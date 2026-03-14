By guest contributor Cal Crucis.

The world is irreversibly globalized. It is not the first time that a multitude of nations, cities, kingdoms, republics, realms, and empires overlapped in trade and cultural exchange. Whether in antiquity or during the birth of modernity, there has been substantial interchange. Nevertheless, the airplane and the Internet have qualitatively transformed the fabric of reality. Time and space have folded in on each other in such a way that past expectations have been radically overhauled. Like other information, communications, and transportation revolutions, a new state form will be born out of this fire. The printing press and steam engine made the nation-state nearly ubiquitous. In the 21st century, the state form will be the “market-state.” This brief essay will explain the concept, its variations, and its significance for us (particularly Americans) in navigating a complexified world.

Philip Bobbitt, one of the last WASP grand historians, coined the term “market-state” in his magnum opus, The Shield of Achilles (2003), to periodize the world’s emergence from the Long War that linked together both World Wars until the fall of the Soviet Union. Prior to the market-state and the nation-state, there was the state-nation, a territorial entity that centralized power in a bureaucracy to regulate its denizens. The nation-state, beginning with the French Revolution, would succeed the state-nation. It was no less centralized, but it was focused on demography rather than on a bounded territory. The nation-state’s legitimacy was achieved through enabling the masses to access economic sufficiency. The nation-state did not necessarily entail universal suffrage, though it often did. The goal of the nation-state was often linked to full employment and job security. This quest required, often, a centralized political bureaucracy that could hammer corporations and small business owners (as well as labor unions, if they retarded economic security), and also engage in land redistribution. However, the near universal dimensions of trade, capital flow, market reactions, and market reach have changed this relation forever. The state is no longer capable of achieving these ends through centralized bureaucracy for a particular people in a particular place. Instead, the market-state has emerged to answer these new problems.

As an aside: What about the United States? Beginning as it did as a kind of economic customs union with a national bent, the United States was born as a state-nation. According to Bobbitt, the Confederate States of America attempted to preserve this tradition but eventually gave out to the “second American Revolution” of the Civil War, where Lincoln’s Republican Party would eventually embrace a more robust federal system that transformed the United States into a nation-state. However, pace Bobbitt, the Confederacy was not so averse to centralization, and the Union was not so committed to a permanent federal bureaucracy. Instead, the United States remained a state-nation that struggled, through its Populist and Progressive movements, to change. In the end, it is because the United States never fully became a nation-state that it has seemed to leap-frog over many others into its current market-state configuration.

What is a market-state? Bobbitt defines the concept with a broad brush:

Such a state depends on the international capital markets and, to a lesser degree, on the modern multinational business network to create stability in the world economy, in preference to management by national or transnational political bodies. Its political institutions are less representative (though in some ways more democratic) than those of the nation-state. The Open Markets Committee of the Federal Reserve and the electronic referendum (to take two extremes) are more characteristic of the market-state than the elegant electoral institutions envisioned by Hamilton and Madison or the mass election campaigns of Roosevelt and Johnson. Like the nation-state, the market-state assesses its economic success or failure by its society’s ability to secure more and better goods and services, but in contrast to the nation-state it does not see the State as more than a minimal provider or redistributor. Whereas the nation-state justified itself as an instrument to serve the welfare of the people (the nation), the market-state exists to maximize the opportunities enjoyed by all members of society. For the nation-state, a national currency is a medium of exchange; for the market-state it is only one more commodity.

The market-state operates beyond a particular people in a particular place because of the demands of global trade. The purpose of the state has ceased to deal in mass democratic politics and has instead become the caretaker, and developer, of economic possibility. That is the word for Bobbitt; it is possibility for the market to provide not a basic set of economic concerns, but the radical innovation to intensify what a global world could provide. Or, in Bobbitt’s words, “the market-state is, above all, a mechanism for enhancing opportunity, for creating something — possibilities — commensurate with our imaginations.” The motto of this new arrangement could be simplified as “making the world available.” The state is not about providing benefits, but sheer potentiality for capital to innovate and create novelties that would move far beyond bread-and-butter necessity, goods and services that the market participants desire and acquire.

