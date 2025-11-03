Young Knight, learn to love God and revere women so that your honor grows. Practice knighthood and learn the Art that dignifies you, and brings you honor in wars. Wrestle well and wield lance, spear, sword, and dagger manfully, whose use in others’ hands is wasted. Strike bravely and hard there! Rush to strike or miss. Those with wisdom loathe the one forced to defend. This you should grasp: All arts have length and measure. Whatever you undertake, use deliberation. In earnest or in play, be of good cheer and vitality, so you may be attentive and with good courage ponder what action you should take, so that none may touch you, since good courage and strength make your enemies hesitate. Keep in mind to give no-one any advantage. Avoid foolhardiness, do not attempt to match four or six opponents at once. Restrain your ambition, this will benefit you. He is a courageous man who can stand against his equal, while it is no shame to flee from four or six. – Johannes Liechtenauer, Nuremberg Hausbuch (MS 3227a), c. 1390

For a hearty portion of my adult life, I was dedicated to the study, practice, competitive testing, and theatrical adaptation of Historical European Martial Arts (or HEMA). Given the esoteric and less-than-heterosexual connotations of “HEMA,” I will refer instead to these skills and principles as “The Knightly Arts.”

We have BJJ and guns now, nerd. What use are The Knightly Arts?

We have Schmitt and Marcuse. What use are Hobbes and Marx?

I hope to offer you what our best podcasters offer you every day when they boil down great thinkers and histories: TO SAVE YOU TIME on what’s to be taken from this experience, and entice a few of you to take up the practice with your eyes open. Maybe waste less time and suffer less wear and tear than I did.

My Knightly Arts Story

In summer 2005, at age 20, I attended my first Ren Faire, specifically the Sterling Renaissance Festival in Cayuga County, upstate New York. My friend group spent ungodly hours playing Dungeons & Dragons together through high school and into our college years, and had the good fortune to see the Lord of the Rings movies together, in their original theatrical releases, three Christmases in a row. We were Those Geeks. So we went to the Ren Faire, had a jolly time, and drove home with some big wooden swords in the trunk of the minivan. We started beating the shit out of each other with said wooden swords. Fingers and toes were broken. Wooden swords were broken and replaced. One of my friends was a sports fencer and kept spanking me. I felt like a bitch and didn’t want to get spanked anymore. I went onto The Internet and fortuitously searched “longsword fencing manuals”…

…and I passed through a portal into a whole new world of esoteric Internet autism. German vs. Italian schools. Badly-translated old texts. Badly-scanned 600-year-old pictures of funny-looking dudes in pointy shoes killing each other.

I learned a few basic guard positions and practiced moving between them. I started beating my friends, including the one with years of sports fencing training.

Hmm, there’s something to these manual thingies…

I bought a few professional-looking hardcopy books translating and distilling the old manuals as best as modern Internet nerds could manage. Kept beating my friends.

This is cool, and I want to do more of it.

“Practice is better than artfulness, because practice could be sufficient without artfulness, but artfulness is never sufficient without practice.” – Johannes Liechtenauer, ‘Nuremberg Hausbuch’ (MS 3227a), c. 1390

Fall 2005, I went back to Emerson College, where I continued spending far too much money studying Theater and being indoctrinated with AIDS-ridden libtardery. On the bright side, I took a Stage Combat class with an excellent teacher and fight director. I worked at getting decent at stage fighting particularly with swords, and immediately realized that zero living fight directors had a background in medieval martial arts. The practice was too new.

Wait, “new”? Didn’t you say these manuals were 600 years old?

Yeah. The Art is old, the manuals are old… but the STUDY of the art and manuals was not possible before the Internet gave enough nerds across the globe ACCESS to the source material, let alone adequate translations. And, unlike our East Asian martial artist friends, Europeans gradually then completely put down their swords because they had guns, so the lineage of qualified masters was broken forever. There are Japanese masters who can trace their training, passed from generation to generation, since the Warring States period, in which it REALLY mattered if you knew how to cut a guy’s head off with a katana or nah. Nothing like that in the West.

