By Marshall Dukat of Vetus Dominium.

For the Millennials who came out of the 2008 financial crisis, their introduction to the world of office culture had begun in 2005. While there had been other attempts to satirize the corporate 9-to-5 such as Office Space in the ’90s, nothing had the same cultural cachet for this part of American life from 2005 to 2013 as the TV show The Office, a satirical depiction of American corporate life that became a hit after its short first season. From the oblivious humor of Michael Scott to the everyman of Jim Halpert, there was a stereotype for everyone.

Despite their dysfunctional environment, there was an allure in the way their office culture functioned as it often portrayed situations that fostered close interpersonal relationships between the characters, culminating in the office romance and eventual marriage of Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly. This was the promise of the 9-to-5 office job: it’s often dysfunctional and understaffed, but you have a steady paycheck, a healthy office social life, and even a chance to find love amid the chaos. This was all a mirage of community that eventually crumbled with the rise of remote work during the COVID pandemic, increasing social isolation and fracturing the corporate landscape.

My experience of the reality of office life wasn’t too different from what was portrayed by Steve Carell and his merry band of workers. Once your new hire orientation was completed, you were assigned a desk and a mentor, a more experienced employee you could go to with the inevitable basic questions you would have due to lack of institutional knowledge. There was office drama sometimes powered by romantic relationships, the occasional firing for serious offenses, and, through it all, a consistent attempt to build a positive office culture. This entailed various events from weekend LAN parties to Halloween costume contests and Thanksgiving potlucks. These events seemingly replaced the social groups of high school and college.

Office culture filled a void left by declining social structures. Previous generations had robust civic organizations — or “third spaces” like bowling leagues or community clubs. By the time Millennials came of age, these institutions were dying on the vine, as Robert Putnam described in Bowling Alone (2000), leaving the office as a more primary social network. The office could be your “bowling league,” in a sense, allowing you to replicate that sense of community. I even went bowling with some of my coworkers once!

As 2019 passed and 2020 came into full view, it seemed like this arrangement would last forever. While technology had advanced to the point where remote work was viable for many workers, executives viewed it very dimly. According to a McKinsey & Company survey, prior to COVID, 99% of organizations had their workers spending 80% or more of their time in the office. This matches my own experience, where it was extremely difficult to get approved to work remotely full-time. One remote day a week when it was feasible was given out essentially for good behavior. The fact that working remotely was a coveted privilege and not an expectation meant that office culture would encompass most of the company who worked in a particular building or for specific departments.

In the spring of 2020, office life came to an abrupt halt, a change that seemed temporary but proved permanent for many. Upon being sent home to work remotely in March 2020, my initial expectation was that we would reduce our office size to half capacity. Half of us would work in the office one day while the other half worked remotely, and we would swap back and forth. This arrangement lasted for about a day, as when I was sent home, I never returned to the office to work again. My entire team went and remained remote for the entirety of the COVID crisis and well after it ended. This completely eradicated the office culture I described previously and replaced it with daily solitude outside of work-related meetings. It took a while for this “new normal” to set in. At first, having no commute and the ability to put on whatever you wanted in the background while you worked seemed like a significant improvement. I also believe that remote work still has tremendous benefits to individuals, and the reader should not misinterpret this article as a screed against the concept of working remotely. I witnessed young women able to keep children home as opposed to putting them in daycare. Coworkers were able to move closer to extended family once remote work became an enshrined policy and freedom of movement across the United States was granted.

What of life after COVID and the prominence of return-to-office mandates? I cannot speak directly about this phenomenon, as it has not happened to me personally. I do know of some experiences secondhand, and the responses that I know of have been universally negative. Workers do not want to go back into the office after experiencing the remote life. The McKinsey survey I referenced previously reports that now only 10% of the workforce surveyed spend 80% or more of their time at work. Personally, I have experienced the “hybrid” phenomenon of splitting your time between working at the office and working remotely. This occurred for me after the COVID pandemic was long over, and I was interested to see whether office culture had recovered in any significant way once people were allowed to gather again. My assessment is that while there are attempts to revive the sort of social events that were commonplace prior to COVID, you run into multiple issues that were less common before 2020.

The first issue is accommodating the remote worker who cannot attend the event. While this was once a small minority, if anybody at all, it is now a significant portion of your workforce. Attempts to engage employees via Zoom at these events I find to be trivial and ineffective. The second issue is finding a committee of people willing to plan the event. Switching jobs has never been easier for workers eligible for remote work, but this often leaves fewer long-time employees with the institutional knowledge of how things work in an organization and fewer employees with the drive to create a significant office culture. The third issue is the financing of these events. While I can only speculate, the lack of corporate backing for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas events that you would have taken for granted before COVID makes me think that executives no longer consider these a priority for the remotely transformed workforce; rather, it’s an area from which to recoup costs. Dedicated employees often must put in some of their own resources to make these events happen.

To be clear, office culture is not and should not be a replacement for genuine community because of how easily it can be destroyed (as we saw during the COVID years). The destruction of the “office mirage,” as I have titled this article, awakened me to my own shortcomings in fostering community. I took serious attempts to correct that once we were all allowed out of our houses and into the world again. It will not surprise you that I would recommend all American men of good character reading this article to check out their local OGC chapter, but given that you’re reading this, I assume you have already done so.

Church and groups connected with them are another good path to authentic local community. The current daily situation mostly leaves office workers without a calendar full of meetings in solitude for days on end. You combine this with the dire social issues of our day when it comes to friends and social interaction, family formation as I mentioned previously, and political divides, and you can see how excessive solitude at work would lead to bouts of loneliness. We must find ways to mitigate this and most importantly work toward solving the underlying issues that caused some to lean on this facsimile of a community. The death of the office mirage must be a call to action, not a spiraling pit of despair.