirelessly to bring about was in some ways perfected in the colonies before it came home. No less than William Howard Taft, who would succeed Roosevelt in the Presidency, was lured away from his judicial career by an invitation to the Philippine Commission. Although Taft was initially reluctant, Roosevelt’s Secretary of State Elihu Root challenged: “You may go on holding the job you have in a humdrum, mediocre way. But here is something that will test you; something in the way of effort and struggle, and the question is, will you take the harder or the easier task?” Taft would go from the Philippines to being Secretary of War.

America disposed of her colonies quickly, but this did nothing to alleviate the racial issues that were pregnant in the 20th century. The administrative state that was born in this era is also still with us, albeit heavily wounded. Far worse off is Congress, which has ceded its power to make war, its power to control the size and scope of our armed forces and diplomats, and its power to control immigration, in exchange for ceding its responsibility over foreign policy. A Senator is someone who podcasts on the Hill, not a Statesman. This is their own doing. It was imperial administration where Congress began ceding its rights in earnest to the Executive in exchange for emancipation from responsibility. This accelerated the development of the Imperial Presidency — where War, Foreign Policy, and Immigration are exclusive prerogatives of that Executive and its civil service. Elihu Root, Secretary of War when hostilities with Spain commenced, more than any man deserves credit for effecting this change. He was a lawyer of considerable talent, and the BIA was the proof. Here was an organ that functioned like a trust, not a bureau.

The Congress did not desire to oversee the Bureau, as most of its members regarded this White Man’s burden notion with a mixture of suspicion and disinterest. As a consequence, it had incredible autonomy relative to other federal bureaus. While this was near the high-water mark of White race consciousness, a pattern emerged where BIA officials were often arguing for the benefit of their colored charges while Congress asked of what interest this was to Americans. Outside of these limited clashes, often cloaked in budgetary disputes, the Bureau went about its business. Both Roosevelt and Taft used the Bureau to skirt the authority of Congress’s treaty ratification authority. Whether one agrees with the given reasons or not, the structure of the American government was fundamentally and irreparably altered by this pattern. In light of America’s current racial demographics, which are far worse than they were in 1898, or even 1921, perhaps this is for the best.

There remain some salutary developments. Donald Trump’s Executive leadership, while at best mixed in foreign interventions, has presided over a turn of the State Department in a very satisfactory direction, leading to sanctions against the anti-White regime in South Africa and a renewed focus on the Americas with an eye toward order and ensuring that the immigration issue is permanently taken off the table. New international bodies like the Shield of the Americas have been formed, offering the promise of circumventing the UN while achieving international cooperation. It will take a Pan-American network, driven not by bluster or annexation but by sympathetic governments, bonds of cooperation, and relationships inside and out of the administrative state. These goals are absolutely and totally reliant on penetration into the State Department, and to a lesser degree the Department of Homeland Security, by men sympathetic with the ends of immigration control and hemispheric security. This cadre will either be a crowning legacy of President Trump, or the undoing of the good he has accomplished. That is the wages of Civilization as Ideology.