I studied and practiced longsword fencing solo. I found a variety of fencers from other backgrounds (kung fu, classical fencing, kendo) and danced with them. I did better and better against trained fighters as I got more comfortable applying the guard positions and moves from my manual translations, and the footwork I picked up in stage combat class. I wrote my honors program thesis on the challenges of aesthetically integrating historical fencing into staged fights live and on screen. I haven’t looked at it in a while. I’m sure it’s embarrassing and full of dumb shit that a student is trained by professors to write.

In fall 2007, after graduating, instead of moving straight to Los Angeles or New York like every theater kid who’s serious about going professional, I moved to the Chicago suburbs to start work at Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, look it up, and you’ll get the idea. It’s professional wrestling with horses and swords. “Burger King Theater,” one of my knight trainers called it. To be honest, I was scared to dive straight into struggling as one more young ambitious actor with no connections, no knowledge of the entertainment business landscape, and the same skills every other theater kid college grad had. So I told myself that if I learned to ride horses real good, and got great at the sword stuff, I would have a unique and marketable skillset. Which ended up being true, if not profitable.

“I will crush anyone who opposes me. I am of royal blood. I dispense justice, advance the cause of good and destroy evil. To those who learn my crossings I will grant great fame and renown in the art of armed fighting.” – Fiore de’i Liberi, ‘The Flower of Battle,’ 1410

My Medieval Times misadventures are a fratire book I keep putting off writing. TL;DR, I got very good at horsemanship very quickly because my life depended on it, I got to perform a very exaggerated form of stage combat in front of tens, possibly hundreds of thousands of paying customers, I got yoked as hell for work and for vanity, I grew my hair past my shoulders, and I chased a lot of women around Chicagoland for 3 years. I also came to enjoy working with Rough Guys, a third of whom were ex-military, a third of whom were ex-cons, and the remaining third of whom were stunt guys and/or townies off the street.

At the same time that I started my theatrical jousting career, I finally met and trained IRL with some serious scholars and fencers of The Knightly Arts scene (or HEMA, or Western Martial Arts, whatever). The Chicago Swordplay Guild taught Italian medieval martial arts, which was a learning curve given that I had spent my time alone almost exclusively with the German system, but I’ve since stuck to the Italian school, and I’m glad I did. Learning to Really Sword and learning super cartoonish Burger King Theater moves at the same time was frustrating because there were a lot of incongruities, BUT my martial arts sword training made me probably the safest fight partner to work with at The Castle, and gave me a few aesthetic flourishes that none of the other guys had.

Not that we would have him look so fierce, or go about blustering, or say that he has taken his cuirass to wife, or threaten with those grim scowls that we have often seen in Berto; because to such men as this, one might justly say that which a brave lady jestingly said in gentle company to one whom I will not name at present; who, being invited by her out of compliment to dance, refused not only that, but to listen to the music, and many other entertainments proposed to him, saying always that such silly trifles were not his business; so that at last the lady said, “What is your business, then?” He replied with a sour look, “To fight.” Then the lady at once said, “Now that you are in no war and out of fighting trim, I should think it were a good thing to have yourself well oiled, and to stow yourself with all your battle harness in a closet until you be needed, lest you grow more rusty than you are.” And so, amid much laughter from the bystanders, she left the discomfited fellow to his silly presumption. – Baldassare Castiglione, The Book of the Courtier, 1528

In late summer 2010, I quit Medieval Times and moved to Los Angeles. The Actor’s Life is and was a difficult and lonely one. Like so many before and since, I did not find the success I sought. But I did make a few appearances of which I can be proud, and not as an actor, but as a horseman and jouster. A few months after I got there, I landed a gig on The Deadliest Warrior, demonstrating weapons for the Washington team as we squared off against the Napoleon team. It was a wonderful experience, and equally as important as demonstrating my skills, I established good relationships with stunt coordinator Luke LaFontaine, now-super-famous bladesmith Dave Baker, and fight director and bullwhip master Anthony De Longis. Look up all their résumés, you’ll be floored. Anthony was in Masters of the Universe and Road House AND delivered what I think was one of the best screen sword fights of all time vs. Jet Li in Fearless.