This new state arrangement will engage in what Bobbitt calls “paradoxes” in the pursuit of this end: the government will be more centralized but weaker, there will be more public participation but it will count for less, and there will be less emphasis on welfare and more on biology (“epidemiological security”) and on the environment. For Americans, specifically, this shift will mean that the executive will be more important as other aspects of central government wither, as well as federal police services being offloaded on more localized (whether contracted or voluntary) means of enforcement. The state exists not to decide, but to give its shareholders a decision. The state does not contract, but makes contracts possible. The state will thus shrink, but become the guardian of access. Citizenship will move away from universal dimensions of wage-earning toward market participation in purchasing.

How will the market-state achieve these ends? Will it take the same form everywhere? Bobbitt, for heuristic purposes, distinguishes three different forms of the market-state: the Entrepreneurial, the Mercantile, and the Managerial. In short, the Entrepreneurial will prioritize civil liberties and individual freedoms, including those of capital seeking cheap labor and foreign talent. The Mercantile prioritizes hierarchy and state-led economic engagement. While the Entrepreneurial will shrug its shoulders at hiring practices, allowing conflict between capital and labor from wherever in the world, the Mercantile will prioritize its own people and be more guarded against foreign capital. The Managerial is similar to the Mercantile in refusing the laissez-faire style of an Entrepreneurial market-state, but it is more concerned about social equality than social order through hierarchy. The Managerial will empower labor councils in a never-ending cycle of negotiation between groups. The goal is not providing a place for all toward a single direction, but tamping down adversarial relations and providing needs and services. Not everyone in a Managerial market-state will have opportunity for work, but they will be provided the welfare necessary to pacify conflict. In Bobbitt’s mind, the Entrepreneurial is identified with the United States, the Mercantile with Asian Tiger economies, and the Managerial with the European Union.

Yes, the fear sets in; the market-state is thus entirely compatible with NAFTA globalism and Brussels tyranny. A version of the market-state is entirely compatible with free-trade open borders, whether it is cheap labor from Central America or “talent” from South/East Asian nations. Another version brutalizes its people to keep the European Union free from “fascists” and economic cheaters, whether it is right-wing parties seeking election or Southern Europeans struggling with debt restructures. Bobbitt considers George W. Bush and Tony Blair to be the first two market-state leaders, willing to defend the access to market possibilities even if it hurt their own native constituencies (and one may suspect that the hurting was on purpose). Again, Bobbitt’s analysis is not moralizing or a wish. It is facing the fact that a new state-form has come upon the world, and what any particular governing body does in response to it is up to them.

It is possible to resist and double down, as some conservative commentators have postulated a moratorium on A.I. to protect American jobs like truck-driving. However, before being won over by a variation of the “reject modernity, return to tradition” argument, it is important to understand that there are variations in any state-form. The nation-state included Democratic Britain and France, as well as Fascist Italy, Nazi Germany, Soviet Russia, and Imperial Japan. The state-form does not determine how and why it is used, only that it will be under certain constraints in how it legitimates itself. The market-state will be defined by how it will allow or create market possibilities, but these possibilities will be defined by the members given access to acquire those possibilities. Bobbitt teases at one issue that has mostly fallen from public consciousness: gene modification. Bobbitt puts it this way:

We are at present undergoing a similar shift as the basis for human assessment in the various competitions of the meritocracy shifts from a passive acceptance of inherited abilities to a quest for the enhanced, or engineered, faculties made possible by molecular biology. Here, too, the market-state’s apparent indifference to the state’s role in ensuring justice fits the new, wide, open landscape of apparent opportunities.

The fact that Westerners have opted away from these potentials toward, for example, transgender surgeries is a reflection of how these “possibilities” remain open. Western market-states could have been interested in how to clone children from the DNA of great men, or how to improve intelligence (or other traits) collectively through selective breeding. Instead, there is a lot more funding and interest in how to transplant a womb into a male body. This fact is sad, but it is not inevitable or unidirectional, unless you assume that transgenderism is simply what Human progress looks like. The market-state arrangement allows as many possibilities as Man can dream. Donors, investors, entrepreneurs, businessmen, all of these will become the new effective citizens of the state. This arrangement may also include employees in business unions or corporations, cartelized or otherwise. The point, however, is that how this market-state is arranged could lead to a variety of different outcomes. Old-fashioned citizenship will likely continue for centuries, as much as the Eastern Roman Empire in Constantinople still praised the Senatus Populusque Romanus well into the 11th century. The new citizenship will be like a premium club card, one that may or may not be purchasable or passed down through kinship.

