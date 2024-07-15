On Saturday evening in Butler, Pennsylvania, we saw what many could only describe as “the inevitable.” One of those prophesying such an event was former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, who implied as much to former President Donald Trump in his interview with him on August 23, 2023. In the interview (at 0:19:22) Carlson asks Trump that, if the indictments don’t work, “Don’t they have to kill you now?” Trump responded calmly, and somewhat dismissively, saying that he has faith in the American people. I certainly understand why at the time Trump would have responded the way that he did. After all, if you’re constantly treated by the mainstream press as the second coming of Hitler, you might as well try and appear to be as nice and as rational as possible.

However, a different man was on stage this past Saturday, what could only appear to be the image of a man of history, caught in the iconic photograph that took less than 20 minutes to land on T-Shirts in Amazon Marketplace.

While the investigation is still ongoing, multiple questions remain. I am of the opinion that we won’t get too many clear-cut and dry answers. Many have already pointed out that the United States Secret Service has not been on its A-Game, and one doesn’t need to look too far. In the immediate aftermath of the assassination attempt, many in Congress were looking for heads to roll in the Procedural Kabuki Theater that is “government accountability.” Immediately it went to making the message about DEI in the Secret Service, and while it’s a soft, easy target (see below), it is blatantly obvious that it misses the forest for the trees.

More questions are obviously raised about the Secret Service, some very uncomfortable. Susan Crabtree from Real Clear Politics reports the following just yesterday:

New info from a source in the Secret Service community — Trump’s usual protective Secret Service detail was worked so hard (working 7 days a week with no days off) that many of agents assigned Saturday were temporary replacements from different field offices. This is not the usual protocol for sitting presidents and vice presidents but “typical” for former presidents… “Trump has a permanent detail, however it’s much smaller in the amount of bodies,” the source said. “His detail has been worked so hard with all the travel that they’re working 7 days a week with shift changes, so HQ sends in temp agents to supplement — not a good scenario. Mission Failure, IMHO.”

It is certainly disturbing, leaving many both still in the USSS and in other law enforcement communities wondering how the shooter (who I will not name) got within shooting distance of the former President; even if it was temp agents, this raises even more concern on a structural level. While one could leave this to be just a joke about the competency crisis, a critical lapse in security in one of the most polarizing elections in history means that the extremist rhetoric from the Left leaves future opportunities for someone else to try and take a shot.

Malice and incompetence go hand in hand, and it’s clear that as soon as the shooting took place, the male Secret Service agents did what needed to be done to protect the former Commander in Chief. The others, not so much.

Truly:

However, what should not be missed in any of these discussions following an attempt on the life of the former President — which left dead a volunteer Fire Chief who shielded his wife and daughter — is that this was the natural consequence of the rhetoric from the regime.

America’s postwar liberal order is that of Antifascism, the motivating political theology of the modern America and the Western World. As Dr. Paul Gottfried details on page 137 of his 2021 book Antifascism: The Course of a Crusade:

The antifascist state stands in contrast to the fascist one in the understanding of governance. It involves a sprawling administration, along with efforts to de-masculinize and de-ethnicize “populations,” a term favored by the German government officials of our time who do not want to be associated any longer with a “nation” or “Volk.” The antifascist regime operates with forces dedicated to fighting “hate,” mass media, and public education.

One only needs to look at this and understand what Dr. Gottfried means:

Americans have been using the ballot box as a soft pressure release valve for decades, as a way to stave off political conflicts and differences that historically would have been settled by the sword. Political violence is something many Americans are far removed from, outside of seeing older footage of the Proud Boys duking it out with Antifa, as the memory of leftist terror bombings in the 1970s is all but a faded historical footnote. While President Biden (who we know isn’t running the show) has given the official public condemnation of political violence in America, one only needs to look on social media and see the trending statements of so many leftists, progressive pundits, campaign staff, and even elected officials, who all lament that the shooter had missed his intended target.

However, even if Biden’s team wants to condemn the nature of the attack, it’s not as though leftist rhetoric hasn’t been used throughout history to cause killings on a mass scale and to target either those who are in power or pose a threat to one’s hold on power. From Tsar Nicholas II to Trump, such leftist rhetoric of revolution and killing counter-revolutionaries is always present; one simply needs to look at the Biden Twitter timeline:

Despite his timeline, Biden spoke from the Oval Office last night to condemn the political turmoil and the heat of our polarization, arguing that the ballot box must be where America’s problems are resolved rather than by kidnapping plots or targeting the candidates of the other party. However, between the countless indictments and the existential implications of Trump’s re-election to the White House, such actions of violence will only become more and more common, and blind eyes will be turned when the victim is the intended target. We’re familiar with anarcho-tyranny, we notice when tens of millions of foreigners have been dumped in small towns and cities across America, and we’re aware that unsecured ballot drop boxes are being reinstituted in swing states such as Wisconsin.

Trump’s providential dodging of a bullet is one thing — and a grateful thing, as most assuredly the cause which he represents would have very well died with him, given the GOP’s hatred of Trump and the Middle Americans for whom he tends to speak. Yet even as calls for unity come from both Biden and Trump’s camps in the wake of the shooting, we both know that this isn’t possible. From painting Trump up as Hitler to an even earlier example of bioleninism (wherein Biden told black voters that Romney would “put y’all back in chains”), such existential threats to our way of life happen every election cycle and every day when hostile forces occupy positions of power.

I am not one to make predictions in the slightest. I am not gifted with such premonition. But whether it be bike locks or keeping anti-white race agitators out of prison during the 2020 riots, shooting at Dallas cops in 2016 or now an assassination attempt on a former President running once more for the highest office in the land, I feel as though the natural consequence of this powder keg is that something has to give, and I pray that it isn’t explosive.