The Deadliest Warrior, in which Paul’s superior horsemanship defeats Napoleon:

The following year, in fall 2011, I did Full Metal Jousting. That was a rough experience — I walked away from it with a gnarly scar on the bridge of my nose (which I got from landing on my head in the sand like a crashing rocket ship) and a horribly sprained right shoulder. It took me 6 months of diligent rehab to get back most of my range of motion in the shoulder, another 6 in the gym to get back most of my strength; but as you may know, any joint is never the same after an injury. It still hurts sometimes, 14 years later.

…in which Paul gets his ass kicked on TV:

During my time in L.A., I was mercifully connected to Chris Vivo, a respected fencing instructor, and well known among both the HEMA world luminaries AND the stage combat guys I’d just befriended on the DW set. Chris taught me more than 90% of the good habits I have as a fencer and fighter today. He helped me unlearn a bunch of stuff that probably kept me safe in the sand at Medieval Times, but that made me slow and inefficient in a real fight. The principles I later will attempt to illuminate when it comes to ground fighting, I got almost entirely from things Chris said or object lessons Chris inflicted upon me during practice, usually ending with me thrown to the ground.

Did I mention that in The Knightly Arts, a sword fight can instantly transform into a wrestling match and/or knife fight?

Simple takedown performed in competition:

“Fencing (Right honorable) in this new fangled age, is like our fashions, every day a change, resembling the chameleon, who alters himself into all colors save white. So fencing changes into all wards save the right.” – George Silver, ‘Paradoxes of Defence,’ 1599

The apotheosis of my pursuits as a martial artist and as an actor combatant (so far) was producing Tower of Joy – A Game of Thrones Fanfilm in early 2016. My director partner and I were good friends and initially bonded over our love for A Song of Ice and Fire. This, of course, was before the TV show ended and ruined itself. Anyhoo, we wanted to do a faithful adaptation of the Tower of Joy sequence that Ned dreamt in the first book, and to release it before the show did their adaptation. My director partner brought the production and post-production crew, and I reached out and grabbed the actors and prop/design department techs, all of them guys I knew from Medieval Times or from Deadliest Warrior. Dave Baker made our swords. My friend (and impressive actor) Jack Yang put together the costumes and armor. Anthony De Longis provided the horses, and we shot the thing at his mountaintop ranch in Canyon Country. It was a marvelous experience.

Paul combines knightly arts with theater kid shit:

Click here to watch the film.

It’s been several years since I competed in the rapidly expanding HEMA tournament scene, and it’s been hard to train since my wife and I moved to Orange County, not exactly next-door to Burbank where Chris still trains a growing number of dangerous fencers. I was never an exceptional tournament fighter. I was good enough to finish at the top of the middle of the pack. I’m pretty big and fast enough, and didn’t make dumb mistakes, so even the gold medalists never took me for granted in a match. Since I started this journey 20 years ago, the quality and availability of manual facsimiles has exploded, the translations are much better because no-joke academics who can read medieval German or Italian or Latin like they’re reading the morning paper have entered the chat, and the swords (blunt and sharp) keep getting better and cheaper, along with the safety equipment. Oh, and while Americans aren’t held in exceptional regard when it comes to fancy fencing (the Western Euros usually have us there) or armored combat (the Eastern Euros usually have us THERE), we DO generally run the table at one thing: CUTTING. Yeah, because this is goddamn ’MURICA and you can buy sharp swords like a heterosexual and practice with them; when you go to a cutting tournament, it’s probably a barrel-chested American dude destroying everyone.

If any of you are interested in learning The Art, I am warning you: the scene is teeming with libtards. The troons are competing against females. All the annoying ugly evil shit The Enemy inflicts upon us everywhere all the time will be waiting for you at a given event or tournament. But there are based people, and they’re well represented among the upper echelons of competitors and teachers (because some of the best teachers are or used to be the best fighters). And like anything, like OGC for example, you can decide with whom you associate when doing hobbies and learning stuff. So form up.

