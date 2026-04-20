Eddie Bauer used to be an all-American brand. Taking its namesake from a great American outdoorsman, a pioneer in adventure wear who used to close his store for months at a time to enable him to go hunting/fishing/hiking or whatever else struck his fancy, this store dots the American landscape from coast to coast.

Recently, Eddie Bauer announced that all of its brick-and-mortar stores would be closing, and while the e-commerce aspect of a business is not yet bankrupt, it is definitely heading that direction. The brand and the brick-and-mortar locations were separated, one going to SPARC Group Holdings and the other to Authentic Brands. Like Nike, Eddie Bauer sought to remove itself completely from the actual clothes-making business and be merely a brand that got stamped on imported dry goods. While some outdoor brands have become in vogue with the growing urban consumer, Eddie Bauer missed the boat. To make matters worse, the brand had for many years been watering down its quality.

The genealogy isn’t precise, but around NAFTA Western brands began shifting production from places like America, England, Hong Kong, and Macao to China, India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh. The severe quality drop-off was justified on the basis that because the cost was so much cheaper, the savings would be passed on to the consumer. But while true, this move cut the very heart out of many of the brands that employed it. Men like Eddie Bauer, who would help design the jacket that summitted Everest, believed in, and made, clothing that was utterly dependable.

Both the 1953 American ascent of Karakoram (which failed) and the 1963 American ascent of Everest featured an expedition decked out in Eddie Bauer clothes. Bauer’s quilted-down designs, pioneered in World War II selling blankets to the U.S. military, proved to be a winner, and is credited with saving many members of the expedition who were forced to hunker down after Jim Whittaker had already summitted the peak. The Everest expedition was a point of pride for the company, being used in numerous advertisements and generating tremendous goodwill.

Two members of the 1963 Expedition

Companies like Banana Republic, L.L. Bean, Eddie Bauer, Brooks Brothers, J. Crew, and even Ralph Lauren had begun as American merchants offering a superb product at a reasonable price (or, in Ralph’s case, somewhat reasonable). They were founded by Americans who hadn’t come from extravagant means but who valued quality and durability. Much is made of the Puritans’ disdain for ornate clothing, but it remains a fact that the Puritans and early Americans placed a great emphasis on quality. John Owen was very fond of his Spanish riding boots, which while not flashy were the best that money could buy at the time.

When Eddie Bauer and other brands traded quality for affordability, they fundamentally betrayed the mission they had undertaken. Not all of these brands are a total wash — good pieces can sometimes be found — but the dependability that built them from mom-and-pop shops into names your grandfather and father recognized has been extracted, chasing increased profitability. In 2010, the famous lifetime guarantee was rescinded, and recent years have seen the meager remaining return guarantees slip away.

Where is Eddie Bauer the man in all of this? The company that bears his name was sold off to his business partner for $1.5 million in 1968. His business partner sold the business a few years later to General Mills. While he doesn’t bear direct responsibility, the story is painfully familiar — control was sold before most of us were born. I grew up using old Eddie Bauer gear, and it pains me to think of them going under. But there is no reason for anyone to buy Eddie Bauer anymore. There are still American brands making quality pieces, and it is they who deserve your patronage.