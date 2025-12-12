Earlier this week, the Texas Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate just got a little louder. In a tightly packed space, the Dallas area Democrat and Congresswoman Jasmine Felicia Crockett announced her bid for Senate in the hopes of dethroning Republican Senator John Cornyn. Cornyn, who is facing his own primary battle against Ken Paxton, is probably relieved that Jasmine has boisterously talked her way into an uphill battle with voters next year.

Crockett, who has been in the headlines for being an “unapologetically black” congresswoman, has floated the idea that blacks shouldn’t be taxed (almost none of them are, anyways). She suggests that Texas turning blue could be done if they follow her way, the “J.C. Way.” While that remains to be seen, Jasmine’s loud, tone-deaf, and blatantly obvious messaging is a bit more than just ticking boxes off stereotypes. Yes, not only is it a preview of the kind of messaging that Texas Democrats want to push forward in the coming midterms, but it is also how they intend to appeal to moderates, independents, and Whites going forward in future elections. While the national Democrat Party has tripled down on redistributive populism, Great Replacement politics, and throwing their enemies in jail (something the Left will do, but Trump won’t), on the state level things are a bit different in messaging, even if at the end of the day every Democrat running for Senate agrees with those planks of the platform.