Coda: Like I (and maybe you) learned on our OGC journey: you never know who you will meet when you earnestly pursue a path as far as it will go. I met Jack Posobiec IRL back when he was still in Navy intelligence and moonlighting as a Game of Thrones Twitter shitpoaster… because he liked what I was trying to do with Tower of Joy and helped blow up the crowdfunder. I met and befriended libertarian elite and Ross Ulbricht Release Negotiator Angela McArdle at some random sword class that one of my Full Metal Jousting coaches was putting on. At my very first HEMA workshop event in western New York in summer 2007, I met and did partner drills with Christian Darce, owner of Purpleheart Armoury (great gear) and the craftsman who made the wooden swords used by Syrio and Arya in Game of Thrones. Wouldn’t have made those hyper-relevant connections if I wasn’t earnestly pursuing the development of A Very Particular Set Of Skills. Life’s crazy.

The Sword

DIEGO: Do you know how to use that thing? ALEJANDRO: Yeah. The pointy end goes into the other man. – ‘The Mask of Zorro,’ 1998

Bad news: The Sword is never the best weapon for a given fight, IF you know exactly what kind of fight that will be. A lance is better from horseback. A dagger (big knife) is better in close quarters. A big axe is better in the open on foot. A spear is better if you’re in a line facing the enemy.

Good news: The Sword is the Queen of weapons, in that it is the best weapon to carry with you if you do not know what kind of fight you will encounter. The Sword is like today’s handgun. The best to leave the house with and have on you at all times.

Because The Sword is the Queen of weapons, learning to use it is kind of like learning to use a less optimal version of other weapons. You can grab the blade halfway up with one hand and use the thing as a spear. You can reverse the thing, grab the blade with both hands, and use the cross-hilt as a hammer. When at grappling distance, you can use the sword like a staff and lever your opponent to the ground or tie his limbs up. After this training with the sword and rondel dagger (another weapon that uses a lot of vellum and ink in the manuals), you can do spear and/or quarterstaff, and the whole Art culminates in fighting on foot with the poleaxe, which is like every other weapon combined, and whose non-sharp, “safe” training analogues are still deadly weapons.

The thing about fighting with a sword that took me the most practice to understand in an embodied way was Edge Alignment. That means moving the blade through space with a sharp edge at the same exact angle as your attack, particularly at the moment your attack makes contact with the target, so that the sword cuts through the target and doesn’t get stuck in the dang thing. Very unnatural movement, and requires thousands of good repetitions before it’s internalized.

Something else that took a long time: FOOTWORK. I invented my own mantra for practice: that if I did something wrong, it was probably a foot problem. First of all, your feet and your opponent’s determine WHERE you are, which dictates what you can do to your opponent and what your opponent can do to you, if anything. Also, because your feet (really your hips) generate way more energy than your core or arms or hands, if you step and pivot correctly, then all your core and arms and hands have to do is act as a conduit to deliver all that energy to your target.

I highly recommend Steven Pearlman’s The Book of Martial Power. He describes the universal martial arts phenomenon of power generation and delivery much better than I ever could. He also has a hilarious anecdote involving Joe and Jane and perfect opponent Gargantua, really solid book.

“The right technique at the wrong moment… is the wrong technique.” – unknown HEMA teacher

Some basic principles that competent fencing instructors will teach you:

Every defense is a deflection or beating-away of the attack — directly blocking only works if you are stronger than your opponent.

The best defense is also an attack. ONE MOTION, 2 actions in 1 “fencing time.”

Every move starts in one guard position (or posta or huten) and ends in another, almost certainly passing through a third.

There are perfect times and perfect places (this is a gem from the works of George Silver). The perfect time creates a threat before offering a target. The perfect place is on your power line and off your opponent’s power line (preferably behind him).

Good structure (body mechanics, anatomical architecture) creates strength without effort.

