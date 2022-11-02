There was a time when the Iraq War was the centerpiece of American politics. Although the war was deeply unpopular across party lines and the election of Barack Obama was in part a repudiation of the Bush administration’s bogus premise for entering, the war still dragged on during the Obama years, and the adjacent war in Afghanistan dragged on even beyond the Trump years. Long before Trump, many Americans realized how the Bush administration had exploited Americans’ desire for revenge after 9/11. Determined that they would never again be tricked by their government on such a scale, many Americans voted for Trump as a further repudiation of the entire warlord Potomac Regime. However, despite seeming to comprehend the true nature of the Regime, they hadn’t really learned anything at all. After all, WMDs provided an easy lesson: Bush wanted a war with Iraq, so he more or less had the intelligence community fabricate their existence so that he could invade Iraq. The recency of 9/11 and alleged connections to Al-Qaeda were enough to get Congress to approve the use of force, and the public went along with it. Reams and reams of books have been written on this; it’s the official history.

Many Americans who had resolved never again to allow themselves to be so easily deceived by their government were in fact deceived by the next emergency: the coronavirus emergency. The American government has a long history of capitalizing on emergencies to reshape American society completely, and never in a good way. Many view the government’s responses to these emergencies as broadly appropriate, if somewhat blundering, but the reaction to the coronavirus emergency was very much split across party lines. However, many so-called “right-wingers” shamefully allowed themselves to fall into a state of fear over the coronavirus emergency, apparently having ingested none of the lessons from 9/11 and its aftermath.

I use the words “coronavirus emergency” very deliberately, as this is what the astute political thinker must focus on — the state of emergency, not the event itself. The 9/11 attacks have been the subject of much controversy — with much study devoted to how much the Bush administration was consciously involved in allowing the attacks to happen — but, as important as this might seem, the unfortunate fact is that it doesn’t matter. The “conspiracy theory” is how the Party delegitimizes any questioning of their Narrative. Engaging in “conspiracy theory” only blinds one to the more important fact of what does matter, which is how the 9/11 emergency was used by the government to justify extreme attacks on American liberties. The Party is always at war with you, regardless of whether it is simultaneously involved in a war against a foreign power or against a microscopic biological entity. Just as the 9/11 emergency was used in the Party’s war against Americans, so too was the coronavirus emergency. This is what is essential — not whether the American government was consciously involved in the virus’s creation in a Chinese lab, nor whether the injections have been causing heart attacks. While the apparent rise in sudden deaths is alarming, this takes us into the area of the unknown and of “conspiracy theory.” It distracts us from the fact that our fundamental liberties were assaulted and are still under assault daily by these ongoing emergencies — yes, emergencies — as the 9/11 emergency is still being used to inflict dehumanizing treatment upon Americans at the hands of the TSA, an abuse to which they have unfortunately grown accustomed, just as they grew accustomed to the dehumanizing effects of masks.

Regardless of where the coronavirus came from and who may be profiting from the injections, it’s quite clear that the primary purpose of the emergency was to dispose of President Trump. He was rhetorically unbeatable by any opposition on the left or right, so the Party turned to a foe that was immune to rhetoric: an invisible, microbiological adversary. It was the perfect vector of attack against the president. The scientific domain was hardly one with which President Trump could easily contend. Mr. Trump’s handling of the “pandemic” was atrocious. His response was to hand over the reigns of government to a fifth column, who changed the American election laws, allowing Joe Biden, “the most popular presidential candidate of all time,” to be installed in Mr. Trump’s place.

Perhaps you already know all of this and are the rare type of person who has managed to fall outside of any groups criticized thus far. If so, I applaud you — but what have you fallen for? It’s one thing, in the face of the brazen, tyrannical medical overreach, to come to the above conclusions, but if you’ve really learned the lesson in all of this, you’ll be able to extrapolate it to a general principle of history. You’ll be able to look at emergencies in the past and understand that this train of abuses is not unique to your lifetime. December 7, 1941 — the Day of Infamy. As with the 9/11 surprise attack, many have researched to what extent the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor really was in fact a surprise. Whether or not Mr. Roosevelt had full prior knowledge of the impending attack is again missing the more important point, which is how he capitalized on the state of emergency following the attack. America was then embroiled in two wars, wars in which Mr. Roosevelt had long wanted to become involved, even though war was deeply unpopular among Americans. He had, of course, already gotten involved by gobbling up British military bases in exchange for outdated WWI-era destroyers, and by providing material support for the Soviet Union. The United States was already at war with Germany, a war that most Americans did not want — just as today, the United States is already at war with Russia, a war that likewise most Americans do not want and are economically suffering to support.

One doesn’t have to sympathize with the Japanese and Germans of the past, or with the Russians of today, to realize these things; but realized they must be, to effect any change in government. As is attributed to Joseph de Maistre: “Every nation has the government it deserves.” Until the American nation really comes to understand what makes our government a bad government, we aren’t fit for a better one. What does a better one look like?

The Legislature has supreme lawmaking power. Congress could pass a law tomorrow revoking all law except the Constitution itself, and there would be nothing that any other branch of government could do about it. The Executive only executes the law, as decided by Congress. The Supreme Court could not declare this act “unconstitutional,” as this would be tantamount to declaring the Constitution itself unconstitutional. While this is obviously crazy and would never happen, the change in government needed in America is much closer to this than just the shuffling of bureaucrats that occurs every election; it would have to be a complete uprooting of the ruling class, a proper circulation of the elite, and it can all be done within the legal framework of the Constitution.

Right now, the Potomac Regime is begging for this not to happen. I had already formed the general outline of this article beforehand, but this headline is the perfect cherry on top:

Forgive if you can, but forgiveness does not mean an escape from justice. The inhuman brutality of the medical tyranny instituted just a few years ago might seem like a nightmarish fantasy, but it was very real and has continued to wreak diabolical effects on those who were abused by it. Forget about the myocarditis and Big Pharma’s bottom line. Perhaps you didn’t lose your job or weren’t forced to take an injection against your will, and you don’t know anyone who did, but there were thousands of people who had their lives utterly brought to ruin by this, and are still living it. Families and friendships that were split apart remain split. People like Ms. Oster ruthlessly contributed to the bifurcation of society, and there can be no amnesty for this. Moreover, in keeping with the entire point of this article, a continuous, multi-generational amnesty and forgetfulness is how the Party maintains power. It’s difficult, and probably unhealthy, to maintain a steady state of anger about what has been done to America by these people, but under no circumstances can they simply be allowed to get away with it yet again. They have gotten away with it every single time before, though, and the only way they will be finally be held accountable is if the American people are willing to accept just how much of a reset of the American government is necessary to put it back in line with the interests of the American nation.