It is also important to recall that Bobbitt’s threefold categories are a heuristic. There may be a market-state that will prioritize civic liberties within, like the Entrepreneurial model, and be more averse to mass movements of people, like the Mercantile model. The United States has already experienced the Entrepreneurial model under Bushobama, one that J.D. Vance praised in his Hillbilly Elegy as a reason for Rust-Belters to go get a job and stop blaming Obama and the Chinese. It has also begun to experience a variation of this Entrepreneurial model, with Mercantile characteristics, under President Trump, praised equally by Vice President J.D. Vance. When Bobbitt was writing The Shield of Achilles, the People’s Republic of China under Hu Jintao was beginning to resemble more of an Entrepreneurial model with opening borders and influential foreign capital. However, under Xi Jinping, China has shifted far more to being a Mercantile market-state. Again, these are categories to grasp the concept, but they are not set in stone. The United States may continue the road that Trump has set, seeking to create high walls abroad and freedom within. Or there may be further variations in different directions. The point is that this state model will mark the American future, and it is about reforming it in the right way before it is moved in the wrong way.

This new state-form will thus require different forms of rhetoric. There is no reason why a market-state could not ban abortion, for instance, and lock out this possibility. The question is how this argument is made. Abortion has been defended as a woman’s right to choose, which very easily comports with an economic argument that if a woman wants this procedure, and elects to pay for it (or pay indirectly through insurance), then she has a right to achieve it. Moralizing about the wickedness of abortion may be correct, but it will not be effective in this state-form. Instead, abortion kills off future stakeholders; abortion removes the demographics of the particular people that all stakeholders require to thrive well into the future without dissolution. Transgender surgery may offer new possibilities in body modification to achieve the desired end of a particular market participant, but it could also be a collective mental illness that depreciates the value of the market as a whole. Poisoning your buyers, even if they want it, could be decided against in spite of what a particular demographic desires. Some market-states can be more authoritarian in these matters, not always leaving them to what someone will pay for or as an interest group that must be conciliated. The point, again, is how the argument is made, not what the argument is. The market-state could offer possibilities in space-exploration, gene modification, cloning, virtual interfaces, nuclear energy, among many, many others, or not. It is the potential in the hand of the state.

The market-state arrangement thus requires a robust foreign policy that is global in focus, though layered in specificity. Per the Pan-American Network, the United States should make sure to secure its hemisphere. Isolation, in a vague and moralized way, can lead only to decay, whereas a mutual capital and security arrangement within the Americas could lead to mutual prosperity and protection without entailing open borders. Similarly, the interest of America (as any market-state) will encapsulate the world. It does not necessarily entail that anyone from anywhere can go anywhere, though a market-state may pursue that strategy. Nevertheless, it does mean that pretending so in an age where markets in Tokyo and Beijing instantaneously impact those in New York and London is to be intentionally dense.

One may wish to live the life of a peasant through apocalyptic collapse and imminent destruction, but that is only to dream evil. Instead, new possibilities arise for all kinds of peoples to sharpen their own sense of self and destiny, making using of these potentials. City-states may emerge to construct their own market-share, and may vigorously guard it for those permitted to be shareholders. This arrangement is essentially what the Afrikaners of Orania have pursued. Their efforts have not only offered a targeted engagement with the global economy (e.g., pecans) to develop their own infrastructure, but it has led to a renewal of the Afrikaans language and customs. There is no reason that the market-state may become an effective patron of arts or construct public monuments. Beauty is no less economic in exceeding economy. Cultural renewal may very well receive priority in the rightly executed market-state.

All in all, theorizing the market-state is simply an awareness of what has already taken place and will continue to take place. It is up to us to make use of it.