Four basic German guard positions from the Von Danzig manual. On the left you can see both guards make thrusting easy. On the right, you see the high guard can be the beginning of a cutting attack, and the low guard is the natural ending point for a cut, as well as a cute position for baiting your opponent.

Something people who fight with hand weapons learn in general, and swordsmen learn in particular, is: the weapon transmits a tremendous amount of information to its user and to his opponent whenever contact is made. The unique properties of the right kind of steel (flexibility, the way it vibrates, etc.) give the fencer’s brain information that’s much faster and more honest than his eyes, in the same way that an opponent’s movements transmit information in a wrestling match. In order to take advantage of the information the weapon is offering, you must be relaxed enough to receive it. Yes, tension is necessary for not dropping the dang sword. Yes, an instant of maximum tension is required to generate the power for a blow, but that blow will only deliver maximum energy if the fencer relaxes IMMEDIATELY after that instant, so that the body and weapon become the purest possible conduit for the power generated by that instant of tension.

Trying to cut something like a tatami mat with a sharp sword is a good test of a fencer’s mechanics. If your feet aren’t in concert with your core/arms/hands, if your edge alignment isn’t perfect, if you’re too tense or not tense enough, whatever your little issue, probably your cuts’ effectiveness will suffer.

**I am not the very best connoisseur of swords, but if you reach out to me directly, I can help you narrow your search for good equipment that doesn’t cost infinity dollars, if you’re interested in getting involved with this stuff.**

The Human Weapon

What you will find if you flip through the various contemporary medieval fighting manuals is: about half of the ink and vellum is spent on wrestling, both in and out of armor. This is partly because body mechanics are universal, and a lot of empty-hand moves and stances/guards translate cleanly to using weapons. But I’m convinced that so much valuable pre-printing-press book real estate is used on wrestling because of who would be training with this stuff:

KNIGHTS.

Knights whose most dangerous opponents were other knights.

How do you beat another knight?

Better yet, how do you beat another knight and maybe keep him alive long enough for his family to pay you a goodly ransom for his safe return?

You put him in a joint lock and put his face in the dirt, that’s how.

Remember, these guys were wearing about 50 pounds of metal and leather. And they had impressive mobility in those suits, don’t get me wrong. They could do somersaults. They could vault into their saddles. They could climb ladders up walls. They could do cartwheels. This is all widely documented, and all that Victorian bullshit about knights falling down and being unable to get up is cooked up by people looking at 100+ pound suits of Tudor era jousting armor, great for getting blasted out of your saddle and bouncing off the hard ground and maybe not breaking your neck (I should know), but ain’t nobody running uphill half a mile in the mud and then having a scrap in those things.

Late medieval plate armor is heavyish and it does considerably raise its wearer’s center of gravity. But a knight in plate can move and move fast. A knight in plate is protected from a lot of attacks, cuts and stabs in particular. BUT if that suit of armor allows its wearer the kind of range of motion he needs to do necessary athletic things, then that suit of armor cannot protect its wearer from a joint lock, or from being tripped or shoved off his feet. One of my fencing teacher’s most frequent Emperor-Palpatine-like barks from the corner was “Throw him to the ground! Send him to Hell!”

Armor

I will say a bit more about wearing and fighting in armor, because not everyone who trains in The Knightly Arts has done so in a proper suit of plate. It’s hard to see and harder to breathe if the helmet provides decent protection. The best articulated gauntlets make your fingers clumsier. The plates can pinch you where they meet, and I still have a few scars from the “armor bites” I got on the jousting show. Again, when on foot, the armor raises your center of gravity, so it’s extra important to keep your posture perfectly up and down, and avoid leaning in any direction while moving. Unlike modern athletic shoes, which are great for moving one’s feet strongly on parallel tracks, medieval shoes have flat leather soles, and are good for pivoting. You pivot so you can keep your back straight. You lean a little, and your opponent only has to push or pull you a little more before you tip over. You BJJ/MMA guys know how much it sucks when your opponent throws you and hops on your chest? Now imagine he’s got a footlong spike-shaped dagger in his hand and he’s planning to jam it through your eye into your brain or past your collarbone into your chest cavity.

