Hammerain
Sep 23

This is the Atheocracy that Moldbug talks about. It will require Force, not necessarily "violence" to fix this. Which is much more efficient than trying to convince each libtard that they're insane.

SelfishNeuron
Sep 24

I once said the next 6 months should be the time to remind everyone that journalists are to blame for the assassination attempt.

That was after the first one.

Now I think we should never stop reminding them and everyone else.

Journalism is done.

No more good reputation.

It is a bad word.

There are no honorable institutions that participate in journalism.

You either search for the truth or you don't.

If you are a journalist you should just admit that your profession is propaganda or that you are a content creator for a team magazine, that is what a journalist is no more no less.

No need to take any of their words more seriously that that.

