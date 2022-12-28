Old Glory Club

PromisesToKeep
Dec 28, 2022

I think the ideas of craft and creation need to be included in the Right’s vision of the future. We need to show ourselves as people who build good, functional things that have lasting quality. That can mean creating a piece of art, building a bookcase, a family, or even a wider society. In my own creative efforts, I have begun seeing creation as a manifestation of virtue and order. Good things cannot be brought into the world without the virtue of discipline to create them, and the virtue humility to continue working at our craft. This can apply to all aspects of our lives, hence why it can fit into a positive vision for the Right. Anyways, without rambling too much, I think the Right could use a positive vision that makes itself synonymous with craft and the creation of beautiful things. Our propaganda will reinforce that idea. As always, thanks for the thoughtful content, Prudentialist.

L.B. Ern
Dec 28, 2022

When I had a layover at the airport a few weeks ago, I literally saw two back to back episodes of “Law & Order: SVU” which featured white supremacist terrorists that financed themselves via YouTube, and a little Hispanic kid that was kidnapped by a pudgy White incel.

No subtlety, or obfuscation, it was all very blatant and on the nose -as if conditioning their audience with: “this is the enemy.”

