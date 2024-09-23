The infamous newspeak turn of phrase “the new normal” came into regime-vogue during the coronavirus lockdowns instituted by most governments around the world. Rather than a state of exception, governments told us that the policies enacted in response to the virus were not exceptional, but an evolution of “normalcy.”

To our horror, many of us discovered that apparently most other citizens around us were anything but normal; they were deranged freaks, willingly donning a muzzle to shop for groceries, or utterly obedient and slavish followers of regime orders at best (or worst, depending on your perspective).

The greater horror was not in the manifest signaling of this disposition, but in the fact that it is and always has been held by those people; the masks simply revealed it. When the masks went away, nothing changed about them. The surreal feeling of living through a dystopian sci-fi film like Invasion of the Body Snatchers should have remained, but perhaps many of us shook off the feeling in order to live in mental peace.

After the attempted assassination attempt on Donald Trump on July 13, 2024, we again were exposed to the naked truth that so many people around us hold to manifestly deluded ideas. An alarming number of people believe that the assassination attempt was staged, and that it was a campaign stunt by Donald Trump in order to increase his popular appeal. Pictures of his ear, analyzing the details they believe should be present on his injured ear — those are their evidence.

Additionally, as described in this article on The Blaze, a significant portion of the American population wishes that Trump had been killed.

After the second (alleged) assassination attempt by (allegedly) one Ryan Routh, these people doubled down by believing that both of these instances were a deliberate campaign strategy by Trump. The fact that no rounds were fired at Trump himself the second time around seems to reinforce this belief. This theory is so common that you probably can even find someone in your own circle of family or friends who believes it.

Ryan Routh himself is an interesting case study. He’s not without blemish. According to Reuters, he has a significant criminal history:

Court records showed Routh has a long history of breaking traffic laws, not paying his taxes on time and writing bad checks. But it was in 2002 that he lost his right to own a gun when he pleaded guilty to a felony in North Carolina for possessing an illegal explosive device in April. Months after his arrest in that case while released on a bond, Routh fled from a traffic stop by a police officer near his home in Greensboro, North Carolina, and barricaded himself inside his roofing business for several hours before police were able to arrest him for having a concealed handgun without a permit, according to court records and a 2002 news article by the Greensboro News & Record. A few days later, Routh pleaded guilty to possession of what court records described as a “binary explosive with a 10-inch detonation cord and a blasting cap,” which is defined in North Carolina law as a weapon of mass destruction and is a felony punishable by up to 59 months in prison, according to the county district attorney’s office and the Guilford County Superior Court clerk’s office. He was sentenced to probation. Eight years later, he again pleaded guilty to felonies after he was charged with possession of stolen goods: a blowtorch, a pull-cart and a power cord, according to the district attorney’s office. As the owner of several roofing companies, he has been repeatedly sued by people accusing him of not paying his bills. The FBI said on Monday that it received a tip in 2019 that Routh was a felon in possession of a firearm — prohibited by federal law — but that the person who made that tip would later not confirm the information during an interview with agents.

This sounds a lot worse than it is if you infer from it what journalists want you to believe, and don’t realize the truth: Ryan Routh is much closer to “normal” than most would be comfortable to admit. None of these charges mark him as a uniquely dangerous man, including the explosives charges, once you realize that he is a bit of a tinkerer.

What the coronavirus should have taught us is that a large number of seemingly normal people are deranged lunatics. People like Ryan Routh are walking around everywhere, and they didn’t emerge from a vacuum. It was journalists who drove people like Ryan Routh mad, on purpose. You probably know of, or have personally known, someone like Ryan Routh — absentminded about the fine print, feels strongly about his pet “causes,” and follows through with activism. He might have a bit of a libertarian streak in him. He was driven mad by the media; it doesn’t appear that he was “born this way.” And neither were the people around you, whom you’ve known for years, and whom you have seen devolve into liberal weirdos over roughly the past decade. They are everywhere, and they are a threat to you (as shown during coronavirus, they want you starved out of life if you do not comply).

As Moldbug put it:

[I]n many ways nonsense is a more effective organizing tool than the truth. Anyone can believe in the truth. To believe in nonsense is an unforgeable demonstration of loyalty. It serves as a political uniform. And if you have a uniform, you have an army.

They will not stop multiplying until someone like Donald Trump holds them to account for their misdeeds. If you take nothing else away from this article, take away this: journalists tried to kill Donald Trump, again.