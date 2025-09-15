It’s not uncommon in the 21st century to hear American politics compared to a sporting event. The media landscape exacerbates this. Ever since the invention of C-SPAN, Congressional and, by extension, Presidential politics has selected for politicians who look good and speak good on camera. A similar pressure has shaped sports, with the increased televising of the NFL, MLB, NBA, and (most important to this article) NASCAR to American audiences. As these two arenas have been shaped, they too have started to resemble each other, with candidates attending sporting events while on campaign or football players sporting “End Racism” on their helmets or painted on the field itself. But I argue that no single sport more closely resembles American politics than the much declined, much maligned, much misunderstood has-been sport of stock car racing.

Stock car racing, like American football, is a unique sport not largely practiced outside the United States. In international markets like Europe and Asia, Formula One or “open-wheel” races are the norm. The difference lies in the cars themselves, and through that the drivers and the tracks. Formula One relies on sophisticated but fragile cars to reach very high speeds, which in turn reflects on the tracks: fewer abrupt turns, faster acceleration, and selecting for drivers who focus on skill, timing, and outlining opponents with very little room for contact lest the cars wreck and millions of dollars are wasted. Stock car racing, on the other hand — at least originally, as it has changed in recent decades — was built on the concept of buying consumer cars of a certain type “stock” from the dealership, making modifications, and racing them on tracks more suited to their speed and handling, driven by drivers more willing to bump and bash to get ahead. The two types create two different viewing experiences.

While Formula One originated from the interwar “Grand Prix” tradition in Europe, NASCAR originated from the interwar “Illegally Smuggle Alcohol and Outrun the Feds While Doing So” tradition in the United States. Formula One reflects the above-board, aristocratic, sleek, skillful automotive tradition developed in Europe from the end of the 19th century and well into the 20th. NASCAR reflects the under-the-table, populist, rough-and-tumble, profit-focused automotive tradition found in the United States, particularly in the American South.

You might be asking, “So what does this have to do with politics?” or, “Why NASCAR, and not some much more popular sport, like football or basketball?” The answer hinges on the nature of the sport. While NASCAR is a team sport like football or basketball, it is unlike them in that there is only one member of the team competing at a time. In football or basketball, a roster of eleven or five are competing from one side at any given time. In NASCAR, the hopes and dreams of victory in competition are entirely invested in one man.

NASCAR has a structure much like American politics. It is my judgment that if you understand the structure of NASCAR, you will understand American politics. In order to understand the structure of NASCAR and of American politics, you must understand its component pieces.

The first component piece is the most active and important. In order to have a race, you must have drivers. The drivers are the stars, the competitors, and the earners. They may race for money, fame, glory, higher ideals, family tradition, they just think it’s fun, or any variety of other reasons. Attached to the driver is a team headed by a crew chief, but includes the pit crew, engineers, and any other number of personnel required to make the team function. No matter who else enters into making the race happen, the race itself is run by the driver and his team.

The second component piece is the intermediary, seemingly the most superfluous but actually the most critical infrastructure to enable the race. These are the teams and the owners. Theoretically, anyone can race in a NASCAR Cup Race by providing a car that meets tech inspection and making the speed requirement during qualifiers. Anyone. The reader could race in the Daytona 500 if he could accomplish these two things. But the reality is that these cars cost millions upon millions of dollars, and making the speed requirements needs decades of training from a young age. NASCAR is a contact-heavy sport. One race can wreck a car beyond repair, and another must be procured by the following week. To say nothing of the cost of fuel, tires, payroll for the team, engineering, maintenance, etc.

In the past, owner-drivers (drivers who were also team owners) were more common. Alan Kulwicki, an owner-operator, even won the Winston Cup in 1992, the last to do so. But today, the creeping cost of the sport has made it nearly impossible for drivers to go solo. Thus, the teams and owners provide a vital service. They hire and pay the drivers. They hire and pay their pit crews. They have whole networks, Rolodexes (NASCAR is a small world), recruiters, fabricators, etc. built over decades to enable this sport. And finally, it is they who negotiate the deals with the third component, which makes NASCAR unique among American sports.

Do you know what makes NASCAR different from every other sport? The sponsors, which just so happen to be our third component. While other sports like football are no stranger to sponsors, it’s far more monopolistic; sponsors make deals with the franchises or the NFL itself. But imagine if every player on the Indianapolis Colts was able to wear different sponsors on his jersey. That is what makes NASCAR unique. NASCAR is a symbolic microcosm for the socially Darwinist view of the American economy: 50 different corporations competing every week for the one spot in victory lane. It’s the most blatant, the most brazen, and the most honest among all American sports about where its bread is buttered.

While this may not necessarily reflect the reality of how corporations work in America, the sponsors are the ones who make it all possible. While it’s the teams who do the buying, it’s the sponsors who do the paying. The most iconic role the sponsors play is the icons they pay individual drivers to slap on their hoods and jumpsuits, primary sponsorship. DuPont, M&Ms, McDonald’s, BP, Dodge Factory, Viagra — it doesn’t matter who, as long as they’re willing to pay for marketing real estate. You see, NASCAR for sponsors is an aspect of marketing. When the 3M car wins, 3M has a revenue boost. When the Jack Daniel’s car is having a rough time, Jack Daniel’s is thinking about a different marketing strategy. Some sponsors can sponsor a single race. Some a single season. Some for many years. Some for a driver’s whole career. But ultimately, the driver’s sponsor makes him or breaks him, as much or more than his team.

Finally, there’s the fourth and somewhat hidden component, but it’s also the largest. It’s the reason that NASCAR and sports generally exist in the first place: the fans. Capturing a slice of the most powerful economic force in history, the American consumer market, is the goal of every driver, every team, every sponsor, and NASCAR itself. Though they are the humblest individually, in bloc they are the most powerful force in the sport.

An honorable mention goes to the governing body of NASCAR itself, dynastically owned and operated by the France family since its foundation, also unique among American sports. It’s also uniquely dysfunctional, constantly changing rules, point scoring, sponsorship regulations, and any other manner of things the governing bodies of different sports know better than to meddle with. That’s to say nothing of the body itself publicly picking favorite drivers. Imagine if the NFL just publicly said they hoped the Chiefs won the Super Bowl (I guess you don’t have to).

Which brings us back to the initial assertion, that by understanding the structure of NASCAR, you will understand American politics. Here is the secret to this parable:

The drivers are the politicians, be they on campaign or in elected office. Their crew chiefs are their chiefs of staff, and the pit crews are the staffers.

The teams and the owners are the two parties and the caucuses, factions, and operators therein.

The sponsors are… well, they’re the sponsors. Corporations and other moneyed interests do the same thing in NASCAR that they do in real life; they’re just allowed to be open and honest about it in NASCAR.

The fans are the voter base, the largely ignorant masses that the whole spectacle exists to win over.

And NASCAR itself? The federal government, because they pick and choose their favorites, too.