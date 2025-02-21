People often ask questions about the artistic scene on the Right. There is the complaint that not only is there a lack of financial support, but the music has essentially petered out. Sure, you’ve got Synthwave and Little Dark Age edits, but this is no longer sufficient since it speaks only to the sensitive White men. We must expand the basis of our appeal now that the Trump/MAGA movement has been brought to power. Therefore, there is a bit of an emergency because a movement which does not use music as an artistic medium to convey its message will inevitably fail. To remedy this partially, I offer a solution.

I propose simply that the “Serious Right,” “Dissident Right,” or whatever one wishes to call this thing of ours adopt new unofficial anthems. One anthem should be “Waltzing Matilda.” As the unofficial anthem of Australia, this might seem an odd choice for an American. But there are several reasons for this choice.

The first, most powerful one is nostalgia. The true Right seeks always to remember. It is nostalgic. A song from around the colonization and settlement period of the 19th century, when Western Civilization dominated the world, is therefore appropriate. It harkens back to our gloriously eminent past.