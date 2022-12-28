For at least a decade now in politics, both online and offline, there has been a phrase that has gained quite a bit of popularity.

“The Left Can’t Meme”

I’m sure you’ve seen it before, how the conservative position can effectively fit on a postcard, such as “men can’t be women”, while explaining the spectrum of gender and why men can be women requires multiple levels of a doctoral dissertation. You’ve probably seen it yourself, scrolling on social media. A leftist meme is always nothing more than just a giant wall of text. It’s become so common that there are even memes about it.

However, much like the phrase “go woke go broke”, it is an effective form of conservative cope. If television shows like Rings of Power or the Walt Disney Company having a not-so-secret “Gay Agenda” are still going forward with even more IPs to be ruined or having more “first ever openly gay characters” in the next animated feature after the next, then clearly the phrase doesn’t have much predictive power. Even if a show bombs with reviews, the feedback loop of backlash and content being made off of it reinforces the strategy.

The lens of “the left can’t meme” is done within a specific context, namely the ongoing war of images that we see every day on our television and phone screens. However, it is certainly much wider than that. Progressivism is engaged well into the 21st Century Concept of Unrestricted Warfare, where our cultural conflict isn’t just culture, but all encompassing in media, law, faith, government, and charity. All encompassing, where even the language we use can be the weapons of the enemy without us even knowing. Often enough, left wing memes are mocked without considering that they are exactly the same kind of bite sized chunks of political messaging that we would associate with Pepe the Frog to politicized use of the word “cuck”.

“The Future is Female” “Trans Rights are Human Rights” “Love is Love” “Right to Choose”

These are all linguistic examples of a left-wing meme. It doesn’t matter that some seventeen-year-old socialist LARPer wants to write an essay to rework a Stone Toss comic. In the same way that “Based” or “Cringe” have memetic power, so do terms like “disparate impact” or “racist”. They assign central labels that enable effective political mapping and distinction between friend and foe.

However, we see what the progressive vision is. Progress is anathema to civilization. We can see it from what feels like the annual race riot to the current looting in Buffalo, New York. Yet the imagery of progress, be it the solar punk futurism of a Chobani Commercial, or Criminal Procedurals where White Males have the same crime rates as their Black Male counterparts, memetically reinforces their narrative and their idea on what is just for a future society that is diverse, equitable, and more free.

In a war of political visions and mindsets, whoever has the more appealing image, one that can animate those to act, to see themselves within that future world or fiction, gains the eyes and ears of those in power, not to mention their potential supporters and subjects. The Right truly lacks in this regard in that we tend to fetishize our decline. For instance, how demoralizing is it to see the absolutely insane people in our schools and universities day in and day out courtesy of The Libs of Tik Tok? Too much of that is not good for the soul.

We, those who wish to oppose this madness and set up a path to our own future, must have a better vision in place. That being said, I would like to suggest that our readers and viewers give a look at the work being done by The Restoration Bureau, by Luthemplaer, whose description reads, “Positive Visions of a New Regime.” It features a world wherein victory has been achieved, and our own reactionary great reset has taken place, while mocking the Agenda 2030 world of globalists at the same time. Some very good examples.

A positive vision must be sold not just to potential patrons and supporters, but most importantly, to ourselves. Failure to keep guard of one’s intellect as one constantly faces the assault of memes and policies, from grooming to racial anti-natalism, inevitably leaves one demoralized, blackpilled, if you will.

Aesthetics, memes, and a vision for the future must go beyond the usual “Libtards, Bottom Text” style of engagement we see on social media. Long gone are the “SJWs Owned” compilation style videos of yesteryear. The work is before us. We must stake our propaganda in the truth, and give a vision to the world we want to be fashioned by our hands.

So what say you? Take up that pen! Ready yourself for the next city council meeting, and work to provide a vision of the future that you want.