Horsies

I’m not the best swordsman. I’m not the best horseman. But I’m in a pretty small pool of people on the planet who can do both pretty well. Learning to ride a horse is dangerous and expensive White People Shit. Working for Medieval Times, from my perspective, was the fastest way to get real good at horsemanship. It also had the virtue of paying me (badly) instead of extracting money from me. If any of you young guys want to learn to ride, go work for MT for a year or three. I suspect border patrol, law enforcement, and park rangers would appreciate seeing such a skill on your résumé.

Horses are very silly and frighteningly powerful. Unlike a lot of domesticated animals you’d expect to interact with, horses can kill you in an instant by accident. You cannot take them for granted. And that doesn’t mean they’re all untrustworthy, self-serving cowards (though most of them are). A few horses have saved my life by doing something I didn’t think of, or noticing something I didn’t notice, or by being more patient with me than I deserved. And while my experience with horses has been almost entirely professional and utilitarian, I will admit that the rare moments of true effortless communication with a horse, in which I’ve basically had a thought and the horse was already doing the action, “Going Centaur” they call it… those were magic moments.

What made and still makes the horse a profound tool and companion for the rider is: the horse multiplies the strength of the rider. The horse is not only a literal force multiplier, but can also be a force equalizer between a bigger and smaller rider. In the same way a smaller martial artist can defeat a bigger and stronger one with perfect technique, so too can a smaller horseman completely fuck up a bigger rider if he knows what he’s doing, and if his horse is cooperating. To illustrate what I mean, I spent some time practicing controlled drills of the mounted techniques from the old fighting manuals. They’re all terrifying, and pretty much the rider who gets in the right spot and executes a technique in concert with his horse’s movements first just murders his opponent, and in gnarly ways. While training with horses, my teacher passed by me at a slow trot and bonked me on my metal helmet with a blunt sword… and put a substantial dent in the thing. Imagine how much power can be delivered when two committed riders on two horses approach each other at a canter from opposite directions with sharp weapons…

…and you pretty much get what jousting gives you, but worse.

From Fiore’s The Flower of Battle , mounted section. The figure on the left has reached over his opponent’s horse’s head and grabbed the reins. Pull up, and that horse flips over. Pretty much every mounted technique is a killer, because horses are so big and powerful.

Jousting

What jousting illustrates is: getting nailed by a mounted knight on a running horse holding a couched lance is like getting hit by a car that’s also stabbing you.

Now, in sports jousting, the lances are blunt and the saddles aren’t nearly so substantial as a real medieval setup. Medieval saddles are designed to keep the rider from falling off, and they do this well. Unfortunately a medieval knight can have his spine snapped over the back of that saddle if his opponent knows what he’s doing. Trade-offs.

I’m not going to bore you with all the rules of jousting as a sport. The basics are: you ride by each other an agreed-upon number of times, and you try to hit the other guy with a lance, and usually hits only count if you hit a shield or shield-like “grand guard” attached to his armor first. You try to hit him, break lances on him, ideally hit him so hard that he falls off his horse.

There is no DEFENSE in jousting. You do what you’re supposed to do, everything happens at once, seeing is very hard, aiming is very hard, horses are silly and do silly things and could always freak out and rear up and flip over and crush your pelvis, it’s wild. Takes religion. And when you get hit, you hear a clanking noise too loud to describe, and the world spins outside the visor of your helmet, and everything hurts as you eat shit and tumble to a stop like a ragdoll in a tin can, sand erupting around you like waves against the rocks. Luckily armor works. Unluckily every pro jouster I’ve talked to has needed shoulder surgery. No idea if CTE is a thing in jousting. Or competitive HEMA for that matter. Needs to be studied.

Putting It All Together in One Story

The Last Duel by Eric Jager is a great little book based on one of the most meticulously documented events in medieval history: the 1386 judicial duel, sanctioned and presided over by King Charles VI of France, between knight (and war veteran) Jean de Carrouges and squire (and local court favorite) Jacques Le Gris. The knight accused the squire of raping his wife, he-said-she-said, no other witnesses. Lots of attempts to derail the appeals up and up, because things get messy when one noble merks another one in public in front of the entire court and then takes all his shit and it’s all legal and God’s cool with it. But appealed to the top it was, and here was the setup:

Both guys started at opposite sides of a grassy rectangle that was all fenced-in. Both guys were comparably equipped: each armored and mounted on a horse, and armed with a lance and shield, a longsword, an axe, and a dagger.

As it happened, they charged each other, did three passes with lances and they both broke their lances on each other on the third pass. So they both started swinging at each other with the heavy axes. The squire killed the knight’s horse by hacking its neck. As the knight’s horse collapsed, the knight hopped clear and used his axe to rip the squire’s horse’s guts out. Squire got clear of his writhing, screaming, dying horse. So they started fighting on foot with swords. The squire managed to stab the knight in the thigh, really a bad wound. But the knight was a complete Chad and grabbed the squire and dumped him on the ground, then hopped on his chest and started bashing at the squire’s helmet with the bottom of a dagger. (All this time with the wrestling on the ground, they’re yelling back and forth, by the way. Knight’s yelling at the squire to confess to his crime, squire yelling he’s innocent.) The knight managed to rip the visor open. Squire said he was innocent one last time. Knight ran his dagger through the guy’s neck, duel over.

The knight had been pretty sick that morning, but was a veteran of a campaign in Scotland, hard dude. The squire wasn’t as experienced, but was bigger and stronger. Looks like an even match on paper, but the way the fight went, the harder, better-trained guy won, and no surprise.

I am of opinion that the principal and true profession of the Courtier ought to be that of arms; which I would have him follow actively above all else, and be known among others as bold and strong, and loyal to whomsoever he serves. And he will win a reputation for these good qualities by exercising them at all times and in all places, since one may never fail in this without severest censure. – Baldassare Castiglione, The Book of the Courtier, 1528

A Knightly Life and the Coming Crusade

I’m certain I am not the most knowledgeable guy in our thing on the Middle Ages in an academic sense. I would recommend reading A Distant Mirror by Barbara Tuchman, as it’s an accessible glimpse into a very alien world by post-20th-century standards. I might get flack for this, but I say go read Game of Thrones if the medieval landscape and political fuckery give you fits. If you can keep track of the families and holdings and dealings and violence in GoT, then your brain is ready for Medieval history.

Why are The Middle Ages and all these Knightly Arts relevant to Our Thing?

Well, The Middle Ages were What Came Next after what some of Our Guys might call a civilizational winter. A time of deeply held religious faith, which people needed in their day-to-day lives to move forward through sometimes heartbreaking arbitrary conditions. A time of firm but useful hierarchies, upon which everyone everywhere depended for safety and meaning. A time of fraternity and adventure and twists of fate hanging on legendary acts of boldness and aptitude. A time of violent innovations. A time of majestic cathedrals. A time of all needs from food to spiritual sustenance to political decisions to collective security being settled AT THE LOCAL LEVEL. A time where your friends were expected to show up with weapons and use them when you needed them, and you were expected to show up for them in turn. A time where strong, violent men had a lot of power, and were responsible for using that power to protect their charges, in particular women and children, against the forces of the Devil himself.

We already have witches, and plagues, and orcs and goblins, invading heretics and infidels, and the moldering ruins of a past great Empire all around us.

Why not act like the heroic personages in the stories we already have from that setting? Why not learn what they learned, act like they acted, and carry our civilization, and The Faith, forward into a triumphant future?

A day may come when the courage of Men fails,

when we forsake our friends, and break all bonds of fellowship,

but it is not this day. An hour of wolves and shattered shields

when the Age of Men comes crashing down,

but it is not this day! This day we fight! By all that you hold dear on this good earth,

I bid you stand, Men of the West!

Recommended Reading for Beginners:

(FYI, I have personally trained in person under each of these authors. They’re all wonderful and know their stuff.)